The Best Sustainable Outdoor Furniture of 2021

    Spending time outdoors is a soothing escape for many of us. Whether you have a tiny balcony or a roomy patio, outdoor furniture adds beauty and function so you can make the most of your space. But before purchasing furniture, consider how you want to use your space. Do you need a huge table for extended family cookouts? Or just a cozy nook to take a break from your work from home office? Maybe you regularly invite friends for cocktails, so you need lots of seating and a few end tables, rather than a dining table.

    Don’t forget that, in most of the country, you’ll need to have somewhere to store your furniture off-season so it lasts longer. Also, don’t neglect to measure! It can be tough to tell just how much space furniture will take up from a photo, especially if you have a compact area. You’ll still need room to walk around it, too.  

    One word of advice: Last year’s production delays, caused by the pandemic shutdown, still are causing a backlog on many home furnishing orders (ranging from two weeks to four months!). So, read everything when ordering to be sure your furniture will ship in time for you to enjoy it during the best weather of the year.

    Ahead, our top picks for the best sustainable outdoor furniture for your home.

    Best Dining Set: Polywood Lakeside 7-Piece Farmhouse Dining Set

    Polywood Lakeside 7-Piece Farmhouse Dining Set
    Buy On Polywood.com

    This reasonably-priced dining set seats six guests and includes a large 37 x 72 inch farmhouse table with four matching side chairs and two matching arm chairs. It’s made in the United States from recycled plastic lumber, created from landfill- and ocean-bound garbage, and it comes with an amazing 20-year warranty.

    It’s weather-resistant and is available in several neutral and bold colors with UV-stabilizers to prevent fading. The table also has an umbrella hole. Clean-up is a snap with soap and water, and it never needs painted, stained or waterproofed. The company’s waste stream is 99% recycled.

    Best Budget Seating Set: Amazonia Manhattan Eucalyptus 4-Piece Patio Seating Set

    Sustainable Eucalyptus 4-Piece Patio Deep Seating Set
    Buy On Home Depot

    If you need seating for four, this set includes a loveseat, two side arm chairs, and a coffee table. It’s made from FSC-certified eucalyptus wood with a UV-resistant stain finish. The set does need to be assembled, and it doesn’t come with cushions but it’s a good buy for the amount of seating and tabletop space it provides. It comes with a full maintenance kit, which includes wood sealer oil, brush, gloves, and more.

    Best Adirondack Chair: Highwood Hamilton Folding & Reclining Adirondack Chair

    Highwood Hamilton Folding &amp; Reclining Adirondack Chair
    Buy On Walmart Buy On Amazon Buy On Highwood-usa.com

    Nothing says summer like the quintessential Adirondack chair (plus, they’re way more comfy than you’d guess). This one folds, so you store it easily when the time comes. Made in the United States from recycled plastic, created from plastic milk jugs that would otherwise end up in landfills, this chair never needs painted, stained or waterproofed. It weighs 34 pounds and comes in a range of color options.

    Best Bench: Viva Terra Reclaimed Outdoor Bench

    Viva Terra Reclaimed Outdoor Bench
    Buy On Vivaterra.com

    This reclaimed wood bench is made from repurposed railroad ties (some more than 100 years old!) and shorea wood, which is similar to teak. The frame is made from coated iron. Each bench is unique so it’s the perfect conversation starter or a pretty accent piece to tuck in a corner of the garden. It measures 36 x 18 x 18 inches, and the seat is 15 inches from the ground. A 2012 EPA study found that wood makes up about 8% of landfill content, so salvaged wood products prevent waste.

    Best Porch Swing: Loll Designs Go Porch Swing

    Loll Designs Go Porch Swing
    Buy On 2modern.com Buy On Design Within Reach Buy On Modernplanet.com

    Lounging on a porch swing in the cool of the evening is the stuff of memories. This sturdy swing with updated styling is made in the United States from 520 recycled/reclaimed milk jugs. It comes in nine colors and can be left outdoors year-round. It never needs painted or stained and can be cleaned with soap and water. It weighs 65 pounds, and requires some assembly. Loll products have a 5-year warranty.

    Best Large Table: Birch Lane Light Teak Finish Eckman Rectangular 12 - Person 79" Long Dining Set

    Birch Lane Light Teak Finish Eckman Rectangular 12 - Person 79&quot; Long Dining Set
    Buy On Birchlane.com

    Need to feed a crowd? This 118-inch-long teak and eucalyptus wood table can seat 12 and comes with 12 matching chairs. It’s FSC-certified and is available in two finishes. The chairs stack for storage, while the table can be shortened for more intimate gatherings. There’s a center hole for an umbrella, too you want to provide shade for your guests.

    Best Chaise Lounge: Pottery Barn Chatham FSC Mahogany Chaise Lounge with Wheels

    Pottery Barn Chatham FSC&reg; Mahogany Chaise Lounge with Wheels
    Buy On Pottery Barn

    Catch your afternoon nap on this elegant mahogany chaise that’s made from FSC-certified wood. Mortise-and-tenon construction makes it extra-sturdy, and it adjusts to five different positions. Choose a cushion to match the rest of your outdoor décor from a variety of fabric options including canvas or the gold-standard of outdoor fabrics, Sunbrella. 

    Sunbrella has a strong focus on sustainability with zero waste to landfill manufacturing and a recycling program which gathers leftover scraps to create new fabric. In 2010, the company also created a Sunbrella fabric recycling program for homeowners.

    Best Splurge: Outer Teak Outdoor Sofa

    Outer Teak Outdoor Sofa
    Buy On Liveouter.com

    This three-seat sofa is pretty enough to use indoors, but the FSC-certified teak will hold up well outdoors in the elements, too. At 97-inches long, it’s roomy enough for either hanging out with friends or to stretch out for a catnap yourself. The cushions come in two colors, and both the frame and cushions have a five-year warranty. It’s modular so you can rearrange the two corner chairs and one armless chair in many different configurations to change up your seating setup as needed.

    Best Garden Glider: Polywood Traditional Garden 48" Glider

    Polywood Traditional Garden 48&quot; Glider
    Buy On Polywood.com

    This glider, like the one you may have loved on Grandma’s porch, has a gentle sway will lull that will lull you into a sense of peace on a summer evening. It’s made entirely of recycled plastic, comes in a number of neutral or bold colors to coordinate with your house, and it has UV protection to prevent fading. It’s weather-resistant, comes with a 20-year warranty, and is made in the United States.

    What to Look for in Sustainable Furniture

    Second-Hand Furniture

    When possible, purchase second-hand outdoor furniture to the reduce the environmental impact of manufacturing new products. Vintage pieces offer a certain flair that mass-produced furniture can’t, and even shabby pieces can be dressed up with paint and new cushions.

    Warranty

    Read the product description carefully because some products come with a warranty ranging from five years to 20 years; others have no warranty at all.

    Recycled Materials

    Some products are made from landfill- and ocean-bound garbage such as milk jugs or laundry detergent bottles, which are turned into plastic lumber used to construct the furniture.

    Long-Lasting Fabrics

    Look for durable materials for cushions such as solution-dyed acrylic fabric, which means the pigment doesn’t just penetrate the surface but goes all the way through the fibers. This process makes the fabric more UV, fade, mold, and mildew resistant. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s also pricier.  

    FSC-Certified Wood Products

    Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified products means wood comes from responsibly-managed forests. FSC Products that have earned this designation have been evaluated to meet 10 principles and 57 certifying criteria to promote environmentally sound, socially beneficial and economically prosperous management of the world’s forests to include tenets such as: Supporting indigenous people and local worker’s rights; managing environmental impact on water, soils and ecosystems; and promoting reforestation and conservation of forests. 

    Why Trust Treehugger?

    At Treehugger, we want you to purchase items that will last a long time to prevent unnecessarily adding to our landfills. To create this list, we extensively researched materials and applicable certifications to find the most sustainable outdoor furniture on the market.

    Arricca SanSone specializes in writing about home, shelter and gardening.

