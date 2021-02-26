Home & Garden Garden The 8 Best Self-Watering Planters of 2021 Save water and time with these self-watering planters By Stacy Tornio Writer University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee University of Oklahoma Tornio has authored more than 15 books about nature, gardening, and getting kids outside. our editorial process Stacy Tornio Updated February 26, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home & Garden Planting Guides Indoor Gardening Urban Farms Insects Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: GardenBasix Round Self Watering Planter at Amazon "Your plants should grow bigger and better than ever in self-watering planters like these." Best Miniature: GARDENIX DECOR Self-Watering Succulent Pots at Amazon "Perfect for succulents or fairy plants, these small pots are adorable." Watering is one of the single most important parts of gardening when it comes to determining overall success. It seems easy enough, right? Feel the soil. If it seems too dry, add some water. If it seems too wet, hold off a bit more. Even though it sounds simple, there are many things that can go wrong from here. The container might have bad drainage, leading to root rot or other problems, but probably most common of all is that you just forget to water your plant altogether. Don’t feel bad—this happens to even the best gardeners. This is exactly why self-watering planters are such a great solution! These containers will all help you have gorgeous plants with minimum effort. There are many great reasons to use self-watering containers, and among them include water conservation, overall convenience, and even reducing the risk of plant disease. You could even make your own version of self-watering pots for years using a simple wine bottle. Most containers have really specific instructions as to how much water to use and will tell you when to add more, and the options are plentiful. Here are the best self-watering planters on the market: Best Overall: GardenBasix 7 inch Round Self Watering Planter Buy on Amazon Your plants should grow bigger and better than ever in self-watering planters like these. With the water-level indicator that tells you when you need to water, you’ll go from watering daily or every other day to weekly or more! The system allows plant roots to sprawl and breathe, so you no longer have to worry about whether you’re watering too much or too little. This colorful set of orange, green, and blue ranges from 7 to 12 inches, so they aren’t huge. But they would be perfect for your favorite flower or herb. Not all planters like these are good for both inside and outside—but these are! Just keep an eye out for that as you’re shopping, especially if you plan to leave them outside most of the time. This brand has many color options and size combos, so you should be able to find a set that meets your needs. Best Budget: Laerjin Self Watering Pots Buy on Amazon These small but mighty planters (available as a 5.5-inch pot or a 6.7-inch pot) are incredibly affordable and a great way to get started with self-watering. You add water into the reservoir at the bottom, which allows the plants to absorb what they need naturally. This is especially important for sensitive plants that might need extra care when establishing a strong root system. If you have a favorite plant or flower that you’ve tried to grow in the past but haven’t succeeded, you might try again with a self-watering pot. It might be just the thing to help you make it work. These pots would be perfect to grow herbs indoors on a windowsill or for small houseplants. Best Indoor: MUDEELA Planter Pot with Stand Buy on Amazon This awesome designer planter is suitable for outdoor use, though it would be perfect for your favorite houseplant. The self-watering part actually comes with a little alarm system, letting you know exactly when it's time to add more water. The water reservoir holds almost half a gallon of water, so you could go weeks without needing to add more. The stand is optional (though it's great) and makes the entire piece around 12 inches tall. Best Windowsill: Amazing Creation Windowsill Herb Planter Box Buy on Amazon Have your dream windowsill garden with this planter box. The shape of the container is purposefully designed to give your plants more room to take root and grow bigger. This set of three boxes comes in three colors – coffee, orange, and green. All are around 10 inches long x 4 inches deep, giving you plenty of space for your favorite herbs. The box material is sturdy, fade-free, crack-resistant, and safe for food. These would also make the perfect gift for a gardener in your life. Best Hanging Baskets: VIVOSUN Self Watering Hanging Basket Buy on Amazon Hanging planters in general don't tend to be the most efficient when it comes to watering. As soon as you water most hanging baskets, it drips out and you need to add more. This leads to a lot of watering—and honestly, a lot of forgetting, which can lead to wilt-y or dead plants. But you don't have to worry about that with self-watering hanging baskets. They are perfect to use inside or out, and you can finally go on vacation without needing someone to stop in and check on your plants. This particular design comes in a two pack and has four different colors to choose from. They are made from environmentally-friendly material and won't rust, peel, or fade. Best for Container Recipes: Lechuza 15372 Cube Cottage Self-Watering Garden Planter Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Are you looking for a container big enough to recreate one of those container recipes that you see at the garden center or online? This 12-inch cube will do it. It includes a liner, which you can lift out and in for easy planting. This also allows you to separate your plants from the water reservoir to aerate plant roots and give it room for optimal nutrition. This planter also includes a drainage plug, so if excess water collects outside from rainwater, then you can easily drain it. The wicker-style design is perfect for the garden and comes in several color options. Best Large Capacity: Keter Easy Grow 31.7 Gallon Raised Garden Bed Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon This is one of the largest self-watering planters on the market, sitting around 44 inches wide by nearly 20 inches deep. It has a water gauge that will tell you exactly when you need to add more water. It also has an added drainage system in case it rains more than your plants need. Put this planter anywhere you want (the rattan design is weather resistant), and it’s especially popular on a deck or patio. It’s big enough to grow your favorite flowers, veggies, or herbs. Best Miniature: GARDENIX DECOR Self-Watering Succulent Pots Buy on Amazon These small pots are oh-so cute, sitting just under 4 inches wide and tall. They would be perfect for succulents, fairy plants, or other small houseplants. You could also grow some herbs in them. Even though they are small, they can last up to two weeks between waterings. Just keep an eye on the indicator, so you know when to add more. Available in colors of white, grey, or teal, these little planters look really great grouped together. Final Verdict Our top choice for a self-watering planter is the Water Level Gauge Modern Decorative Flower Pot (available from Amazon). But if you're in the market for a bigger container that can hold several different plants, we recommend the Keter Resin Elevated Garden (available at Walmart).