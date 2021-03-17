The Best Sustainable Hiking Gear of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

When we want to get out and enjoy nature, it’s good to be prepared. Day hikes are much more enjoyable with the right combination of clothes and footwear. You may also want a light pack, for snacks and water, and it’s always a good idea to keep first aid supplies handy.

However, any gear we buy new has some environmental impact, and there’s also the issue of any packaging that might come along for the ride too. So, if you’re looking for hiking gear that’s also gentle on the environment, avoids single-use plastic, and still holds up on the trail, we have some suggestions for putting together the perfect day pack.

Here's the best sustainable hiking gear: