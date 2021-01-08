The 9 Best Shampoo Bars of 2021 An eco-friendly alternative to liquid shampoo By Margaret Badore Senior Editor Columbia University Sarah Lawrence College Maggie Badore is an environmental reporter based in New York City. She started at Treehugger in 2013 and is now the Senior Commerce Editor. our editorial process Facebook Facebook Twitter Twitter Margaret Badore Updated January 08, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Treehugger Wellness Health & Well-being Clean Beauty News Environment Home & Garden Business & Policy Science Animals Design Culture View More Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Lush Cosmetics Montalbano Shampoo Bar at Lushusa.com "It’s great for regular-to-oily hair types, and the citrus scent is a perfect wake-me-up." Best for Dry Hair: Soap for Goodness Sake Babassu Coconut Milk Shampoo Bar at Soapforgoodnesssake.com "Quench dry hair with babassu oil, which comes from a tropical palm tree and contains antioxidants." Best for Fine Hair: Lush Cosmetics Flyway Hair Shampoo Bar at Lushusa.com "Hand-harvested sea salt helps add volume and texture to hair, and lemon oil cuts grease." Best for Itchy Scalps: Ethique Heali Kiwi at Amazon "This bar is formulated with calming oatmeal, coconut oil, neem oil, and karanja oil to help soothe scalps." Best for Dandruff: Superzero Shampoo Bar for Flakes and Itchy Scalp at Superzero.com "Key ingredients that fight dandruff in this shampoo include tea tree leaf oil, rosemary oil, and extract from ziziphus joazeiro bark." Best for Color-Treated Hair: Love Beauty And Planet Shampoo Bar at Amazon "If you're looking for something that will be gentle on your color-treated hair, consider this heart-shaped bar." Best for Curly Hair: HiBar Volumize Shampoo & Conditioner Set at Amazon "HiBAR’s Volumize Shampoo is designed to help curls hold their shape while minimizing frizz, and many reviewers agree." Best Shampoo and Conditioner: Wildland Organics The Super Bar at Wildlandorganics.com "This bar is great for anyone who wants a minimalist approach to bathing, or to save space in a tiny bathroom." Best for Kids: Unwrapped Life For Tangles Shampoo at Packagefreeshop.com "Your kids will love this detangling, bubblegum scented shampoo." Shampoo bars are a straightforward swap for anyone looking to make their self-care routine more sustainable. You can reduce the amount of single-use plastic in your life by choosing a bar instead of a plastic bottle of liquid shampoo. These bars are often package-free when you shop in person, or come wrapped in easily recyclable or compostable paper packaging. Of course, not all hair types are the same, and neither are all shampoo bars, so Treehugger has put our first-hand experience and research chops to task to help you find the best bar for you. For some, the results may actually be better than with your current liquid cleanser. We reviewed every ingredient to make sure all our recommendations are vegan, never tested on animals, and paraben-free. Bar soaps also tend to be associated with fewer planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions compared to liquid bottles of suds, because they weigh less due to a low water content. For the same reason, bar shampoos will also travel well in your own luggage. You won't have to worry about the TSA's liquid limits, or any wasteful spills. Ahead, the best bar shampoos, whether your hair is dry, fine, oily, or curly. Best Overall: Lush Cosmetics Montalbano Shampoo Bar Buy on Lushusa.com The Montalbano bar has become part of my daily morning routine, and can be used without conditioner. It’s great for regular-to-oily hair types, and the citrus scent is a perfect wake-me-up. The vegan formula includes rosemary and green olives for added shine. Lush’s shampoo bars are beloved by many Treehugger staffers, but the best one for you depends on your hair type. One of Lush's bars can replace up to three 250 milliliter bottles of liquid shampoo. If you shop in person you can get it with zero packaging, or if you order online, Lush shampoo bars usually come packaged in a small paper bag. How To Use A Shampoo Bar There are two approaches to using a shampoo bar. One option is to gently massage the bar over your wet hair and scalp until a lather forms. The second option is wet the bar and work up a lather in your hands, then apply the suds to your hair.In either case, it's a good idea to store your shampoo bar in a dry spot when you're done using it, to help it last much longer. Best for Dry Hair: Soap for Goodness Sake Babassu Coconut Milk Shampoo Bar Buy on Soapforgoodnesssake.com This bar from Soap For Goodness Sake doubles as a body soap, and gets top marks from the Environmental Working Group, which independently rates the safety of product ingredients. This shampoo uses babassu oil, which comes from a tropical palm tree, is moisturizing and contains antioxidants. It has a gentle coconut fragrance. Soap For Goodness Sake offers two packaging options when shipping their bars: paper or compostable glassine. Best for Fine Hair: Lush Cosmetics Flyway Hair Shampoo Bar Buy on Lushusa.com The Flyway bar is another Lush shampoo bar that