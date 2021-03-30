Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"The Proclamation Duo is a great pick if you’re tight on space or just want a few pieces that can do a lot."

"This set is great for those who love nonstick cookware, but want to switch to stainless steel."

Ever wonder why chefs usually opt for stainless steel cookware? It’s because of its great heat distribution and durability. Stainless steel doesn’t rust, it’s non-reactive even when cooking acidic foods, and free from concerning chemicals found in some non-stick coatings. It can be used on the stovetop or in the oven, and is great for searing and caramelizing meats. You can also use stainless steel cookware when working with high temperatures, and it’s generally easy to clean.

Although it doesn’t happen often, low-quality stainless steel cookware can potentially leach out small amounts of nickel into food, but if you are buying quality cookware, you shouldn’t have to worry about that. Also, using cooking utensils made from materials that won’t scratch your stainless steel, like silicone or wood, helps eliminate the problem of nickel getting into your food. Clean your stainless steel with a non-abrasive scrubbing pad (do not use steel wool) and warm water and soap. While a bit on the pricier side, quality stainless steel can last you decades.

Here are the best stainless steel cookware sets: