The 8 Best Self-Watering Planters of 2021

Watering is one of the single most important parts of gardening when it comes to determining overall success. It seems easy enough, right? Feel the soil. If it seems too dry, add some water. If it seems too wet, hold off a bit more. Even though it sounds simple, there are many things that can go wrong from here. The container might have bad drainage, leading to root rot or other problems, but probably most common of all is that you just forget to water your plant altogether. Don’t feel bad—this happens to even the best gardeners. This is exactly why self-watering planters are such a great solution! These containers will all help you have gorgeous plants with minimum effort.

There are many great reasons to use self-watering containers, and among them include water conservation, overall convenience, and even reducing the risk of plant disease. You could even make your own version of self-watering pots for years using a simple wine bottle. Most containers have really specific instructions as to how much water to use and will tell you when to add more, and the options are plentiful.



Here are the best self-watering planters on the market: