The 10 Best Sustainable Blankets of 2021

Not only should bedding be comfortable and cozy, keeping toes warm and heads gently cradled, but many of us also want them to be made with natural, breathable materials that use fewer concerning chemicals and natural resources. That includes sheets and pillow cases, duvets or comforters, and blankets.

Depending on the climate you live in, whether you keep a window open at night, and the resulting temperature of your bedroom, you’ll have different blanket needs. Generally, blankets are divided into two categories—heavy for colder temperatures and lightweight for warmer temperatures. Then of course, there are blankets we take out of the bedroom, either into the living room for extra warmth while watching a movie or reading, or those blankets we take out of the house entirely—for outdoor events, picnics, or to the beach.

However you're planning to use it, we've researched the market to find the best sustainable blanket options.

