The 8 Best Sewing Machines of 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"With enough features to be practical but not too many to become overwhelming, this is a great starter machine for children."

"If you want to make a lot of your own clothing, consider this serger, which allows you to add a finished, professional edge to fabrics."

With many people taking up new hobbies this year, the demand for sewing machines has skyrocketed. Whether you’re an avid crafter or are simply eager to learn how to mend clothes to prolong their lifespans, a sewing machine is a priceless tool. Plus, it’s fun and soothing to make something useful (whether your own clothing or household items such as drapes) with your own two hands.

You can search for used machines, which are generally inexpensive, but this is recommended only if you’re an experienced sewer who knows what to look for. Quite honestly, it’s difficult to gauge the mechanical soundness of a machine if you know nothing about them. Also, shops that repair vintage machines are more difficult to find these days, so you may have to ship it somewhere if it’s not something you can fix yourself.

As a bonus, new models typically come with warranties ranging from 10 to 25 years, with a year or two on components such as motors and wires. Below are the best sewing machines available.