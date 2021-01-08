The 9 Best Shampoo Bars of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Shampoo bars are a straightforward swap for anyone looking to make their self-care routine more sustainable. You can reduce the amount of single-use plastic in your life by choosing a bar instead of a plastic bottle of liquid shampoo. These bars are often package-free when you shop in person, or come wrapped in easily recyclable or compostable paper packaging.

Of course, not all hair types are the same, and neither are all shampoo bars, so Treehugger has put our first-hand experience and research chops to task to help you find the best bar for you. For some, the results may actually be better than with your current liquid cleanser. We reviewed every ingredient to make sure all our recommendations are vegan, never tested on animals, and paraben-free.

Bar soaps also tend to be associated with fewer planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions compared to liquid bottles of suds, because they weigh less due to a low water content. For the same reason, bar shampoos will also travel well in your own luggage. You won't have to worry about the TSA's liquid limits, or any wasteful spills.

Ahead, the best bar shampoos, whether your hair is dry, fine, oily, or curly.