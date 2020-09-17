Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Succulents are a great way to get into gardening. Definitely popular and on-trend, these plants are hugely tolerant and difficult to kill. Succulents are great for drought-tolerant gardens or for inside your home. Succulent subscription boxes offer the opportunity to get started or to grow your collection. The very best allow you to do so in a more sustainable, Treehugger way. Succulents are surprisingly useful plants. Not only are they great for water conservation, but they also produce oxygen at night and cleanse the air in a home. So, if you are considering a succulent subscription box, which one should you choose? To help you decide which succulent subscription boxes might be best for you, we've put together this list of the best options out there. Even if you don't have a particularly green thumb – even if you don't have a garden – they can help you get growing. The 7 Best Succulent Subscription Boxes of 2020 Succulent Studio

Leaf and Clay

Succulents Monthly

Succulent Lovers

Gem Succulents Leaf Subscription Box

The Succulent Source

Succulents Box

Succulent Studio Succulent Studio When we choose to buy anything, we should look at the entire lifecycle of the product. Succulent Studio's succulent subscription boxes have exemplary sustainability credentials. All of their succulents are grown entirely organically in Southern California. They are grown with love and care on a second-generation farm. The organic credentials make this option unique amongst succulent subscription boxes. But they definitely do make a difference. Organic growing, of course, has a wide range of benefits for people and for our planet. Another thing that really sets this brand apart is that they also ship their plants in packaging that is 100% plastic-free. For $10 a month (plus shipping), you will receive two unique 8-week-old succulents with biodegradable pots. These pots are not only eco-friendly, but they also make it easy to simply plant out your new succulents in larger containers or outdoors – pots and all. Each unique baby succulent comes with a little card with a picture and instructions on care. And excellent customer service means a great experience for all those who subscribe. This is Treehugger's top pick. We ranked this option as best overall due to its organic credentials. We also really like the lack of plastic packaging. This will help customers move away from a reliance on plastic and towards zero waste gardening.

Leaf and Clay Leaf and Clay One of the issues with many succulent subscription boxes is the proliferation of plastic pots. But Leaf and Clay ships all its succulents bare-root. If you already have your own pots or containers and an eco-friendly growing medium, or will be growing your succulents in the ground outdoors, this could be a great option for you. For $19.95 a month (with no shipping charge), you will receive three 2.5-inch succulents, securely packaged and in tip-top condition. There are plenty of really unique and interesting plant options, including plenty that you won't necessarily be able to find at a local garden center. The team at Leaf and Clay hand-picks the selection each month, so you are sure to end up with a fresh and diverse collection. There are also discounts if you order for 3 or 6 months at a time. This option is great for green-thumbed Treehugger readers who are happy to do without the plastic pots and take things into their own hands once the plants arrive. If you already have some succulents but want to expand your collection with some interesting and more unusual plants, this subscription box comes highly recommended.

Succulents Monthly Succulents Monthly Succulents Monthly offers subscription boxes that are carefully and thoughtfully put together. With these boxes, you won't just get the plants, you will also get interesting and unique pots and containers. The options included are just as varied as the plants themselves. You will also receive thoughtful care instructions on hand-illustrated cards and added extras like plant labels. There is the basic package – Succulents With Style – for $18.95 a month. You can also save money by prepaying for 3, 6, or 12 months in advance. You can also consider their premium package for $28.95 a month, again with prepay discounts. This premium package also includes featured air plants and interesting display art as well as containers and more extras. Treehugger readers will surely love the fact that Succulents Monthly has moved beyond plastic pots and given some thought to the more interesting and eco-friendly pot and container options.

Succulent Lovers Succulent Lovers Succulent Lovers offers seven different subscription options that range from cuttings to large arrangements, so you can choose the right option for you according to your preferences and requirements. Some of the subscription offers (Just Cuttings Box) come with small cuttings that you can pot up and plant yourself. Others (Potted Plant Box) come with ceramic planters. Prices start at just $6 a month (plus shipping). The cuttings box, in particular, can be a cost-effective way to get your succulent collection started or to expand your range of plants. Bear in mind that if you choose a cuttings subscription, you will need to purchase or make your own potting soil. But as an eco-friendly gardener, it can be good to take this into your own hands. This will mean that you can choose more sustainable options and reduce your support for damaging systems.

Gem Succulents Leaf Subscription Box Gem Succulents For $27 a month, Gem Succulents will deliver a box of five fully rooted potted plants to your door. And the boxes also include some useful little accessories. Although it is not plastic-free, we like that they use newspaper packing around the plants rather than polystyrene pellets. But what we really recommend is the cheaper Leaf Subscription Box option. At just $7, this is another one of the most affordable options out there. And there are definitely environmental benefits involved in forgoing some luxuries and taking things into your own hands. Bear in mind that small leaf cuttings to propagate will be less costly (in environmental terms) to ship. And with just a little more work you can still build an excellent succulent collection. Treehugger readers will appreciate the range of options, especially the chance to have more control from an earlier stage in the plants' growth. Propagating succulents from leaves will allow you to make sure you grow organically and in a way that won't have a negative impact on people or our planet.

The Succulent Source The Succulent Source The Succulent Source offers an amazing range of succulents. Sign up for the monthly subscription for $30 a month (shipping included). You will receive five unique 2.5-inch succulents, fully rooted in plastic pots. Of course, the plastic pots are not ideal. But the plants are excellent quality and you can be sure of excellent variety as the team has over 60 varieties to choose from. Though this is one of the pricer options out there, you can save by repaying for 3, 6, or 12 months ahead of time for discounted rates. And the excellent labeling and care information (along with more detailed information on their website) will make it easier for you to grow them successfully. This well-known succulent subscription box brand should certainly consider switching to plastic-free pots and packaging. If it were to do so, it would definitely merit a higher place on this list. But the reviews and quality of the plants they deliver mean that in spite of the environmental shortcomings, it could be a good option to consider.

Succulents Box Succulents Box The plastic pots, again, are obviously not ideal. But what we like about Succulents Box is the wide variety of options on the table. If you are a complete newbie to the world of succulents, their Succulents Pack for Beginners could be a good option for you. You can choose from boxes that contain between 2 and 10 plants and will receive a random selection of 2-inch plants fully rooted into their own individual pots with soil. They also offer pet-friendly succulent packs, air plants, cacti, and indoor succulent packs. So you can tailor the box you choose to your own needs and wishes. Pricing varies widely, starting at just $5 plus shipping. So you are sure to find an option that is within your budget. We wish that Succulents Box would upgrade to plastic-free pots and packaging. But we do think that their excellent reputation and reviews – and the amazing range of options – mean that they deserve a place on this list.