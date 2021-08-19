Home & Garden Home The 5 Best Stainless Steel Popsicle Molds of 2021 Add a pop of sweetness to your summer with homemade popsicles. By Gabriella Sotelo Gabriella Sotelo Writer New York University Gabriella Sotelo is a journalist who covers the environment, climate change, and agriculture. She will earn her Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Environmental Studies from New York University in May 2021. Learn about our editorial process Published August 19, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Sustainable Eating Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Green Living Thrift & Minimalism Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Onyx Stainless Steel Popsicle Mold at Amazon Rust resistant and BPA-free, this durable mold will be serving up popsicles for a long time. Best Budget: Ecozoi Round Stainless Steel Popsicle Molds and Rack at Walmart For stainless steel molds, Ecozoi's price is great, especially considering all of its assets. Best Splurge: Ecozoi Stainless Steel Cat Shape Popsicle Mold at Amazon Add a touch of playfulness with Ecozoi's unique cat-shaped mold. Best Large Capacity: Vevor Stainless Steel Ice Cream Molds at Amazon If you are looking to serve many people, Vevor’s Stainless Steel Popsicle Mold is the one for you. Best Individual: Life Without Plastic Freezycup Individual Ice Pop Mold at Lifewithoutplastic.com If you don't want a full set of molds, or you have space constraints in your freezer, this individual cup is just the ticket. Sweet, cold treats are one of the best ways to cool down after a nice day in the sun, and what better way to treat yourself by making your own popsicles? By making your own popsicles with quality popsicle molds you can avoid the wasteful associated with packaged frozen treats, as well and also have confidence in all the ingredients you select. Stainless steel popsicle molds are more durable than silicone or plastic molds, and are less prone to rusting than aluminum molds. Metal popsicle molds reduce single-use waste and are also a better alternative if you prefer to avoid plastic tools in the kitchen. Freeze times are shortened with stainless steel molds, especially considering yogurt or milk based recipes take longer to freeze than juices, because metal does freeze faster. Here are the best stainless steel popsicle molds that are sure to help satisfy your sweet cravings: Best Overall: Onyx POP004 Stainless Steel Popsicle Mold View On Amazon View On Food52 Key Specs Number of Servings: 6 | Weight: 1.57 pounds | Dimensions: 8 x 4 x 5.5 inches Onyx wins best overall, especially with their classic paddle popsicles. This mold is made from 18/8 stainless steel, this refers to the amount of chromium and nickel content in percentages, in this case 18% chromium and 8% nickel. This type of stainless steel is more durable, and also less likely to rust. This paddle pop mold is also BPA-free. The Onyx Paddle Pop mold comes with 12 removable silicone rings and reusable bamboo sticks. The silicone rings help secure the bamboo sticks so that when you take your popsicle out, they are stable and not held together through weird angles. This mold serves six and is designed so one popsicle can be re-filled or removed at any time. It's easy to to take the popsicle out of the mold, all you have to do is put the mold in warm water and slide the pop out. Best Budget: Ecozoi Round Stainless Steel Popsicle Molds and Rack View On Walmart View On Ecozoi.com Key Specs Number of Servings: 6 | Weight: 1.5 pounds | Dimensions: 6.25 x 5 x 5 inches Ecozoi’s Round Stainless Steel Popsicle Molds do cost more in comparison to other budget silicone molds, but for stainless steel molds, this price is great, especially considering all of its assets. Included with the mold and racks are bamboo sticks and silicone rings. This mold is made with 304 stainless steel, which is also 18% chromium and 8% nickel, but is also noted to be highly heat resistant. Ecozoi molds are free of BPA, PVC, and phthalates. Ecozoi promotes sustainability and the practices can be seen in its zero waste, plastic-free packaging. If you do buy from Ecozoi, you also have the option to purchase carbon offsets for shipping. Ecozoi also sources their materials from suppliers that treat their workers ethically and that get at least 25% of their energy from renewable sources. Best Splurge: Ecozoi Stainless Steel Cat Shape Popsicle Mold View On Amazon View On Ecozoi.com Key Specs Number of Servings: 3 | Weight: 0.5 pounds | Dimensions: 8.75 x 3.75 x 1.75 inches Splurging on a product does not necessarily mean spending a lot of money, as evident by Ecozoi’s Stainless Steel Cat Shaped Popsicle Mold. Stainless steel popsicle molds usually come in paddle pops or cylinders, while you may find different designs like animals in silicone molds, Ecozoi provides that same fun with its cat shaped mold. This mold is versatile as well as Ecozoi’s website states that the mold comes with three additional seals with no slots, so that the mold can also be used for cakes or puddings. This mold differs from other molds not only in design but in materials. While other products may use bamboo sticks this mold comes with reusable stainless steel sticks so you no longer have to worry about running out of sticks. This mold is dishwasher friendly. The 7 Best Cold Press Juicers of 2021 Best Large Capacity: Vevor Stainless Steel Ice Cream Molds View On Amazon View On Vevor.com Key Specs Number of Servings: 20 | Weight: 7.1 pounds | Dimensions: 14 x 5.9 x 7.5 inches If you are looking to serve many people, Vevor’s Stainless Steel Popsicle Mold may be the mold for you because you can make 20 popsicles at a time. This mold by Vevor also comes with a fixed cover, a cleaning brush, 100 popsicle sticks, and ice cream bags for storage. The fixed cover allows for all popsicles to be taken out at once, and fixes the popsicle stick to the cover so it does not wobble. Since this popsicle mold is larger, make sure you have ample room in your freezer. Vevor’s website states you can make any frozen treat in these molds ranging from juices and yogurt to jellies and puddings. This mold is made from 304 food-grade stainless steel. Best Individual: Life Without Plastic Freezycup Stainless Steel Individual Ice Pop Mold View On Lifewithoutplastic.com Key Specs Number of Servings: 1 | Weight: 1.4 ounces | Dimensions: 4 x 1.4 inches If you don't want a full set of six or more popsicles, or you have particular space constraints in your freezer, this individual cup mold is just the ticket. It comes with four reusable silicone gaskets, and four reusable bamboo sticks, which can be composted at the end of their lifecycle. The flat bottom means the mold can stand upright on its own while you fill it, but note that the top is not fully leak-proof, so you'll also want to keep this mold upright in the freezer until the pop sets. If you want a set of four, a stand is also available (view on Life Without Plastic). Final Verdict Our top pick is the Onyx Stainless Steel Popsicle Mold (view on Food52), for its high-quality materials. If you want a fun shape for your frozen treat, consider the Ecozoi Cat Shaped Mold (view on Ecozoi.com). What to Look for in Popsicle Molds Shape and Size Popsicle molds come in different shapes so it is nice to know if you want a classic shape like the paddle mold or cylinder mold, or if you are looking for something with more flair, like a popsicle in the shape of a cat. It is also important to note that some molds are small and hold only 1 or 2 ounces of liquid, these types of molds are usually great if you want a smaller portion or if you are serving children. Other molds that hold more than 2 ounces make bigger pops. Materials When purchasing stainless steel molds you may find that there are different types of stainless steel. Stainless steel with a grade 18/8 refers to the composition of the steel, and will refer to 300 series grade stainless steel made with approximately 18% chromium and 8% nickel. Stainless steel that is 304 is usually used for pots, pans, and other kitchenware. This type of stainless steel will not rust and has a good level of resistance to corrosion. It is also an alloy that is part of the 18/8 stainless steel family, but is also composed of no more than 0.8% carbon and at least 50% iron. Molds with 316 stainless steel usually have a high tensile strength, however these popsicle molds are usually industrial molds made to make more than 50 popsicles at a time. Sticks Most stainless steel popsicle molds will have you insert your own popsicle sticks. You can look for molds that come with longer lasting sticks like bamboo sticks or ones that come with reusable metal sticks. Why Trust Treehugger? Treehugger looks for the most sustainable kitchen products, as well as quality products that should last you a long time. We take into consideration products and companies that also have their own commitment to sustainability. Author Gabriella Sotelo loves baking and creating new dessert recipes, and used to attempt creating popsicles in cups before going onto popsicle molds. She has spent her education and career reporting on issues in sustainability and conservation. 5 Soda Makers to Help You Skip Plastic