The 7 Best Sustainable Adirondack Chairs of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"Made with recycled skis and hand painted, this Adirondack chair is one of many customizable designs from Colorado Ski Furniture."

"If vibrant lime greens and yellows just aren’t your cup of tea, check out these colorful yet tasteful Adirondack chairs."

"This chair gets bonus points for having a built-in bottle opener hidden under the right arm."

"Known for its durability, strength, and natural resistance to decay, eucalyptus wood is a smart choice for an outdoor chair."

"At such a great price, you can grab a few of these chairs to create a cozy outdoor space."

"With three different reclining positions, this chair made from recycled material is great for all occasions."

Looking to add a sturdy chair to your patio, or maybe a seat that’ll bring a nice pop of color to your front porch? An Adirondack chair can be a nice addition to spruce up your outdoor spaces, as they not only look nice but offer relaxation and are great for entertaining a group around a firepit or in the backyard.

Adirondack chairs are generally made from wood, metal, or plastic, and many are coated with weather-resistant finishes. When shopping for Adirondack chairs, it’s important to look for FSC-certified wood, or ones made from recycled materials instead of virgin plastics.

Here, the best sustainable Adirondack chairs for kicking back and unwinding.