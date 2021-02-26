The 6 Best Sharpening Stones to Maintain Your Knives

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Whether you’re chopping onions, slicing tomatoes, or dicing carrots, a sharp knife is the best knife, no matter what brand you favor. But if you’ve been spending more time in the kitchen this past year, your knives may need some TLC. How can you tell if it’s time to sharpen? Knives should glide effortlessly through food without missing a beat. Dull knives require you to tug or pull the knife through foods with force, which increases the odds that you’ll slip and nick yourself.

Keeping your knives sharp also means you’ll be able to hang on to them a long time, reducing the need to replace them frequently. You already should be honing your knives regularly with a sharpening steel, a long, pointed rod that helps keep the microscopically-small cutting teeth of your knife edge aligned. This can be done after every use, if you like. But if your knives still aren’t sharp after honing, it’s time to sharpen them. You can do this at home with a sharpening stone, also called a whetstone.

Ahead, our top picks for the best sharpening stones: