"If you’d rather not fuss with a CO2 cylinder, this system might be the right choice for you."

If your household enjoys carbonated beverages or you’re trying to drink more water and less junk, a soda maker may be a good option. But biggest draw of soda maker machines for us at Treehugger is that they help reduce waste, because you won’t be buying sparkling beverages over and over again in single-use bottles or cans. If you're making seltzer from tap water, then you're also reducing the planet-heating emissions associated with driving all that liquid from place to place in trucks and cars. Plus, you’ll always have carbonated water at hand, so you may even save yourself a trip to the grocery store.

Most soda makers use gas cylinders, which contain pressurized carbon dioxide (CO2) to create the fizz. Typically, you recycle bottles through your soda maker's manufacturer or at local retailers. Most of these appliances require no electricity or batteries and are powered only by the addition of CO2. Depending on the unit, one standard-sized CO2 cylinder, which run about $30 to $40 each, allows you to make about 60 liters of sparkling beverages. The reusable bottles in which you’ll make seltzer or soda are usually made of BPA-free plastic and typically must be hand-washed.

If you want to perk up the taste of plain water, some companies sell flavored syrups to mix with the water after carbonation. But you also could add a drizzle of real juice or a few pieces of fruit to the water for flavor. A few machines allow you to adjust the fizziness level to your preference. They’re also a fun tool for putting a finishing touch on cocktails.

Although these machines probably aren’t going to save you tons of money (after all, you’ve got the initial outlay plus the cost of refilling cylinders and buying flavorings, if you choose to do so), you will save a few bucks and reduce your reliance on single-use plastic bottles and aluminum cans. There’s no arguing that water—in whatever incarnation you choose–is a healthier choice than sweetened sodas or diet drinks full of unpronounceable artificial sweeteners.

Ahead, our top picks for the best soda makers.