If you don't want a full set of molds, or you have space constraints in your freezer, this individual cup is just the ticket.

If you are looking to serve many people, Vevor’s Stainless Steel Popsicle Mold is the one for you.

Sweet, cold treats are one of the best ways to cool down after a nice day in the sun, and what better way to treat yourself by making your own popsicles? By making your own popsicles with quality popsicle molds you can avoid the wasteful associated with packaged frozen treats, as well and also have confidence in all the ingredients you select.

Stainless steel popsicle molds are more durable than silicone or plastic molds, and are less prone to rusting than aluminum molds. Metal popsicle molds reduce single-use waste and are also a better alternative if you prefer to avoid plastic tools in the kitchen. Freeze times are shortened with stainless steel molds, especially considering yogurt or milk based recipes take longer to freeze than juices, because metal does freeze faster.

Here are the best stainless steel popsicle molds that are sure to help satisfy your sweet cravings: