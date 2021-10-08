The Best Sustainable Kids' Clothing of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Kids’ clothing really is different from adults’—for one thing, kids are much tougher on their clothes. So clothing for children needs to be extra-durable, not only to stand up to skidding into second-base at lunchtime kickball games, but also needs to be made from materials from which dirt and food can be washed out easily. They (hopefully) spend plenty of time outside and need outerwear that will keep the rain off and the heat conserved next to their body when it’s cold. At the same time, you may want to avoid clothes made with environmentally concerning chemicals. “Many mainstream brands have been shown to have hazardous chemicals in their clothing that can be absorbed through our skin," says Nadine Maffre, the editor of Zero Waste Memoirs. "Some of these chemicals have been proven to be hormone disruptors, are carcinogenic, or are damaging to your nervous system.” To top it all off, kids outgrow their clothing quickly, rendering investment pieces tricky. With all this in mind, designers who make kids’ clothing—and do it sustainably—often put a tremendous amount of thought and care into their products. Of course they want to make it cute and comfortable, so kids will pick it out of the drawer first, but they also want to ensure that it will last through normal wear-and-tear as well as staying in good-enough shape to pass it down to other children to use. Ahead, you'll find our recommendations for the best sustainable kids clothing.



Best Overall: ThredUp View On Thredup.com Reuse of good-quality clothing is always going to be more sustainable than buying new. For those who don’t live near a good thrift store and have already looked through the neighborhood or parent group, the next best place to find those items is on a large platform that allows you all the convenience of online shopping (like searching by a specific brand, age of child, price, or type of item) combined with reuse. ThredUp is our top pick for easy second-hand shopping online, and also allows you to sell any clothes your child has outgrown. You can also find new clothing on the platform, from sustainably-minded brands like Hanna Anderson. Best for Organic Cotton: Pact Apparel View On Wearpact.com This organic-cotton basics brand has a great kids’ collection, which includes underwear and socks in a variety of colors as well as cargo pants, shorts, dresses, skirts, leggings, pajamas, and hoodies. PACT makes its clothing at a Fair-Trade and GOTS-certified factory in India and its pesticide-free cotton uses less water, and creates little to no water pollution.

Best for Maximalist Kids: Ace & Jig View On Aceandjig.com The two women behind Ace & Jig make clothing for adults too, and they bring the same festive, colorful, pattern-rich textiles to their kids’ line. The brand’s custom-made textiles are woven in India, where employees get fair wages, paid time off, and childcare. The company uses AZO-free dyes, and is dedicated to minimizing waste, using sewing-room floor materials in all kinds of projects, including creating clothing, masks and scrunchies made from smaller offcuts, to entire initiatives like quilts and throws that use them as patchwork pieces. Ace & Jig works with Project Thrive which employs at-risk women for special projects, and donates to a host of environmental and human-rights organizations each year.

Best Designer: Stella Mccartney Kids View On Stellamccartney.com A member of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, the designer brings her signature flair and ethical stance to her children’s line, which is filled with graphic, but still appealing-to-kids pieces. Many items are made from organic cotton and tencel, while coats and pants are made from a recycled polyester that’s fully windproof and waterproof (via a fluorocarbon-free coating). The company has a strategy to reduce waste across the whole supply chain, and has signed a code that defines a living wage for those who work for the company. Best Made in the USA: Mini MATE View On Matethelabel.com Mate is founded by women, and also mostly employs women. All of the knitting, cutting, and sewing for the collection is done in Los Angeles. The low-impact-dyed collection of basics all comes in GOTS-certified organic cotton. Made with supersoft materials, the Mini MATE collection includes sweatshirts, sweatpants, tees, and boxy baby tees. Best Swimwear: Reima View On Reima.com Reima makes a variety of swimsuits for babies, toddlers, and kids up to age 14. Each age category has a few different coverage choices, most made with SPF 50+ fabrics, with plenty of unisex styles. The fabric used in many of the styles is made with recycled water bottles, and the design, materials, and craftsmanship are all focused on durability. All the factories Reima works with are subject to third-party compliance for human rights. The Best Sustainable Swimsuits of 2021 Best for Hand-Me-Downs: Hanna Andersson View On Hannaandersson.com Hanna Andersson touts that sustainability has been part of the brand’s identity since its founding in 1983. It has long used organic cotton, and not only are clothes designed to be worn by multiple kids, the company even provides name tags with several lines to promote and normalize the idea of hand-me-downs. The brand has the highest level of Oeko-Tex standards and is also GOTS-certified. As of this year, all outerwear including fleece and ripstop, is made from recycled materials. Best Splurge: Infantium Victoria View On Infantiumvictoria.com This PETA-approved German brand offers fashion-forward, vegan clothing for babies and kids. Each item has information about what fabric it’s made from (there’s a lot of GOTS certified cotton, but also a vegan wool too), as well as where accessories like buttons come from too. As part of the brand’s transparency commitment, the company also discloses where materials were grown and woven, as well as sewn and sold. There are also details about how much time each piece takes to make, in terms of paid work, and in which countries that work is done. The brand even has its own Preloved section for used items.

Best Gender Neutral: Finn + Emma View On Finnandemma.com This brand offers a whole Gender Neutral section for those who aren’t looking for baby or toddler clothes that scream pretty princess or tough guy. Prices are reasonable for the GOTS certified 100% cotton pieces in fun colors and prints via eco-friendly dyes. Even snaps are lead and nickel free, and all items are “heirloom quality” and meant to be passed down. Finn & Emma also carries fun, ethical accessories like a macrame swing, and stroller toys made from wood.

Best for Winter Gear: Patagonia Kids View On Patagonia.com You'll find Patagonia on a number of Treehugger's lists of recommended products thanks to the gear company's efforts to manufacture sustainably and make clothing that lasts. Patagonia's gear for kids is no different, with durable designs often made with recycled materials and fewer "forever chemicals" that are often used to make outdoor waterproof. Some of jackets are insulated with recycled down, which isn't vegan, but does divert down feathers from ended up in landfill. Many of the garments are sewed in Fair Trade certified facilities. The company has sizing for babies and toddlers, so the littlest ones in your life can still hit the trail in the winter.

