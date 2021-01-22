The 10 Best Sustainable Sheet Sets of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Humans have swaddled themselves in bed sheets for warmth, comfort, and a restful night of sleep since centuries. Since we spend at least a third of our lives sleeping, we recommend sheet sets which are gentle to the Earth and are safe for your skin.

You can select from fabrics made from natural fibers such as organic cotton, but also linen, and fabrics made from bamboo and hemp, which are breathable and durable. Pay attention to the weaves and how they feel against your skin. Percale sheets are durable, crisp and lightweight and get softer with every wash and are great for warm sleepers. Sateen is silky, soft, and heavy, and is good to sleep in all year round. While hemp is slightly coarser than linen, both linen and hemp are wrinkly, durable and natural insulators that soften with washing. When it comes to bamboo sheets, pick sheets made from bamboo lyocell, which are low-impact compared to those made from bamboo viscose.

We have picked sheet sets that have ticked the right boxes when it comes to satisfying sustainability criteria, by looking for brands with trusted third-party certifications. OEKO-TEX certifications means the product is free from harmful substances and is harmless for human health, GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certifications ensures the organic status of textiles and Fair Trade certification ensures better prices, decent working conditions, local sustainability, and fair terms of trade for farmers and workers in the developing world.

We surveyed the market to recommend sheets that are both sustainable and comforting.