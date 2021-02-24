The 6 Best Solar-Powered Phone Chargers of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"If you’re looking for a sturdy design that can be propped up beside your camp and left to its own devices, check out BioLite."

"Thanks to the simplicity of the design, there’s very little to go wrong here, which should guarantee its long and happy life."

"Bungee loops sewn into the canvas cover allow you to attach this easily to your backpack for sunlight charging as you hike."

"If you’re on the hunt for a no-frills solar phone charger, then the ECEEN solar charger is guaranteed to do the job."

Whether you’re heading out into the woods for a multi-day adventure or keen on a more gentle car camping getaway, a solar-powered phone charger will keep you connected when access to the grid is limited. Designed to capture as much sunlight as possible, these solar-powered chargers are generally built using multiple solar panels, which help to keep charging speeds as fast as possible, however charging with solar energy can take hours.

On the other hand, the more solar panels, the heavier the device can be, making some of these choices more appropriate for lightweight backpacking than others. For the most efficient charging, some of the designs combine solar panels with a battery pack to allow you to store energy for when the sun goes down.

So get ready to harness the power of the sun with our selection of the best solar-powered phone chargers.