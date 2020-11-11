The 9 Best Low-Flow Shower Heads of 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

There’s nothing quite like a relaxing, hot shower after a long day’s work. However, as incredible as it feels, it’s also costly—both on the environment and on the wallet. The EPA estimates that for the average family, showers account for nearly 17 percent of indoor water use—that’s nearly 40 gallons per day. Installing a low-flow shower head can help reduce water consumption, and in turn, help save on energy and water bills.

While many shower head manufacturers advertise “low-flow” products, they are, in fact, producing the standard maximum flow rate of 2.5 gallons per minute (GPM) set by the Energy Policy Act in 1992. Today, many states such as Colorado, California, and Vermont have already put into effect requirements that set the flow rate even lower—a trend that’s likely to continue.

To meet demands, companies are producing a variety of truly “low-flow,” shower heads, giving more water-efficient choices to eco-conscious consumers. Here are nine of the best low-flow shower heads, ranging from budget-friendly options to luxurious, guilt-free shower systems.