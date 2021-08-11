The 9 Best Sustainable Sleeper Sofas of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Sleeper sofas have a reputation for being the worst of both worlds — uncomfortable to sit on as couches, and wretched to sleep on at night. But it doesn’t have to be that way, and modern versions are generally much more comfortable and durable than those of the past. If you want a more sustainable sleeper sofa, in consideration of both the environment and that of your guests, many of the same companies that make eco-friendly couches from more natural materials also make sleeper sofas.

In this category, it can be tough to “have it all” — most of the mattresses on the sleeper sofa beds, for example, are made from regular polyurethane foams, which is made from fossil fuels and can offgas over time (though some have natural latex or other mattress offerings). If you decide to go purchase a couch with a set of less-than-perfect materials, one way around the problem is to let the sofa offgas somewhere. If you have a covered area, a garage with a door you can leave open, or a less-used room where you can close the door to the rest of your house and leave windows open, you can unfold the sofa to it’s bed form, and let it sit to offgas for a few days to air out the odor.

Ahead, we researched the market to find the best sustainable sleeper sofas.