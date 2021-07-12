Home & Garden Home The Best Sustainable Outdoor Furniture of 2021 Transform your outdoor space into an oasis with eco-friendly pieces. By Arricca SanSone Arricca SanSone is a health and lifestyle writer, specializing in home, shelter, and gardening. She has written for Dotdash since May 2019. our editorial process Arricca SanSone Updated July 12, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Green Living Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Dining Set: Polywood Lakeside 7-Piece Farmhouse Dining Set at Polywood.com It’s made in the United States from recycled plastic lumber, created from landfill- and ocean-bound garbage. Best Budget Seating Set: Amazonia Manhattan Eucalyptus Patio Set at Home Depot If you need seating for four, this set includes a loveseat, two side arm chairs, and a coffee table. Best Adirondack Chair: Highwood Hamilton Adirondack Chair at Walmart Made from recycled plastic, nothing says summer like the quintessential Adirondack chair. Best Bench: Viva Terra Reclaimed Outdoor Bench at Vivaterra.com Each reclaimed wood bench is unique, so it’s the perfect conversation starter. Best Porch Swing: Loll Designs Go Porch Swing at 2modern.com This sturdy swing with updated styling is made in the United States from 520 recycled/reclaimed milk jugs. Best Large Table: Birch Lane Light Teak Finish Eckman Long Dining Set at Birchlane.com This 118-inch-long teak and eucalyptus wood table comes with 12 matching chairs, all made with sustainably harvested wood. Best Chaise Lounge: Pottery Barn Chatham FSC Mahogany Chaise Lounge at Pottery Barn Catch your afternoon nap on this elegant mahogany chaise that’s made from FSC-certified wood. Best Splurge: Outer Teak Outdoor Sofa at Liveouter.com This three-seat sofa is pretty enough to use indoors, but the FSC-certified teak will hold up well outdoors in the elements, too. Best Garden Glider: Polywood Traditional Garden 48" Glider at Polywood.com This glider has a gentle sway will lull that will lull you into a sense of peace on a summer evening. Spending time outdoors is a soothing escape for many of us. Whether you have a tiny balcony or a roomy patio, outdoor furniture adds beauty and function so you can make the most of your space. But before purchasing furniture, consider how you want to use your space. Do you need a huge table for extended family cookouts? Or just a cozy nook to take a break from your work from home office? Maybe you regularly invite friends for cocktails, so you need lots of seating and a few end tables, rather than a dining table. Don’t forget that, in most of the country, you’ll need to have somewhere to store your furniture off-season so it lasts longer. Also, don’t neglect to measure! It can be tough to tell just how much space furniture will take up from a photo, especially if you have a compact area. You’ll still need room to walk around it, too. One word of advice: Last year’s production delays, caused by the pandemic shutdown, still are causing a backlog on many home furnishing orders (ranging from two weeks to four months!). So, read everything when ordering to be sure your furniture will ship in time for you to enjoy it during the best weather of the year. Ahead, our top picks for the best sustainable outdoor furniture for your home. Best Dining Set: Polywood Lakeside 7-Piece Farmhouse Dining Set Buy On Polywood.com This reasonably-priced dining set seats six guests and includes a large 37 x 72 inch farmhouse table with four matching side chairs and two matching arm chairs. It’s made in the United States from recycled plastic lumber, created from landfill- and ocean-bound garbage, and it comes with an amazing 20-year warranty. It’s weather-resistant and is available in several neutral and bold colors with UV-stabilizers to prevent fading. The table also has an umbrella hole. Clean-up is a snap with soap and water, and it never needs painted, stained or waterproofed. The company’s waste stream is 99% recycled. Best Budget Seating Set: Amazonia Manhattan Eucalyptus 4-Piece Patio Seating Set Buy On Home Depot If you need seating for four, this set includes a loveseat, two side arm chairs, and a coffee table. It’s made from FSC-certified eucalyptus wood with a UV-resistant stain finish. The set does need to be assembled, and it doesn’t come with cushions but it’s a good buy for the amount of seating and tabletop space it provides. It comes with a full maintenance kit, which includes wood sealer oil, brush, gloves, and more. Best Adirondack Chair: Highwood Hamilton Folding & Reclining Adirondack Chair Buy On Walmart Buy On Amazon Buy On Highwood-usa.com Nothing says summer like the quintessential Adirondack chair (plus, they’re way more comfy than you’d guess). This one folds, so you store it easily when the time comes. Made in the United States from recycled plastic, created from plastic milk jugs that would otherwise end up in landfills, this chair never needs painted, stained or waterproofed. It weighs 34 pounds and comes in a range of color options. The 7 Best Sustainable Adirondack Chairs of 2021 Best Bench: Viva Terra Reclaimed Outdoor Bench Buy On Vivaterra.com This