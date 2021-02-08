The 8 Best Soy Candles of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

We all love candles, whether for gift giving, making our own home smell nice, or as lighting for a relaxing bath. But candles can be filled with harsh chemicals, and the soot from candles can contain particles of lead, zinc, and tin. Certain candle ingredients can also be harmful when burned, potentially filling a room with carcinogenic toxins.

Candles made from paraffin are some of the worst you can buy, containing toxins and bleached and treated with carcinogenic toxins like benzene and toluene. Paraffin is also a byproduct of petroleum, and a non-renewable resource that litters air with pollutants. Usually, paraffin candles come with a cheaper price tag, but it’s best to avoid them for their harmful effects. Beeswax candles can also be risky, as bees can be mistreated during the process and beeswax is not vegan or plant based. That means the best choice for many people is soy wax candles, which are made from hydrogenated soybean oil and are vegan. Some may also be blended with other plant-based waxes, like coconut.

There are concerns about pesticide on soybean crops, so consider looking for soy candles made from certified organic or non-GMO options. Also be wary of brands that mix soy wax with paraffin or beeswax.

Discover our favorite soy candles: