The Best Sustainable Swimsuits of 2021

You’re planning to make a splash with brand new swimwear this season. But conventional swimwear is a big part of the fast fashion problem. Swimwear is usually made from synthetic, petroleum-based fibers such as nylon and polyester mixed with spandex, elastane or lycra for stretch. A large proportion of this non-biodegradable swimwear ends up in the landfill or oceans once swim season is over. Moreover, there is a problem of shedding microplastic fibers when discarded in the dumps. However, several eco-friendly swimwear brands have entered the fray to make sexy, stretchy, quick drying, and sustainable swimwear. Even the most sustainable swimwear isn't perfect (many options aren't biodegradable and others are still difficult to recycle), but we've found companies that are making important strides in the right direction. Using innovative fabrics (see FAQs) and eco-friendly production processes, they’re ethically producing durable swimwear for all shapes and sizes. So, dive into our list of the best sustainable swimsuits:

Best for Women: Vitamin A Swim Buy on Vitaminaswim.com Stylish, sustainable, and oh so comfortable, Vitamin A’s luxurious and expansive swimwear range is all about looking, feeling, and doing good. The swimwear is made from fabrics such as EcoRib, a ribbed stretch material made out of nylon fabric scraps and EcoLux, a superfine matte jersey made from recycled nylon fibers, both blended with lycra for stretchiness. The materials are OEKO-TEX certified, meaning they’ve been tested to be free from harmful substances. Committed to protecting the oceans, Vitamin A donates to 1% For the Planet. This floaty, pretty collection of beautifully designed and thoughtfully made tops, bottoms, and one pieces come in a recyclable bag that can be composted in your backyard. It’s our pick of women’s swimwear for you to get your dose of vitamin sea, guilt-free. Best for Men: Patagonia Men's Baggies™ Shorts Buy on REI Buy on Backcountry.com Buy on Dick's Affordable, rugged, and versatile, Patagonia’s Men’s Baggies in sensible solids and funky patterns tick the right boxes for sustainable men’s swimwear. The laid-back Baggies are made from 100 percent recycled nylon scoured from postindustrial waste fiber, fishing nets, and discards from mills. Available in 5 inch and 7 inch lengths from the inseam, you can run, hike, jog, and of course, swim in what will soon become your best loved summer gear. They’re made in Fair Trade certified factories, which ensures better prices, decent working conditions, and fair terms for workers. The comfy, quick-drying shorts are also bluesign approved, meaning they are low impact shorts which have been manufactured using resources responsibly. Best One Pieces: Seea Swim Buy on Theseea.com From sunny California comes Seea, with one-piece swimsuits we love. Recreating retro glamour and vintage styles, these swimsuits are Instagram-worthy. Our eco-friendly pick is the Cleo with strings that can be tied like a halter top around your neck or alternatively behind your back. It’s made from Repreve, a fabric fashioned from recycled polyester that’s sourced from plastic bottles, blended with spandex. The design is available in flattering colors and is delivered to your doorstep in a biodegradable bag, tucked in a recyclable package. The 10 Best Mineral Sunscreens of 2021 Best Swim Trunks: Riz Boardshorts Buy on Rizboardshorts.com Available in fun prints, these elasticated, casual fit, no-fuss versatile shorts made from recycled, quick drying polyester are perfect for taking a dip or stoking up a summer BBQ. Even the mesh liner and the tie-up cord of the Blythe shorts are made from recycled polyester. We love the quirky detailing on the trunks. They feature a tiny coin pocket on the inside and even natural corozo nut buttons. Great designs include Ocean Abundance and Endangered Bee. If that’s not enough, Riz also offers lifelong free mending services. The only downside is that these trunks are among the pricier options. Most Affordable: Summersalt Swimwear Buy on Summersalt.com We love Summersalt’s cute and pocket-friendly swimwear range that comes in eye-catching colors and a wide variety of styles, designed to fit you perfectly. The impeccable, free-from-wardrobe-malfunctions fit is thanks to their rigorously detailed