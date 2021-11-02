Home & Garden Home The 10 Best Sustainable Blankets of 2021 Cuddle yourself in sustainable softness. By Starre Vartan Starre Vartan Writer Columbia University Syracuse University Starre Vartan is an environmental and science journalist. She holds an MFA degree from Columbia University and Geology and English degrees from Syracuse University. Learn about our editorial process Published November 2, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Green Living Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Not only should bedding be comfortable and cozy, keeping toes warm and heads gently cradled, but many of us also want them to be made with natural, breathable materials that use fewer concerning chemicals and natural resources. That includes sheets and pillow cases, duvets or comforters, and blankets. Depending on the climate you live in, whether you keep a window open at night, and the resulting temperature of your bedroom, you’ll have different blanket needs. Generally, blankets are divided into two categories—heavy for colder temperatures and lightweight for warmer temperatures. Then of course, there are blankets we take out of the bedroom, either into the living room for extra warmth while watching a movie or reading, or those blankets we take out of the house entirely—for outdoor events, picnics, or to the beach. However you're planning to use it, we've researched the market to find the best sustainable blanket options. The Rundown Best Overall: Made Trade Anchal Quilts at Madetrade.com The Anchal quilts aren’t just gorgeous to look at—they’re handcrafted in India from six layers of certified organic cotton. Best Vintage: Etsy Mohair Blankets at Etsy If you are looking for a colorful, inexpensive, and seriously warm blanket, there are dozens of vintage mohair versions on Etsy. Best Very Lightweight: Coyuchi Topanga Organic Matelasse Blanket at Wayfair Made of very lightweight GOTS-certified organic cotton, this blanket is ideal for all but the very warmest evenings. Best Budget: L.L. Bean Organic Cotton Blanket at L.L.Bean L.L. Bean is known for making products that last for decades, and this 100% GOTS certified organic cotton blanket is no exception. Best Splurge: Coyuchi Sequoia Organic Cotton & Wool Blanket at Wayfair This blanket is made with GOTS-certified Turkish organic cotton and organic wool from Argentina. Best Throw Blanket: Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Fringed Throw at Amazon These throws are not just made with wool from Washington state sheep, they are Cradle to Cradle Silver-level certified. Best Baby Blanket: Finn + Emma Swaddle Blankets at Finnandemma.com Not only are these super-soft blankets made with 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton, they’re made with eco-friendly dyes. Best for Picnics or the Beach: Made Trade Nipoma Upcycled Blankets at Madetrade.com For easy transport, these upcycled blankets roll up and have a handy carrying handle made from vegetable-tanned leather. Best Weighted: Bearaby Cotton Napper at West Elm Bearaby’s weight comes only from the material used in the oversize knit Nappers—organic cotton. Best Linen: Holy Lamb Organics Organic Linen Blanket at Holylamborganics.com These blankets are 100% GOTS-certified organic linen that’s grown in Europe and woven in India. Best Overall: Made Trade Anchal Quilts View On Madetrade.com These quilts come in some really exciting, modern design options (inspired by Indian architecture and art deco motifs) and a variety of size options. But the Anchal quilts aren’t just gorgeous to look at—they’re handcrafted in India from six layers of organic cotton certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), and colored with eco-friendly dyes. In fact, the two sister designers behind the brand also run DysScape, a natural dye and education program. Best Vintage: Etsy Mohair Blankets View On Etsy If you are looking for a colorful, inexpensive, and seriously warm blanket, there are dozens and dozens of mohair versions from the 60s, 70s, and 80s on Etsy, in every size you can imagine, from a lap blanket to ones that will cover a bed. Vintage mohair tends to have longer fibers than new, and the fiber, shaven from the Angora goat, holds onto color extremely well, so brights are still bright half a century on, and pastels are still perfectly pretty. Mohair doesn’t pick up smells (just air them outside every so often), or soak up stains or moisture, and they stand the test of time, never seeming to wear out. Best Very Lightweight: Coyuchi Topanga Organic Matelasse Blanket View On Wayfair View On Anthropologie View On Coyuchi.com Made of very lightweight GOTS-certified organic cotton, this blanket is ideal for all but the very warmest evenings, even in places with tropical climates. It has a wavy texture that expands and contracts, and is cozy due to that construction, even though its light and breathable. This blanket is machine-washable on the delicate cycle in cool water. The 10 Best Sustainable Sheet Sets of 2021 Best Budget: L.L. Bean Organic Cotton Blanket View On L.L.Bean L.L. Bean is known for making products that last for decades, and this tightly woven 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton blanket is no exception. It’s ideal for warmer temperatures or on a summer bed, but the tight weave means it retains some warmth as well, so could be layered with a duvet or a wool blanket for cooler temperatures. It comes in three colors and two striped versions. The blanket is made in Portugal and certified to the Oeko-Tex 100 Standard, which means