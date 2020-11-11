Culture Sustainable Fashion The 7 Best Slippers of 2020 Cozy choices that are kind to your feet and the environment By Steph Dyson Steph Dyson is a bilingual freelance travel writer, guidebook author, and blogger originally from the UK. She covers sustainability and adventure travel for Treehugger. our editorial process Steph Dyson Updated November 11, 2020 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Culture History Travel Sustainable Fashion Art & Media Holidays Community Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best for Women: Socco Designs Babouche Suede Slippers at Garmentory.com "These hand-crafted Moroccan slippers are ethical in every way and prove that slippers can, in fact, be stylish." Best for Men: Kyrgies Men's All Natural Tengries Slippers at Etsy "These striking slipper-boots come in practically every color of the rainbow and are designed to fit your feet like 'a warm hug.'" Best With Arch Support: Giesswein Veitsch Slipper at Amazon "A solid rubber sole and supportive leather footbed are combined with virgin merino wool to make the ultimate in luxuriously warm and comfortable house footwear." Best for Sweaty Feet: Chilote Leather House Slippers at Hatchcollection.com "From the plains of Patagonia, these organic sheep’s wool slippers are naturally moisture-wicking to keep feet cool and odor-free." Best for Hardwood Floors: Glerups Slip-On Rubber Slippers at Amazon "Natural rubber, non-slip soles are the secret to these hygge-inducing Scandinavian slippers." Best for Kids: Baabuk Yves Slippers at Baabuk.com "These felted shoes come in eye-catching colors and are made with love and sustainable manufacturing processes in Nepal." Best Orthopedic: Freewaters Chloe Slippers at Amazon "These indoor-outdoor slippers offer orthopedic support as well as support for clean water projects around the world." With more time spent indoors, it’s no wonder we’re all looking for home comforts that’ll keep us snug and cozy from head to toe. Feeling relaxed and at ease in your own house starts with a good pair of slippers—and by good, we mean ones that stave off chilly feet and are gentler on the environment. While knowing your feet will stay toasty is the most important consideration when it comes to bagging yourself brand new slippers, you’ll want to sweat the small stuff, too. That includes seeking out companies that use sustainable materials, provide fair wages, and reduce their impact in other ways, in addition to any personal requirements: Maybe your arches need a little more support than your average slipper can muster, or perhaps you need grippy soles for hardwood floors. Whether you’re hunting for the best styles for him, her, or the smallest members of your family, we found footwear options that bring an extra splash of eco-friendly, ethical fashion to your wardrobe. Ahead are the best slippers for your feet and for the environment. Best for Women: Socco Designs Babouche Suede Slippers Buy on Garmentory.com Buy on Soccodesigns.com Stylish might not be the first adjective you associate with slippers. Luckily, these gorgeous Moroccan leather slip-ons from Socco Designs are rewriting the sustainable fashion playbook. Handcrafted by Moroccan artisans guaranteed fair wages and made from suede that is vegetable-tanned to avoid using harsh chemicals that can pollute water sources, they’re ethical and chic. Designed to mold to your feet with wear, they’re the perfect pair of year-round slippers. They’ll keep your feet cool during the summer and warm enough (when bulked up with a pair of wooly socks) during the winter. What's more, they're available in eight different gorgeous colors. Let's face it: ethical and eco-friendly footwear has never looked this good. Best for Men: Kyrgies Men's All Natural Tengries Slippers Buy on Etsy Buy on Madetrade.com Smart meets comfort in these striking slipper-boots from Kyrgies. Designed to fit your feet "like a warm hug," they're made using wool cut into pieces and sewn together by hand. The best bit about these slippers—which are available in a range of bright colors made using low-impact dyes—is that they don't really look like slippers at all. No, these shoes will be as comfortable out on the drive as they are in your living room. That's mostly thanks to their vegetable-tanned leather soles (done so to avoid toxic chemicals conventionally used in the dyeing process) and the hidden elastic that keeps the shoe together, enabling them to mold to your body like a second skin. Each pair is lovingly crafted by artisans in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, using