Science Technology The 7 Best Solar Power Banks of 2020 Stay connected anywhere with these portable charging devices The Rundown Best Overall: QiSa Solar Power Bank at Amazon "This power bank has a giant battery, plenty of bonus features, and a reasonable price tag." Best Budget: Nekteck Solar Charger at Amazon "A cost-effective but efficient solar charger and flashlight." Best Waterproof: OUTXE W20 Wireless Solar Power Bank at Amazon "This sturdy device boasts a dust-proof and waterproof rating of IP67." Best Single Panel: Goal Zero Nomad 5 Solar Panel at Amazon "The Nomad 5 has a simple but highly functional design that’s built to last." Best Foldout: FEELLE Solar Power Bank at Amazon "FEELLE offers an excellent value and a faster solar charge." Best Versatile: BLAVOR Solar Charger Five Panels Detachable at Amazon "Removable panels make this ideal for day-to-day use as well as for outdoor explorations." Best for Laptops: Rockpals 250W Portable Power Station at Amazon "The complete portable package for charging laptops and other devices." Solar power banks are a packing essential for outdoor enthusiasts and offer a way to keep cell phones, cameras, and other gadgets charged when electricity is scarce. They’re also invaluable when severe weather or power surges cause widespread outages. These convenient, portable devices have evolved into several different styles, but the two most common are around the size of a cell phone and have either a single solar panel or several expanding, folding panels. Solar chargers with one panel are more compact, but also slower to recharge using the sun’s energy. Multiple panels can speed things up a bit but are often bulkier. The fastest way to recharge both is by plugging a USB into a traditional power source and storing the energy. Once the power bank has been replenished, various electronics can still be charged on the device indoors or at night. Here are the best solar power banks, many with added features such as wireless charging, waterproof exteriors, and built-in flashlights. Best Overall: QiSa Solar Power Bank Buy on Amazon With an enormous 30,000 mAh battery, the QiSa Solar Bank is one of the largest while still offering a reasonable price tag. The heavy-duty device is ideal for staying plugged in on long camping trips. Plus, the power bank’s ability to charge multiple devices and the bright, 200-lumen flashlight (with an SOS mode) can come in handy during emergency situations. Hassle-free wireless charging is available to Qi-compatible electronics, and additional USB ports allow up to four devices to connect at a time. The IP66-rated, rainproof solar panel can withstand moderate weather; however, it should not be completely submerged. Read Next: The Best Rechargeable Batteries Best Budget: Nekteck Solar Charger Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart For a low-cost, compact solar power bank, the Nekteck is an excellent value that’s loaded with a large, 10,000 mAh battery capacity and two USB ports for charging simultaneous devices. While many one-panel chargers take a long time to fully recharge using the solar panel, the Nekteck uses an efficient SunPower solar panel, so it recharges more quickly than most similarly priced competitors (but should still be used as a secondary charge method). Other features include a bright LED flashlight, as well as side grips and an anti-slip design. The power pack is shockproof and rain-resistant, making it ideal for camping or hiking, however, it’s not fully waterproof. Read Next: 10 Best Gadgets to Have in an Emergency Best Waterproof: OUTXE W20 Wireless Solar Power Bank Buy on Amazon Designed with durable, military-grade construction, the OUTXE W20 is the perfect companion for hikers, kayakers, anglers, and other outdoor enthusiasts. Not only is the device waterproof with an IP67 rating (meaning it can be dropped in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes), it’s also dustproof and shockproof. Equipped with an impressive 20,000 mAh battery, the OUTXE has the ability to charge an iPhone XS up to seven times or a Samsung Galaxy S10 up to five times. Another convenient feature is that charging can be done wirelessly, although there are two additional charge ports (type C and micro USB cords included) to allow for up to three devices to charge at a time. Best Single Panel: Goal Zero Nomad 5 Solar Panel Buy on Amazon Buy on B&H Photo Video Buy on Goalzero.com The compact size of most single-panel power banks limits the solar charging capability of the panel, but the Goal Zero Nomad 5 is both portable and powerful. The Nomad 5 offers a 5-watt, rugged solar panel that’s lightweight (12.7 ounces) and water-resistant (though not waterproof). The simple design includes a kickstand on the back to angle it into the sun, or carabiners can connect to the top and attach to a backpack for charging on the go. The Nomad 5 kit comes with Goal Zero’s Flip, a small battery pack (3,350 mAh) with a USB port so you can charge devices after the sun goes down. When the sun is out, the Nomad’s panel can charge the Flip in just three hours—making it one of the fastest single-panel chargers. 5 Best Portable Solar Laptop Chargers Best Foldout: FEELLE Solar Power Bank Buy on Amazon Fold-out solar chargers increase the number of solar panels available to charge a device, but their collapsible design means they’re also portable. While some fold-out panels can only be used to charge devices directly when the sun is out, the FEELLE Solar Power Bank includes a staggering 25,000 mAh high-capacity battery capable of charging an iPhone upwards of 10 times. Combined, the four foldable solar panels produce 5 watts, while dual USB ports allow for two devices to charge at once. The moderately priced FEELLE also contains an LED light (with an SOS mode), is water-resistant, and weighs just 1.18 pounds. Best Versatile: BLAVOR Solar Charger Five Panels Detachable Buy on Amazon For a versatile power bank that can be used during day-to-day activities or on outdoor adventures, the BLAVOR is an excellent option. Four of the five collapsible solar panels are detachable, so you don’t have to tote them around when they’re not needed. The 20,000 mAh battery bank features Qi wireless technology to charge compatible devices, plus two USB ports, a small compass, and a built-in flashlight for wilderness jaunts. One drawback of the BLAVOR, however, is that the solar panel connectors are not waterproof. Best for Laptops: Rockpals 250W Portable Power Station Buy on Amazon Buy on Rockpals.com Most laptops consume between 40 and 70 watts when charging, compared with just 2 to 6 watts used by cell phones or around 10 watts for tablets. This means you’ll need a larger power bank plus a stronger (and more costly) solar panel to continuously replenish it—so typical power banks won’t cut it. The Rockpals 250-watt power station includes a 60-watt expanding solar panel case (with four panels) and a multi-purpose power station with a 648,000 mAh lithium battery for charging several devices. With a combined weight of 11 pounds, the Rockpals station and panel is a convenient, portable unit that can turn any area into an off-grid office. Final Verdict When deciding what solar power bank is best for you, keep in mind what type of devices you’ll need to charge and how frequently you’ll be away from a traditional power source. If you’re just using it for a day trip or overnight camping, an affordable bank like the Nekteck will do the trick. If you’re purchasing one for long-term power outages or lengthy trips that will require a solar recharge, a multi-panel device like the QiSa or OUTXE W20 are a better fit. Why Trust Treehugger? Living completely off the grid herself, Amber Nolan relies on solar energy in her daily life as well as on backcountry adventures. 