it's been shown to be free of harmful substances. Best Splurge: Coyuchi Sequoia Washable Organic Cotton & Wool Blanket View On Wayfair View On Anthropologie View On Coyuchi.com This blanket is made with GOTS-certified Turkish organic cotton and organic wool from Argentina that get weaved together before the blanket is then woven in Germany. It comes in four soft colors, and is machine washable, although line-drying is recommended (and also the more sustainable choice). It's available in throw, twin, queen, and king sizes. The blanket arrives in recycled packaging, and Coyuchi operates a take-back program called 2nd Home for any of their products that are worn out or no longer wanted. Best Throw Blanket: Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Fringed Throw View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Overstock Pendleton blankets last for generations. Available in a range of classic Western stripes and plaids, the newest offerings includes the Eco-Wise collection (which includes blankets for beds too). Eco-Wise blankets are not just made with wool from Washington state sheep and woven there, they are Cradle to Cradle Silver-level certified, which means they are made without substances that the label disallows. They are machine-washable, and should be line-dried. Best Baby Blanket: Finn + Emma Swaddle Blankets View On Finnandemma.com Importantly, not only are these super-soft blankets made with 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton, they’re colored with eco-friendly dyes. They’re very affordable too, and can also be used for swaddling and as nursing covers. The women-founded company works with female artisans in India to produce its blankets, paying fair wages and providing safe working conditions. The 7 Best Non-Toxic Crib Mattresses of 2021 Best for Picnics or the Beach: Made Trade Nipoma Upcycled Blankets View On Madetrade.com Available in a colorful and pattern-ful variety of styles, these blankets are handmade in Mexico by fairly compensated artisans from upcycled remnants derived from the clothing manufacturing process. For easy transport, they roll up and have a handy carrying handle made from vegetable-tanned leather (also handmade). A Mexican mother-daughter team based in California designed the blankets, which are easily washed in cold water. Best Weighted: Bearaby Cotton Napper View On West Elm View On Bearaby.com Most weighted blankets get their weight from added metal or plastic pieces that are sewn into the blanket, but Bearaby’s comes only from the material used in the oversize knit Nappers—organic cotton. The cotton is Made in Green certified by Oeko-Tex and Fairtrade International. They come in five colors and four sizes, from 10 pounds to 25 pounds of weight, so you can go lighter or heavier as you require. Due to the large knit, these are heavy blankets, but they are also breathable, and can be used in at least three seasons comfortably. One downside to Bearaby's weighted blankets is that they can stretch out over time if draped over the side of a couch or bed, so keep that in mind when you decide how to style or store them. Best Linen: Holy Lamb Organics Mojave Organic Linen Blanket View On Holylamborganics.com Linen is a bit heavier and more textured than cotton, so this will keep you a bit warmer than an all-cotton blanket, and will feel a bit more weighty. These blankets are 100% GOTS-certified organic linen that’s grown in Europe and woven in India, and the factory where they’re made recycles over 90% of its wastewater. The linen blanket is available in two colorways (grey and navy), and three sizes (throw, queen/full, and king). It can be machine washed and dried, and ironed if desired. The Best Eco-Friendly Linen Bedding Sets Final Verdict Our top pick for a sustainable blanket are quilts from the Anchal Project (view on Made Trade), which are Fair Trade Certified as well as eco-friendly. If you’re looking for a lightweight option, consider the Topanga Organic Matelasse Blanket (view on Coyuchi), which adds a chic textured look to your bed. What to Look for in a Sustainable Blanket Sustainability Certifications Blankets should be simple, so they can be made from simple materials. The most sustainable will be made from natural materials like organic cotton or wool, and will be easily washable. Applicable sustainability certifications for these materials include GOTS, UDSA Organic, Oeko-Tek, and Cradle to Cradle. Fair Labor Policies Looking for those that are made in a Fair Trade facility or are Made in the USA is always something to consider, as ethical considerations should include the people who make whatever new product you’re considering. Consider Second-Hand Pre-owned bedding can make some folks squeamish, but depending on the fabrics, many types of blankets can be thoroughly cleaned at home (like cotton) or by a dry-cleaner (like wool). A second-hand item is almost always the more sustainably choice, because it extends the life of something that has already been made and doesn't require new energy, water, or other resources to make. Why Trust Treehugger? Starre Vartan has been researching and reviewing environmentally sustainable products for 15 years and wrote a book on eco-friendly, healthy living. She is dedicated to healthy sleep as the foundation of both mental and physical health and has lived in both tropical and temperate climates, from Hawaii to western Massachusetts, and now resides in the seasonally damp Pacific Northwest. She uses a Bearaby weighted blanket sometimes, a vintage mohair blanket in the winter, and a Pendleton wool blanket on her living-room couch. The Best Eco-Friendly and Non-Toxic Couches