centuries-old traditions of felted shoes and using all-natural wool grown on family-run farms. The sustainable credentials don’t end there, however. The company is part of the 1% for the Planet movement and has donated trees to reforest U.S. communities affected by fire. Best With Arch Support: Giesswein Veitsch Slipper Buy on Amazon Buy on Zappos Austria might be better known for its opulent architecture than its shoemaking traditions, but that’s something these virgin merino wool slippers from Austrian brand Giesswein are set to change. Unisex in design, they’re the ideal choice if you’re never too long off your feet. With a solid rubber sole and leather footbed, they provide remarkable stability whether you’re indoors or out. Merino wool also has incredible antibacterial properties, so there will be no unsavory smells coming from your feet. Sustainability underpins everything about this shoe, with the company committed to using 100 percent renewable resources and up to 90 percent recycled water in its manufacturing processes. The natural qualities of the virgin wool mean that these slippers will remain soft and warm—and ewe (sorry!) won't want to take them off. Best for Sweaty Feet: Chilote Leather House Slippers Buy on Hatchcollection.com Buy on Madetrade.com Love a cozy pair of slippers on your feet but find they quickly become a little too cozy? This Patagonian brand is everything you're looking for. The knitted organic sheep wool upper is naturally moisture-wicking, so your toes will stay at the perfect temperature (and without any unpleasant odors!), regardless of how warm they get. Organic, vegetable-tanned salmon leather upcycled from the local fishing industry is used for the sole, providing the ultimate balance between comfort and durability. But it doesn’t end there. The best thing about these uber-sustainable slippers is that they're individually crafted by artisan groups across Patagonia. Each pair comes with a unique QR code, which you can scan to find out all about the geolocation of the female artisan who made it. Chilote is also B-Corp-certified, has a minimal carbon imprint (offset through a collaboration with EcoSphere), and each pair of slippers comes with its own repair kit. As a result, these cozy creations from the southernmost reaches of South America will last for years. Best for Hardwood Floors: Glerups Slip-On Rubber Slippers Buy on Amazon Buy on Backcountry.com Nothing promises catastrophe more than a slippery, hardwood floor and a maiden pair of slippers—let’s face it, “slippers” doesn’t just refer to the fact they’re easy to put on! If you love your wooden floors but don’t want to end up sliding around, then Glerups’ range of footwear with natural rubber soles might just be the fit for you. Hand-felted using wool dyed in traditional Scandinavian colors, these Danish-made shoes will keep you warm, whatever the weather. Their non-slip soles are the absolute match for wooden floors and guarantee you won’t be falling head over heels—ever. Best for Kids: Baabuk Yves Slippers Buy on Baabuk.com Kids, and, well the whole family, won't be able to help but adore the Baabuk range of slippers, thanks to the range of eye-catching colors and cozy, glove-like fit. Designed in Switzerland and crafted in Nepal, these ankle-high slippers are made from 100 percent New Zealand wool with a natural crepe rubber sole for comfort and stability. B-Corp-certified Baabuk has opted for mindful choices throughout the manufacturing processes, from selecting New Zealand wool (as the water used in the felting process is recycled so as not to pollute local rivers), to opting to house their factory in Nepal where workers' wages are 25 percent higher than the national average. While your kids might not care much about the nitty-gritty details, they'll absolutely adore the care, attention, and love that has gone into these booties. Best Orthopedic: Freewaters Chloe Slippers Buy on Amazon Buy on Rei.com Buy on Zappos Supportive slippers don't need to be frumpy—at least not where Freewaters are concerned. Prepare to fall in love with these superbly chic slippers, which use an arch insole with plush cushioning to become the comfiest orthopedic slippers around. They're also a great option whether you're inside or out thanks to their non-slip sole. Committed to protecting the environment through their manufacturing processes, these slippers use vegan faux-wool and faux-leather. When you buy, you can choose which of the company's three water projects around the world to support with your purchase, whether digging wells in Kenya or providing water to indigenous communities in the Philippines.