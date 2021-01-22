Home & Garden Home The 10 Best Sustainable Sheet Sets of 2021 Swaddle yourself in sheets that are gentle to the Earth and your skin By Neeti Mehra Neeti is a freelance writer for Treehugger who covers sustainability and conscious living. She has edited three magazines during her career and she is currently a columnist and is a contributor to a host of publications. our editorial process Neeti Mehra Updated January 22, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Green Living Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Coyuchi Sateen Minimalist Set at Coyuchi.com "Soft as butter, Coyuchi’s bedding set offers the best of finishes and have three major ethical and environmental certifications." Best Budget: Magnolia Organics Dream Collection Sheet Set at Amazon "Affordable and comfortable, Magnolia Organics is uncompromising on quality and sustainability." Best Cooling: Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set at Cozyearth.com "With bamboo's cooling properties, this set will keep hot flashes and night sweats at bay." Best Bamboo: Ettitude Bamboo Lyocell Sheet Set at Ettitude.com "Available in lovely shades, stripes, and multiple sizes, we love Ettitude’s sheet set made from CleanBamboo." Best Organic Cotton: Avocado Suvin Cotton Sheets at Avocadogreenmattress.com "Sink into blissful slumber in these 600 and 1,000 thread count sateen sheet sets with impressive environmental certifications." Best Silk: Orose 25-Momme 4-Piece Silk Sheet Set at Amazon "Made from the highest quality silk, they are lustrous, stay wrinkle-free, and are naturally dyed." Best Linen: Primary Goods The Complete Set at Primarygoods.com "Luxurious, relaxed, and durable, Primary Good’s French linens take you on a French vacation." Best Percale: Sol Organics Crisp Percale Bedding Bundle at Solorganix.com "Think of this percale set as the crisp white shirt that caresses your skin on a hot summer day." Best Flannel: Boll & Branch Solid Flannel Sheet Set at Bollandbranch.com "Soft, cozy, and breathable, this set is all you want in flannel sheets." Best Deep Pocket: Pottery Barn 400-Thread-Count Percale Sheet Set at Pottery Barn "If tucking in unruly sheets is a daily struggle, try Pottery Barn’s fitted percale sheets." Humans have swaddled themselves in bed sheets for warmth, comfort, and a restful night of sleep since centuries. Since we spend at least a third of our lives sleeping, we recommend sheet sets which are gentle to the Earth and are safe for your skin. You can select from fabrics made from natural fibers such as organic cotton, but also linen, and fabrics made from bamboo and hemp, which are breathable and durable. Pay attention to the weaves and how they feel against your skin. Percale sheets are durable, crisp and lightweight and get softer with every wash and are great for warm sleepers. Sateen is silky, soft, and heavy, and is good to sleep in all year round. While hemp is slightly coarser than linen, both linen and hemp are wrinkly, durable and natural insulators that soften with washing. When it comes to bamboo sheets, pick sheets made from bamboo lyocell, which are low-impact compared to those made from bamboo viscose. We have picked sheet sets that have ticked the right boxes when it comes to satisfying sustainability criteria, by looking for brands with trusted third-party certifications. OEKO-TEX certifications means the product is free from harmful substances and is harmless for human health, GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certifications ensures the organic status of textiles and Fair Trade certification ensures better prices, decent working conditions, local sustainability, and fair terms of trade for farmers and workers in the developing world. We surveyed the market to recommend sheets that are both sustainable and comforting. Best Overall: Coyuchi 300 Thread Count Organic Sateen Minimalist Set Buy on Coyuchi.com Soft as butter, Coyuchi’s sateen bedding set offers the best of two worlds, with a hint of luster on one side of the sheets and a subtle matte finish on the other. The sateen cotton set, including a duvet cover, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (twin sets come with one pillowcase), will keep you comfortable throughout the year. The organic cotton is GOTS and Fair Trade certified and Coyuchi contributes to nonprofit environmental organizations through 1% For The Planet. The products are also MADE SAFE certified, which means they’re free from toxins that are harmful to humans, animals, or ecosystems. Minimalistic and perfect for decompressing, once you buy them you’ll find yourself more often in bed. Best Budget: Magnolia Organics Dream Collection Sheet Set 4 Buy on Amazon Buy on Magnoliaorganics.com Affordable and comfortable, Magnolia Organics bedding bundles are uncompromising on quality and the principles of sustainability. These sateen sheets made from long-staple organic cotton are GOTS certified and dyed with low-impact, fiber-reactive dyes that do not require toxic chemical binders. The sheet set includes a flat sheet and one deep-pocket fitted sheet along with two pillowcases (twin sets come with one pillowcase). You can snuggle in these 300 thread count sheets throughout the year. Best Cooling: Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Buy on Cozyearth.com Buy on Thegrommet.com Bamboo fiber’s moisture wicking and temperature regulating abilities have made it a popular choice for hot sleepers. Cozy Earth’s Bamboo Sheet