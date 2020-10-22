The 7 Best Solar Power Banks of 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Solar power banks are a packing essential for outdoor enthusiasts and offer a way to keep cell phones, cameras, and other gadgets charged when electricity is scarce. They’re also invaluable when severe weather or power surges cause widespread outages.

These convenient, portable devices have evolved into several different styles, but the two most common are around the size of a cell phone and have either a single solar panel or several expanding, folding panels. Solar chargers with one panel are more compact, but also slower to recharge using the sun’s energy. Multiple panels can speed things up a bit but are often bulkier. The fastest way to recharge both is by plugging a USB into a traditional power source and storing the energy. Once the power bank has been replenished, various electronics can still be charged on the device indoors or at night.

Here are the best solar power banks, many with added features such as wireless charging, waterproof exteriors, and built-in flashlights.