The 7 Best Sustainable Jeans of 2021

The company currently serves 75 different body sizes, shapes, and heights, and is even pushing to embrace more.

Levi’s offers the widest selection of denims at the best prices, while pushing the envelope when it comes to reducing resources.

Taking trash and converting it into well made, durable jeans, DL1961 is committed to the planet and people.

Our classic closet companion, denim jeans, have a bad rap. Each year, approximately 2 billion pairs of jeans are churned out, with a single pair guzzling on an average 7,000 liters of water. What’s more, a staggering 1.7 million tonnes of chemicals are used in the dyeing process to get the much-loved indigo and other shades, adversely impacting the environment and people. Jeans are also adding to fashion’s problem of shedding microfibers with each wash.

The good news is that some brands are stepping up and rejigging jeans, one pair at a time. These labels are constructing jeans with green certified fibers, adopting eco-friendly technologies to reduce chemical and water usage, following ethical labor practices, and encouraging recycling. Moreover, by making smart consumer choices, whether swathing your legs in natural materials or jumping on to the No Wash Club, you can lengthen the life of your favorite denims by a long stretch.

So, have first dibs on the best sustainable jeans with a green heart.