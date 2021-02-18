Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Starting your own plants from seeds is one of the most rewarding parts of gardening. Whether you’re eating something you grew or watching a hummingbird buzz around your flowers, it’s truly amazing to think about it all starting with a tiny seed. Plus, it’s incredibly inexpensive to grow from seeds. You can seriously save hundreds of dollars each year by learning how to start your own seeds successfully.

Not only will it save you money, but it’ll also give you a huge head start for the growing season. By starting your seeds indoors or in a greenhouse instead of the ground, you’ll have strong, healthy plants ready to go once the risk of frost has passed. Seed starting isn’t rocket science, but you can give yourself an extra advantage by having the right supplies.

