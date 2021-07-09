The 8 Best Sustainable Bookshelves of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Whether you want a small bookshelf for a tiny space or enough shelving to fill up a large wall, Burrow has you covered.

Let kids showcase their favorite books on this display shelf that makes it easy to see all of their reading choices.

These bookshelves are great for filling up large walls in offices, living rooms, and even retail spaces.

Smaller spaces still deserve attention, and this funky bookcase is sure to wow with its varying sizes of nooks.

Beautiful walnut wood combines with joinery to create a bookshelf that can be passed down from generation to generation.

Floyd’s customizable shelving system is meant to work in any space, no matter the size, and moved easily.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, in 2018 alone almost 10 million tons of furniture ended up in landfills, with wood being the largest material category. That’s about five times the amount of furniture that ended up in landfills in the 1960s.

The reason? Fast furniture, which has similar environmental issues like fast fashion: toxic chemicals, cheap materials, and unfair labor wages in overseas factories. Unfortunately, lots of furniture produced today isn’t made the same as it was decades ago. Companies rely on flimsy, cheaper materials and don’t worry about environmental effects, which makes products cheaper on the marketplace. When something gets broken or is too inconvenient to move, many people simply throw out used furniture and buy new, contributing to the endless cycle of fast furniture.

Bookcases and bookshelves are unfortunately one of those furniture items often thrown out. Commonly tossed from dorm rooms and apartments when moving, bookshelves often don’t get thought of as a valuable item of furniture, unfortunately. But there are numerous eco-friendly bookshelf and bookcase options on the market that are worthy of taking with you through moves and throughout life.

Here, the best sustainable bookshelves.