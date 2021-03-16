Home & Garden Garden The 7 Best Sustainable Adirondack Chairs of 2021 Kick back and unwind in these eco-friendly chairs By Amanda Ogle Amanda Ogle is a freelance writer and editor covering sustainability, health, travel, food, and lifestyle topics. our editorial process Amanda Ogle Updated March 16, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home & Garden Planting Guides Indoor Gardening Urban Farms Insects Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Highwood Hamilton Adirondack Chair at Walmart "With three different reclining positions, this chair made from recycled material is great for all occasions." Best Budget: Plant Theatre Adirondack Folding Hardwood Chair at Amazon "At such a great price, you can grab a few of these chairs to create a cozy outdoor space." Best Wooden: Outdoor Interiors Eucalyptus Wood Adirondack Chair at Walmart "Known for its durability, strength, and natural resistance to decay, eucalyptus wood is a smart choice for an outdoor chair." Best Recycled Plastic: POLYWOOD Classic Folding Adirondack at Walmart "POLYWOOD chairs are made from recycled plastics like shampoo and milk jugs." Best Splurge: Loll Designs Tall Lollygagger Lounge Chair at 2modern.com "This chair gets bonus points for having a built-in bottle opener hidden under the right arm." Best Colorful: Sol 72 Outdoor Colworth Plastic Adirondack Chair at Wayfair "If vibrant lime greens and yellows just aren’t your cup of tea, check out these colorful yet tasteful Adirondack chairs." Most Unique: Colorado Ski Handcrafted Adirondack Chair at Etsy "Made with recycled skis and hand painted, this Adirondack chair is one of many customizable designs from Colorado Ski Furniture." Looking to add a sturdy chair to your patio, or maybe a seat that’ll bring a nice pop of color to your front porch? An Adirondack chair can be a nice addition to spruce up your outdoor spaces, as they not only look nice but offer relaxation and are great for entertaining a group around a firepit or in the backyard. Adirondack chairs are generally made from wood, metal, or plastic, and many are coated with weather-resistant finishes. When shopping for Adirondack chairs, it’s important to look for FSC-certified wood, or ones made from recycled materials instead of virgin plastics. Here, the best sustainable Adirondack chairs for kicking back and unwinding. Best Overall: Highwood Hamilton Folding & Reclining Adirondack Chair Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Highwood-usa.com With three different reclining positions, this chair from Highwood is great for deep conversations around the fire, sitting back with a good book or a cocktail, or for lounging on the beach. It also folds down, meaning you can fold it up for easy storage. It weights 34 pounds. Made from recycled plastics, this chair has the look of real wood without the pain of having to maintain wood, so it won’t rot, fade, crack, or peel. Simply rinse the chair off to remove any dirt or buildup. The weight capacity for this chair is 400 pounds, and you only need a drill to assemble it. Numerous colors are available. Best Budget: Plant Theatre Adirondack Folding Hardwood Chair Buy on Amazon Made from acacia hardwood from sustainable sources, this chair comes stained, oiled, and ready for long summer days. The large, deep-slatted back and sloping deep seat create maximum comfort, and the extra-wide arms are great for a book or drink. The chair is delivered flat, but assembly is easy with full instructions included. The company also sells matching footstools, tables, and cushions, so you can create an outdoor space perfect for entertaining. It has a solid build, and at such a great price, you can grab a few to create a relaxed, cozy outdoor space for about half the price of other Adirondack chairs. Best Wooden: Outdoor Interiors Eucalyptus Wood Adirondack Chair with Built-in Ottoman Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Home Depot These chairs from Outdoor Interiors are made from eucalyptus wood, which is one of the fastest growing, dense hardwoods available. It’s known for its durability, strength, and natural resistance to decay. Outdoor Interiors’ is a FSC-certified manufacturer that uses eucalyptus from sustainably managed forests. Eucalyptus does weather to a grayish-silver finish over time, unless treated with an outdoor furniture oil. To get the best life out of these wooden chairs, treat them two to three times a year with an oil treatment like natural linseed oil or anything made for outdoor furniture. It’s also recommended to use furniture covers on the chairs during winter months in harsh climate zones. The 10 Best Outdoor Solar Lights of 2021 Best Recycled Plastic: POLYWOOD Classic Folding Adirondack Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Wayfair Sleek and attractive with multiple color options, these eco-friendly chairs from POLYWOOD can turn any deck into a relaxing, chic space. They fold flat for easy transport and storage, and are crafted with a contoured seat for increased comfort. They weigh 34 pounds. The chairs are made in the United States from recycled plastics like shampoo and cleaning bottles, milk jugs, and laundry detergent containers rescued from oceans and landfills. They are built to withstand an array of climates that have snow, intense heat, and windy coasts. The all-weather makeup of the chair means it won’t splinter, chip, rot, crack, or peel. Minimal assembly is required, and a 20-year residential warranty is included. Best Splurge: Loll Designs Tall Lollygagger Lounge Chair Buy on 2modern.com Buy on Design Within Reach Buy on Lolldesigns.com Loll's chairs have a modern take on the classic Adirondack design. They have taller legs than most Adirondack chairs, adding an extra 4 inches of seat height. The chairs (and all furniture from Loll) are made from 100 percent recycled polyethylene sourced mainly from discarded milk jugs and are easy to clean and require no maintenance. This chair also gets bonus points for having a built-in bottle opener hidden under the right arm. Loll Designs also participates in charities, including 1% For the Planet, where 1 percent of gross sales from this chair is donated. Loll Designs also recycles 90 percent of the waste from their manufacturing processes. Choose from modern yet fashion-forward colors like Leaf Green, Driftwood, Apple Red, or Sky Blue. The 9 Best Patio Umbrellas and Stands of 2021 Best Colorful: Sol 72 Outdoor Onyx Colworth Plastic Adirondack Chair Buy on Wayfair If vibrant lime greens and yellows just aren’t your cup of tea, check out these colorful yet tasteful Adirondack chairs from Sol 72. A warm Cactus Green chair mimics the trees and grasses in a natural setting, while Bordeaux feels like a redwood tree lumber. Other colors include Driftwood, Pacific Blue, Onyx (dark grey), Graystone, Espresso, Atlantic Navy, and Sand. These chairs are made from recycled bottle caps, and a sloped and slatted design helps you relax alfresco. The chair will hold up to 500 pounds. To clean, wash the chair (no pressure washing) with warm, soapy water and rinse clean. Most Unique: Colorado Ski Handcrafted Adirondack Chair Buy on Etsy Made with recycled skis and hand painted, this Adirondack chair is just one of the many creative and customizable designs from Colorado Ski Furniture. The company turns old skis into snowboards all sorts of one-of-a-kind furniture in Manitou Springs, Colorado. We particularly like that this chair has a small shelf for your cup or snacks. If this painted design doesn’t match your taste, Colorado Ski also offers chairs with a range of sports logos, state flags, nature-inspired themes, or you can order a completely customized paint job. Final Verdict Highwood’s Hamilton Adirondack (view on Walmart) chair hits all the right notes with its three reclining positions, folding ability and sustainable materials. We also love the Lollygagger chair from Loll Designs (view on 2Modern) for its sleek, modern design and sustainable corporate ethos. 