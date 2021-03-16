The 8 Best Solar String Lights of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"Eight different light modes also allow you to set the lights to twinkle, flash, fade, or steadily glow."

"These mini string lights feature a dual-mode button that allow you to choose to have the lights flash or shine steady."

"Create some magic to your garden with these fairy lights from DeVida."

"The price point for these lights is great, without sacrificing useful features."

"Four lighting modes and USB charging ability put these solar string lights at the top of our list."

Do you want to spruce up your backyard oasis, patio, or even apartment balcony? String lights can add a festive twinkle to your space that’s perfect for romantic alfresco dinners, a relaxing outdoor happy hour, or holiday decorations. However, traditional string lights require being plugged in, which increases your electric bill and can contribute to planet-heating pollution unless your home is already powered by renewables.

Solar string lights run on energy from the sun and are handy if you don’t have an outdoor outlet available. Just make sure the charging panel is in a location that gets plenty of sun, and as darkness creeps in, watch as your outdoor space comes to life with light.

Here are the best solar string lights: