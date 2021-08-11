Home & Garden Home The 9 Best Sustainable Sleeper Sofas of 2021 Eco-friendly and ethical sofa options for hosting guests. By Starre Vartan Writer Columbia University Syracuse University Starre Vartan has been an environmental and science journalist for 15-plus years. She founded an award-winning eco-website and wrote a book on living green. our editorial process Starre Vartan Updated August 11, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Green Living Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Gus* Modern Flipside Sofabed at Wayfair This goes-with-any-decor style is easy to unpack and doesn’t have any moving parts that could break. Best Non-Convertible: Burrow Slope Nomad Sleeper at Burrow Burrow’s Nomad Sleeper is a generously sized couch that transitions into a bed-for-one with a conversion kit. Best Memory Foam: Joybird Eliot Sleeper Sofa at Joybird.com This one gets high marks for comfort as both a couch and a bed. Best Budget: IKEA HOLMSUND Sleeper Sofa at Ikea Unlike other sleeper sofas, this one’s bed isn’t a separate piece pulled out from within the couch frame. Best Sectional: Medley Strata Chaise Sleeper Sectional at Medleyhome.com The Strata has extra storage in its sides which could be useful for keeping busy spaces tidy. Best King: Luonto Casey King Size Sofa Sleeper at Futonland.com Luonto's sleeper sofas are handmade and waste is rigorously designed out of the production process. Best Queen: Pottery Barn Chesterfield Roll Arm Upholstered Sleeper Sofa at Pottery Barn Don't be surprised there is queen pull-out mattress inside this elegant sofa. Best Twin: Cobble Hill Lucali Twin Sleeper at Abchome.com If you want a pullout option in a twin bed, this loveseat sofa will keep things nice and compact. Best for Small Spaces: Luonto Elevate Bunk Bed Sofa Sleeper at Bydesigntexas.com Yes, this couch converts into a bunk bed that will fit two full-sized adults. Sleeper sofas have a reputation for being the worst of both worlds — uncomfortable to sit on as couches, and wretched to sleep on at night. But it doesn’t have to be that way, and modern versions are generally much more comfortable and durable than those of the past. If you want a more sustainable sleeper sofa, in consideration of both the environment and that of your guests, many of the same companies that make eco-friendly couches from more natural materials also make sleeper sofas. In this category, it can be tough to “have it all” — most of the mattresses on the sleeper sofa beds, for example, are made from regular polyurethane foams, which is made from fossil fuels and can offgas over time (though some have natural latex or other mattress offerings). If you decide to go purchase a couch with a set of less-than-perfect materials, one way around the problem is to let the sofa offgas somewhere. If you have a covered area, a garage with a door you can leave open, or a less-used room where you can close the door to the rest of your house and leave windows open, you can unfold the sofa to it’s bed form, and let it sit to offgas for a few days to air out the odor. Ahead, we researched the market to find the best sustainable sleeper sofas. Best Overall: Gus* Modern Flipside Sofabed View On Wayfair View On Gusmodern.com View On Perigold.com This goes-with-any-decor style is easy to unpack (it simply unfolds onto the floor), and doesn’t have any moving parts that could break. That cuts down on its cost a bit, so it’s relatively affordable, while still having all the eco bona fides sustainably-minded shoppers could want. The queen-size mattress means there’s room for two guests if needed, and it includes a removable cotton top sheet sized perfectly to make the bed. The frame is constructed with 100% FSC Certified hardwood that’s kiln dried (great for durability), and the pillows are filled with an eco-friendly synthetic down made from recycled water bottles. Best Non-Convertible: Burrow Slope Nomad Sleeper View On Burrow If you don’t want the space or hassle of a pullout bed (or if you have mobility issues that would prevent easily using one), Burrow’s Nomad Sleeper is a generously sized couch (it comfortably fits three people), and transitions into a bed-for-one with a conversion kit. It includes a memory foam topper (for both comfier sleeping and to keep guests from being in contact with the couch’s surface), a custom sheet set designed to fit around the couch and topper, a quilted cotton blanket that’s sized for couch sleeping and won’t slip onto the floor), and a pillow that fits the width of the couch too. It’s a smart solution that keeps hosting simple as it’s easy to set up and take down, and can’t break. In terms of the couch itself, all Burrow couch frames are made with sustainable sourced hardwoods and their foam cushions are made with the promise of minimal VOCs, and are free from heavy metals, formaldehyde, and phthalates. We particularly like the upcycled olefin fabric that has such a tight weave it’s inherently stain-resistant. Best Memory Foam: Joybird Eliot Sleeper Sofa View On Joybird.com The company’s most popular sleeper sofa, this one gets high marks for comfort as both a couch and a bed. The couch’s frame is made from kiln-dried, responsibly sourced wood, and joints are glued with low-VOC adhesives), stapled, and screwed to ensure durability over time. Choose the Key Largo fabric option, for bright colored textiles produced in an environmentally friendly mill. The couches are built in Tennessee, Mexico, and Siloam Springs, Arkansas. For every order, Joybird plants trees to offset (and then some) the materials used in your couch. Best Budget: IKEA HOLMSUND Sleeper Sofa View On Ikea Unlike other sleeper sofas, this one’s bed isn’t a separate piece pulled out from within the couch frame. Instead the sleeping surface here is created by sliding the bottom cushions out, and then pivoting and sliding the back to join it, creating a flat, padded surface—with a handy storage space underneath. It's the perfect space for pillows and linens to make the