efforts to document 1.5 million body measurements from over 10,000 women. The result: frump-free swimwear that hugs you like a dream. The collection is made from recycled polyamide from post-consumer materials and nylon waste, such as discarded fishing nets yanked out from the oceans, blended with elastane. Offering Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) 50+ sun protection, the swimsuits can withstand the sun, sand, and a good soak in a chlorinated pool without sagging. Maternity swimwear, one-pieces, bikini tops and bottoms, cover ups and more, they’ve got your summer swim wardrobe covered through life. Spending More Green for Green Eco-friendly brands are getting more affordable all the time, but when it comes to swimwear, we found that even the least expensive suits are still out-of-reach for some shoppers. We know our budget pick reflects this reality. Treehugger will continue to hunt for more affordable-yet-sustainable options, and will update this roundup when we find them. Best Two Piece: Aurai Swim Buy on Auraiswimwear.com Italo-Brazilian designer Natalia Bertolo’s New Zealand-based Aurai Swim, named after Greek winged nymph messengers, celebrates a global, conscious lifestyle. The swimwear is designed using fabrics such as Econyl and Amni Eco Soul, a biodegradable polyamide that degrades in landfills (See FAQs). Working closely with causes, it donates to NGOs Our Seas Our Future, for ocean conservation, and Paddle for Hope for cancer rehabilitation, an effort which inspired them to create mastectomy-friendly designs. Whether you’re looking for barely-there Brazilian style bikini bottoms or modest hot pants to pair with a classic bikini triangle top or crop tops, you’ll find a range of chic two-piece styles. Best Mix and Match: Londre Swim Buy on Londrebodywear.com Low impact and high fun, Londre’s commitment to sustainability has recycled over 100,000 plastic bottles in Taiwan. Each swimsuit recycles a minimum of six bottles and the water used to produce them is recycled. Choose among the high-waisted bottom (our favorite!), high-leg scrunch bottom and the belted high-waisted bottom to pair with the sexy, low-coverage New Cclassic top, the super supportive sport scoop, or the off-shoulder asymmetrical tops. Mix and match this adventurous swimwear, which comes in lovely solid shades Fiesta Red, Scuba Barbie Pink, or Sculpting Clay, among other patterns. Londre’s small batch production takes place in OEKO-TEX certified factories. At the end of its life, ship the worn gear back to Londre and get 20 percent off on your next purchase. The Best Sustainable Sunglasses for Bright Days Ahead Best Luxury: Evarae Cassandra Swimsuit Buy on Evarae.com Georgia Thompson founded the London-based conscious luxury label Evarae on the belief that women shouldn’t have to choose among feeling good, style, and sustainability when it comes to fashion. We agree. Evarae’s stunning Italian-made swim collection is perfect for sunning on a beach vacation or wetting your toes in your backyard paddle pool. We love Cassandra, crafted from Econyl, a regenerative fabric (See FAQs) made from plastic waste sourced from landfills and oceans. With adjustable straps and invisible breast support, it’s stylishly comfortable (the brand recommends you buy one size up). The company uses carbon-free shipping to dispatch it to you in Earth-friendly packaging. For every online order, Evarae plants one tree. Once the swimsuit starts showing wear-and-tear, you can ship it back to them and receive 30 percent off your next purchase, making these scrumptious swimsuits worth every penny. Best Unisex: TomboyX Swimwear Buy on Tomboyx.com The founders of gender-neutral clothing company TomboyX, Fran and Naomi, have created unisex fashion that’s gentle on Earth and inclusive, catering to all shapes and sizes. Their OEKO-TEX certified swimwear line, including tanks, shorts, tops, unisuits and racerback zip tops, is made at a mill which uses renewable energy and recycled water. TomboyX swimwear uses chitosan, a sustainable and anti-microbial coating made from crab shells discarded by industrial fisheries. Mix, match, or swap, TomboyX has you covered with their UPF 50+ sun protected, well-fitted swimwear. Our pick? The practical, black rainbow fully-lined racerback unisuit that won’t ride up awkwardly or poke you.