Set is dye-free and made from bamboo sourced from farms in China that are USDA Certified Organic. Cozy Earth offers a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty. These breathable sheets are designed to help lower the humidity surrounding your body in bed, keeping the hot flashes and night sweat at bay. Best Bamboo: Ettitude Bamboo Lyocell Sheet Set Buy on Ettitude.com Available in a range lovely shades, stripes and multiple sizes, we love Ettitude’s Bamboo sheet set made from CleanBamboo, their signature bamboo lyocell fabric that’s sustainable, hypoallergenic, and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified. CleanBamboo also uses a water-saving process, that allows the manufacturer to recycle water up to 200 times. This sheet set is super-scrumptious to touch and is thermoregulating, perfect for hot sleepers who toss and turn at night. You can complete your bedding set in style with a matching bamboo lyocell duvet cover from their collection. The 5 Best Sustainable Bamboo Sheets of 2021 Best Organic Cotton: Avocado Organic Superfine Suvin Cotton Sheets Buy on Avocadogreenmattress.com Indian Suvin Cotton, nicknamed “Suvin Gold” is a rare, heritage hand-harvested cotton growing in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with only a few 1,000 bales being produced each year. What’s special about this cotton is its extraordinary fiber length, allowing it to be woven to a high thread count. Avocado’s Superfine Suvin Sheets are GOTS, OEKO-TEX Standard 100 and MADE SAFE certified. Sink into blissful slumber in their 600 and 1,000 thread count sateen sheet sets, the epitome of cotton eco-luxury. Best Silk: Orose 25-Momme 4-Piece Silk Sheet Set Buy on Amazon Why swathe yourself in fabrics which have a silky feel but aren’t the real deal? Momme is a measure of silk’s weight and density; great quality silks are 22 momme and higher. Orose Silk’s flat sheet set is made from 25 momme natural mulberry silk, touted as the most luxurious silk in the world. Orose silk sheets are equivalent to 800 thread count, making them luxurious and durable at the same time. OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, they are lustrous, stay wrinkle-free, and are naturally dyed. Many people find that silk sheets help their skin and reduce frizzy hair, by cutting down on overnight friction. If you're looking to improve your beauty sleep, that might be reason enough to consider switching to a silk set. Best Linen: Primary Goods The Complete Set Buy on Primarygoods.com Luxurious, relaxed and durable, Primary Good’s sheet set in French linen comes with a top sheet, duvet cover, fitted sheet, and two pillow shams. The top sheet snaps on to the duvet, keeping them from getting mussed up when you sleep. This unblended, naturally-dyed long-staple linen feels firmer and is more textured than regular cotton, and has been stonewashed to soften it. Highly breathable and temperature regulating, the linen is OEKO-TEX and GOTS certified. The sheets come with a 100-night trial, long enough for you to decide if linen is the fabric of your dreams. Best Percale: Sol Organics Crisp Percale Bedding Bundle Buy on Solorganix.com Think of percale as the crisp white shirt that caresses your skin on a hot summer day. Sol Organic’s 300 thread count percale bedding is made from long staple cotton fibers spun into a single-ply yarn, resulting in lightweight, long-lasting sheets. The company uses GOTS and Fair Trade certified organic dyed cotton. Available in three earthy shades, this bundle includes a crisp fitted sheet and a flat sheet, two pillowcases, a duvet cover, and two pillow sham covers. Best Flannel: Boll & Branch Solid Flannel Sheet Set Buy on Bollandbranch.com Do you want to sleep in soft and fuzzy sheets that are breathable? Boll & Branch’s cotton flannel sheet sets in solid colors have been ethically manufactured in Portugal, a leader in cotton flannel. They have a smooth and velvety texture because the flannel has been brushed and sheared to resist pilling, which is the bumpy surface of broken fibers found often on the fabric. It’s cozy and weighty yet comfortable for even hot sleepers. The sheets are GOTS and OEKO-Tex STANDARD 100 certified, and the company publishes a detailed impact report about its commitment to organic cotton farmers and the environment. Best Deep Pocket: Pottery Barn 400-Thread-Count Organic Percale Sheet Set Buy on Pottery Barn If tucking in unruly ends of your fitted sheet under the mattress is a daily struggle after you wake up, "deep pocket" sheets offer a solution. Pottery Barn’s fitted percale sheet has a 16-inch-deep pocket that can easily be stretched over the loftiest of mattresses. All the items in the set have a 400 thread count. Made from combed organic cotton that’s GOTS and Fair Trade certified, the set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (twin sets come with one pillowcase). For an extra charge, these sheets can be monogramed, so you can tuck yourself into bed feeling like you’re royalty. Final Verdict Our top pick for a sustainable sheets is the Organic Sateen Minimalist Set (available from Coyuchi), because they have three trustworthy certifications to ensure they're ethical, sustainable and free of harmful chemicals. If you're a hot sleeper, you'll want to consider the Cozy Earth's Bamboo Sheet Set (available from Cozy Earth), which are also certified organic. Why Trust Treehugger? Here at Treehugger, we want to make it easy for our readers to make the best sustainable purchases. Author Neeti Mehra is an expert in sustainable and conscious living.