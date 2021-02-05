Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Solar lanterns offer a number of advantages over flashlights and other plug-in lights. You don’t have to worry about replacing batteries or running out of the right battery size, you don’t need to plug them in, and charging is free—just set them in the sun. Solar lanterns can also be a nice way to bring light to dark spots around the house or garden.

Most solar lanterns are also kind to the environment, thanks to long-lasting LED bulbs, durable materials and no need for fossil fuels to operate them. Many models are lightweight and compact, making them better for camping and travel than heavy handheld torches and bulky lanterns that require D batteries. They’re easy to tuck into an emergency bag or glovebox, so you’ll have a backup in case of emergency, although you’ll want to charge it up from time to time.

Whether you’re looking for a handy solar lantern for camping, something decorative for your patio or walking path, or something simple and effective for emergencies, there’s a solar lantern for it.

Here, our favorite solar lanterns: