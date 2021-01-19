The 5 Best Solar-Powered Generators of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"Weighing in at 6.6 pounds, the Jackery lets you take solar powered electricity on the go."

It’s always good to have a backup in life—especially when the power goes out. Gas-powered generators can do the trick, but they’re loud, emit smelly fumes, and require a place for storing gasoline safely. They also contribute to climate change.

Solar generators, on the other hand, are clean, easy to use, don't require fossil fuels, and are becoming more and more affordable as solar technology improves. They can be particularly useful in emergency situations where other fuel supplies are cut off or difficult to access. Solar generators typically capture the sun’s energy via solar panels that are sold separately, convert it into electrical power, and store it in a battery for later use.

What’s the best generator for you? First, estimate how much power you need to run appliances, laptops, and televisions in your home should a power outage occur or for whatever you’ll need to power up while you’re camping, hunting, living off the grid, or traveling in an RV. An average household refrigerator requires 100 to 400 watts. This handy calculator offers info on the watts needed to power other commonly used items.

Once you know how many watts you’ll need; consider the other features you want such as USB charging ports and rechargeable batteries. You can avoid blowing your budget by selecting a generator with features that make the unit more efficient rather than more expensive.

We researched the market to recommend the top five generators that are compatible with solar panels.