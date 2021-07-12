The Best Sustainable Outdoor Furniture of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

This three-seat sofa is pretty enough to use indoors, but the FSC-certified teak will hold up well outdoors in the elements, too.

Spending time outdoors is a soothing escape for many of us. Whether you have a tiny balcony or a roomy patio, outdoor furniture adds beauty and function so you can make the most of your space. But before purchasing furniture, consider how you want to use your space. Do you need a huge table for extended family cookouts? Or just a cozy nook to take a break from your work from home office? Maybe you regularly invite friends for cocktails, so you need lots of seating and a few end tables, rather than a dining table.

Don’t forget that, in most of the country, you’ll need to have somewhere to store your furniture off-season so it lasts longer. Also, don’t neglect to measure! It can be tough to tell just how much space furniture will take up from a photo, especially if you have a compact area. You’ll still need room to walk around it, too.

One word of advice: Last year’s production delays, caused by the pandemic shutdown, still are causing a backlog on many home furnishing orders (ranging from two weeks to four months!). So, read everything when ordering to be sure your furniture will ship in time for you to enjoy it during the best weather of the year.

Ahead, our top picks for the best sustainable outdoor furniture for your home.