gets rave reviews from the Treehugger team. One staffer reports that this bar makes her “super-fine hair super-soft.” The Flyway shampoo bar has organic cocoa butter and calming chamomile oil that’s great for dry or sensitive scalps, while hand-harvested sea salt helps add volume and texture to hair. The sea salt also adds to a scent that’s fresh and beach-y, and lemon oil cuts greasy buildup. The 9 Best Low-Flow Shower Heads of 2021 Best for Itchy Scalps: Ethique Heali Kiwi Shampoo for Dandruff or Scalp Problems Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Treehugger writer Katherine Martinko took a number of Ethique's products for a spin, and found its shampoo bars deliver effective cleaning in plastic-free packaging. If you suffer from an itchy or easily irritated scalp, then the Heali Kiwi shampoo bar may be right for you. This bar is formulated with calming oatmeal, coconut oil, neem oil, and karanja oil to help soothe scalp issues as well as dandruff. As the name would suggest, it has a fruity fragrance. Ethique also donates a portion of its profits to environmental charities. Read Next: Ethique Makes Solid Beauty Bars With Plastic-Free Packaging Best for Dandruff: Superzero Shampoo Bar for Flakes and Itchy Scalp Buy on Superzero.com After a month of using Superzero's Shampoo bar for Flakes and Itchy Scalp, Treehugger's tester noticed fewer flakes, and overall thought this bar worked great. Key ingredients that fight dandruff in this shampoo include tea tree leaf oil, rosemary oil and extract from ziziphus joazeiro bark (an evergreen tree native to South America). The formula also includes avocado oil and shea butter to help sooth the scalp. Superzero's products are shipped without any plastic, and come in a recycled paper box. As a member of 1% For The Planet, the company also donates to non-profits that work to fight plastic pollution and protect marine wildlife. Best for Color-Treated Hair: Love Beauty And Planet Murumuru Butter and Rose Shampoo Bar Buy on Amazon If you're looking for something that will be gentle on your color-treated hair, consider Love Beauty & Planet’s Murmuru Butter and Rose Shampoo Bar. Its cruelty-free, paraben-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free, and dye-free. Plus, it is full of beautiful ingredients like Bulgarian rose petals and Amazonian murmuru butter which will give your hair a glossy “I just went to the salon” feel. Although some shampoo bars can be hard to find at your local supermarket, Love Beauty and Planet products are carried by many national drugstores and big-box retailers. Best for Curly Hair: HiBar Volumize Shampoo & Conditioner Set Buy on Amazon Buy on Freepeople.com For those with curls, regular shampoo may lead to frizz, flattening or unwanted poofing. HiBAR’s Volumize Shampoo is designed to help curls hold their shape while minimizing frizz, and many reviewers agree. The featured ingredients include African dates and Vitamin B5. It’s free of sulfates, silicone and phthalates, and it’s safe for color-treated hair. This product may also work for people with natural hair in search of a shampoo bar. Ariel Sahar, the low-waste YouTuber, did a full review of this product on her natural curls and was happy with the results. Here's the Latest Luscious Shampoo Bar on the Market Best Shampoo and Conditioner: Wildland Organics The Super Bar Buy on Wildlandorganics.com This multitasker can be used as a shampoo, conditioner, body bar and for shaving. This shampoo bar is great for anyone who wants a minimalist approach to bathing, or to save space in a tiny bathroom. The majority of the all-natural ingredients are certified organic, and its scent is a blend of sage, bergamot, and palo santo. The Super Bar is packaged in post-consumer recycled paper. Although Wildland Organics' products do not have a third-party organic certification yet, the company is in the process of applying for certification and holds all of its ingredients to an organic standard. Wildland Organics also donates 1 percent of all sales to protect wilderness areas in the United States. Read Next: Is Your Shampoo to Blame for Thinning Hair? Best for Kids: Unwrapped Life For Tangles Shampoo Buy on Packagefreeshop.com Buy on Unwrappedlife.com This shampoo bar from Unwrapped Life is perfect for detangling thanks to marshmallow root. Essential oils including ylang ylang and pink grapefruit give it a bubblegum scent. It works into a lather easily. It’s free of any ingredients derived from palm oil or petroleum products. Unwrapped Life also offers a Kid’s Conditioner Bar in the same scent. Final Verdict Hands down, shampoo bars from Lush won the hearts and heads of our team, although the best one will depend on your hair type. If you're a true minimalist looking for one product that can do it all, try The Super Bar (available from Wildland Organics). Why Trust Treehugger? Here at Treehugger, we're all dedicated to helping our readers find the best sustainable, ethical, and low-waste products. Over the years, Treehugger team members have tried many shampoo bars and are eager to share our first-hand experiences to help our readers find the right products. Editor Margaret Badore is an environmental journalist with over a decade of experience reporting.