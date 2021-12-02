The 8 Best Small Fans of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

If it feels hotter to you this year, you’re not alone. Record-breaking heatwaves have been recorded across the United States. How much warmer has it been? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report that the average June temperature across the contiguous United States was 72.6 degrees Fahrenheit (4.2 degrees hotter than average), making it the hottest June in 127 years of record keeping.

Climate changes that increase atmospheric temperatures are here to stay, making air conditioning a near necessity for many environments. But making some minor changes in your lifestyle, such as employing electric fans in your home, can save you money and cut down on your greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the Department of Energy, air conditioning the average home uses more than 2,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. Using a fan in specific situations can be vastly more efficient. Not only do fans not use refrigerant gases like air conditioning (which accounts for 65 percent of worldwide hydrofluorocarbon emissions), but fans also use between 30 and 50 times less energy.



Our picks for the best small fans will blow away the competition.

