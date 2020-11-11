The 7 Best Slippers of 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"These striking slipper-boots come in practically every color of the rainbow and are designed to fit your feet like 'a warm hug.'"

"These hand-crafted Moroccan slippers are ethical in every way and prove that slippers can, in fact, be stylish."

With more time spent indoors, it’s no wonder we’re all looking for home comforts that’ll keep us snug and cozy from head to toe. Feeling relaxed and at ease in your own house starts with a good pair of slippers—and by good, we mean ones that stave off chilly feet and are gentler on the environment.

While knowing your feet will stay toasty is the most important consideration when it comes to bagging yourself brand new slippers, you’ll want to sweat the small stuff, too. That includes seeking out companies that use sustainable materials, provide fair wages, and reduce their impact in other ways, in addition to any personal requirements: Maybe your arches need a little more support than your average slipper can muster, or perhaps you need grippy soles for hardwood floors.

Whether you’re hunting for the best styles for him, her, or the smallest members of your family, we found footwear options that bring an extra splash of eco-friendly, ethical fashion to your wardrobe. Ahead are the best slippers for your feet and for the environment.