reclaimed wood bench is made from repurposed railroad ties (some more than 100 years old!) and shorea wood, which is similar to teak. The frame is made from coated iron. Each bench is unique so it’s the perfect conversation starter or a pretty accent piece to tuck in a corner of the garden. It measures 36 x 18 x 18 inches, and the seat is 15 inches from the ground. A 2012 EPA study found that wood makes up about 8% of landfill content, so salvaged wood products prevent waste. Best Porch Swing: Loll Designs Go Porch Swing Buy On 2modern.com Buy On Design Within Reach Buy On Modernplanet.com Lounging on a porch swing in the cool of the evening is the stuff of memories. This sturdy swing with updated styling is made in the United States from 520 recycled/reclaimed milk jugs. It comes in nine colors and can be left outdoors year-round. It never needs painted or stained and can be cleaned with soap and water. It weighs 65 pounds, and requires some assembly. Loll products have a 5-year warranty. Best Large Table: Birch Lane Light Teak Finish Eckman Rectangular 12 - Person 79" Long Dining Set Buy On Birchlane.com Need to feed a crowd? This 118-inch-long teak and eucalyptus wood table can seat 12 and comes with 12 matching chairs. It’s FSC-certified and is available in two finishes. The chairs stack for storage, while the table can be shortened for more intimate gatherings. There’s a center hole for an umbrella, too you want to provide shade for your guests. The 9 Best Patio Umbrellas and Stands of 2021 Best Chaise Lounge: Pottery Barn Chatham FSC Mahogany Chaise Lounge with Wheels Buy On Pottery Barn Catch your afternoon nap on this elegant mahogany chaise that’s made from FSC-certified wood. Mortise-and-tenon construction makes it extra-sturdy, and it adjusts to five different positions. Choose a cushion to match the rest of your outdoor décor from a variety of fabric options including canvas or the gold-standard of outdoor fabrics, Sunbrella. Sunbrella has a strong focus on sustainability with zero waste to landfill manufacturing and a recycling program which gathers leftover scraps to create new fabric. In 2010, the company also created a Sunbrella fabric recycling program for homeowners. Best Splurge: Outer Teak Outdoor Sofa Buy On Liveouter.com This three-seat sofa is pretty enough to use indoors, but the FSC-certified teak will hold up well outdoors in the elements, too. At 97-inches long, it’s roomy enough for either hanging out with friends or to stretch out for a catnap yourself. The cushions come in two colors, and both the frame and cushions have a five-year warranty. It’s modular so you can rearrange the two corner chairs and one armless chair in many different configurations to change up your seating setup as needed. Best Garden Glider: Polywood Traditional Garden 48" Glider Buy On Polywood.com This glider, like the one you may have loved on Grandma’s porch, has a gentle sway will lull that will lull you into a sense of peace on a summer evening. It’s made entirely of recycled plastic, comes in a number of neutral or bold colors to coordinate with your house, and it has UV protection to prevent fading. It’s weather-resistant, comes with a 20-year warranty, and is made in the United States. What to Look for in Sustainable Furniture Second-Hand Furniture When possible, purchase second-hand outdoor furniture to the reduce the environmental impact of manufacturing new products. Vintage pieces offer a certain flair that mass-produced furniture can’t, and even shabby pieces can be dressed up with paint and new cushions. Warranty Read the product description carefully because some products come with a warranty ranging from five years to 20 years; others have no warranty at all. Recycled Materials Some products are made from landfill- and ocean-bound garbage such as milk jugs or laundry detergent bottles, which are turned into plastic lumber used to construct the furniture. Long-Lasting Fabrics Look for durable materials for cushions such as solution-dyed acrylic fabric, which means the pigment doesn’t just penetrate the surface but goes all the way through the fibers. This process makes the fabric more UV, fade, mold, and mildew resistant. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s also pricier. FSC-Certified Wood Products Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified products means wood comes from responsibly-managed forests. FSC Products that have earned this designation have been evaluated to meet 10 principles and 57 certifying criteria to promote environmentally sound, socially beneficial and economically prosperous management of the world’s forests to include tenets such as: Supporting indigenous people and local worker’s rights; managing environmental impact on water, soils and ecosystems; and promoting reforestation and conservation of forests. Why Trust Treehugger? At Treehugger, we want you to purchase items that will last a long time to prevent unnecessarily adding to our landfills. To create this list, we extensively researched materials and applicable certifications to find the most sustainable outdoor furniture on the market. Arricca SanSone specializes in writing about home, shelter and gardening. The 7 Best Outdoor Motion Sensor Lights of 2021