bed with. The Holmsund’s cover is made from 100% recycled material, and Ikea made a commitment that all its wood and cotton will be from more sustainable sources as of 2020. This sofa gets good marks for comfort and we like that you can wash the cover regularly, which for some means it will last a lot longer before becoming dingy. The 7 Best High-Efficiency Washing Machines of 2021 Best Sectional: Medley Strata Chaise Sleeper Sectional View On Medleyhome.com Medley has several sectional styles that can be ordered with a full or queen fold-out mattress, including l-shaped and corner units. The Strata has extra storage in its sides which could be useful for keeping busy spaces tidy (especially great when you have guests). All Medley couches are handcrafted in California and made to order in 7-10 weeks. The wood is all FSC Certified or bamboo, and exterior textiles are certified organic or recycled. Pillow options include organic latex or a polyester foam that’s certified clean, called CertiPUR-US, and that can be paired with wool or down. You can choose from two mattress types as well, including a 100% latex option or a poly foam wrapped with wool and an organic cotton cover. Best King: Luonto Casey King Size Sofa Sleeper View On Futonland.com View On Savvyhomestore.com View On Thereclinerlounge.com Luonto furniture is all handmade in Finland, where the family-owned company has been based since the early 1960s. The same family owns a timber business, Viitala Forest, where they harvest the Nordic Spruce and Birch used in their sofa frames. After harvesting a tree, new trees are planted to begin the cycled again. Since the company processes its own wood, any waste is converted into wood pellets that are used in ovens for heating the company’s three factory buildings, as well as a local school and other buildings in a nearby town. The sleeper sofas are handmade, wood joints are wrapped and adhered with water-based glues, and waste is rigorously designed out of the production process. The 10 Best Sustainable Sheet Sets of 2021 Best Queen: Pottery Barn Chesterfield Roll Arm Upholstered Sleeper Sofa View On Pottery Barn Pottery Barn has several styles of certified low-VOC couches that come with the option of a full or queen memory foam mattress. The Chesterfield is the one that has the most formal style, so it’s extra surprising to find a large pull-out mattress hidden inside it. Crafted in North Carolina, the kiln-dried wood that makes up the bones of this couch is built to last, and the mattress is a full 5 inches thick — with regular foam underlying 1.5 inches of gel-infused memory foam for extra comfort when it’s a bed. Pottery Barn’s certification is via Greenguard, which means they are “scientifically proven to meet some of the world's most rigorous third-party chemical emissions standards, helping to reduce indoor air pollution and the risk of chemical exposure.” Best Twin: Cobble Hill Lucali Twin Sleeper View On Abchome.com If you only need a twin bed, but you still want a pullout option, this loveseat sofa from ABC Carpet and Home will keep things nice and compact. Available in several colors (including a lovely subtle teal), this plush sofa is handmade in the Unites States and framed with wood from responsibly managed forests. Seat padding is made from foam wrap surrounded by 75% recyclable fiber and 25% certified down. Best for Small Spaces: Luonto Elevate Bunk Bed Sofa Sleeper View On Bydesigntexas.com View On Futonland.com View On Jensen-lewis.com Yes, this couch converts into a bunk bed that will fit two full-sized adults. It’s a pretty fantastic piece of design engineering from this Finland-based company, and would be ideal for a smaller space (with high enough ceilings)—since the beds fold up and over each other, you don’t need much floor space and you can still sleep two people. The Luonto furniture is made with durability and sustainability in mind (see "Best King" pick above). Final Verdict The Gus* Modern Flipside bed (view at Wayfair) is an unfussy option that will work for most people who need an occasional guest bed. If you have a super-tight space, the Luonto bunk bed (view at ByDesign) is a pretty genius solution that takes advantage of height rather than what is likely limited floorspace, with room for two. What to Look for in a Sustainable Sleeper Sofa Fewer VOCs There’s a fairly long list of chemicals used in different parts of the furniture manufacturing process. There are solvents and sealants to coat wooden parts, and coatings sprayed on fabrics to make them stain-resistant. As a group of chemicals, these are known as Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). Often you can smell VOCs (that “new stuff” smell is oftentimes these chemicals offgassing). VOCs not only worsen indoor air quality, but they also contribute to smog. The United States government doesn’t set standards for VOCs but reports that levels of these chemicals are typically 2-5 times that of outdoor air and links that to both household cleaning products and “household materials and furnishings.” It’s not always easy to avoid these chemicals, since sleeper sofas don’t come with an ingredients list. But you can look for furniture that promises it’s not made with VOCs, wood that’s not treated with formaldehyde, and for natural materials, like organic fabrics and solid wood. Trusted Certifications When shopping for sustainable furniture, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye out for trusted third party certifications. For fabric, you can look for Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) or blueSign. For wood, the top certification is the Forestry Stewardship Council (FSC). Learn more about different seals you may find on products, check out Treehugger’s guide to sustainable certifications. Why Trust Treehugger? Starre Vartan has been researching and reviewing environmentally sustainable products for 15 years and wrote a book on eco-friendly, healthy living. As a traveler who has been to 29 countries and 49 of the 50 U.S. states, she has slept on many fold-out futons (some for weeks at a time) and pull-out beds. 