Culture Sustainable Fashion The 7 Best Robes of 2020 Have a luxury spa experience free from guilt about your environmental footprint. By Steph Dyson Steph Dyson is a bilingual freelance travel writer, guidebook author, and blogger originally from the UK. She covers sustainability and adventure travel for Treehugger. our editorial process Steph Dyson Updated December 16, 2020 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Culture History Travel Sustainable Fashion Art & Media Holidays Community Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall for Women: Pact Pocket Robe at Zappos "A simple design and certified organic cotton fabric combine to make a statement in this cute and budget-friendly robe." Best Overall for Men: Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe at Parachute "Soft and luxurious, this robe is woven from long-staple cotton for the fluffiest of finishes." Best Spa: Parachute Classic Bathrobe at Parachute "Slip on this plush, soft-on-the-skin robe to trick yourself into thinking you’ve found yourself in your favorite luxury spa." Best Plush: Coyuchi Cloud Loom Organic Robe at Amazon "As fleecy as natural fabrics comes, this 100 percent organic cotton robe is a slice of heaven in your morning routine." Best Silk: Ettitude Bamboo Lyocell Robe at Ettitude.com "Fear not: this PETA-approved vegan silk robe is a friend to all the animals and a must when it comes to sustainable bathwear." Best Waffle: Ettitude Bamboo Lyocell Waffle Bathrobe at Ettitude.com "One hundred percent organic bamboo is woven into the coziest of fabrics that’s both moisture-wicking and warm." Best Kimono: Bloom & Give Kimono Robe at Bloomandgive.com "Eight-hundred-year-old printing techniques bring life to the elegant kimono design of this pretty robe." Choosing a comfortable robe isn’t just about selecting between cozy or silky (although those are important considerations); it’s about knowing your choices are doing good to the planet. Bathrobes get pretty close and personal, so like underwear and mattresses, many people will prefer to purchase something new over thrifting or vintage. This is why all of our choices are either organic or fair trade—ensuring your conscience will remain as clean as the rest of you. Various certifications abound to muddy the water around truly sustainable fabrics and manufacturing methods but we look out for two key standards. The first is the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), which certifies textiles that use a minimum of 70 percent organic fibers. The second is OEKO-TEX, which confirms that the products have been tested and proven free of harmful substances. We’ve scoured the aisles of our favorite online fashion brands and came up with stylish and sustainable bathrobes. Buyer beware: With the coziness of these fabrics, there’s a strong chance you’ll struggle to get dressed for work in the morning. Best Overall for Women: Pact Pocket Robe Buy on Zappos Is there anything that Pact’s pocket robe doesn’t offer? Simple, sexy, and made using certified organic cotton, this bathrobe is the ultimate in affordable, sustainable style. Deep pockets and long sleeves keep you cozy once you step out of the shower, this is a cute and budget-friendly choice. Affordable fashion is often linked with unsustainable manufacturing, but this isn’t the case with Pact Apparel. Cotton can have a detrimental impact on the planet, but Pact uses fiber certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard. What’s more, it must have passed through Fair Trade Certified factories, ensuring a safe and sustainable livelihood for the communities and environments the company works with. The result? You can go back to bed with a smile on your face in the knowledge that your wardrobe is doing its bit for sustainability. Best Overall for Men: Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe Buy on Parachute “Luxurious” and “soft” aren’t words commonly associated with clothing designed for men, but in the case of this cloud cotton robe from Parachute, it’s warranted. It’s made from 100 percent long-staple cotton, a fiber that results in fluffier and more luxurious fabric. Available in five different colors including our favorite, “Surplus” (a shade of olive green), this bathrobe is so comfortable you’ll struggle to want to take it off. What’s more, the sustainability credentials of this brand really add up. All products are OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified, so they’re made without any harmful chemicals or synthetics. Ever conscious of its impact, Parachute also works with the UN to send anti-malaria nets to countries in need. The 5 Best Sustainable Bamboo Sheets of 2020 Best Spa: Parachute Classic Bathrobe Buy on Parachute Nothing says classic spa—just with sustainability thrown in—like this sumptuously cozy white bathrobe from Parachute. Long-staple cotton promises plush, soft-on-the-skin comfort, while the shawl collar that can wrap about your neck for an added burst of warmth makes this a truly year-round addition to your bath and sleepwear. Like all of the brand’s products, this robe is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified (so no harmful chemicals or synthetics are used in the manufacturing process). It’s also made using thick Turkish cotton, so it’s guaranteed to make even the most humdrum bathing experiences feel like you’re at a five-star spa. Best Plush: Coyuchi Unisex Cloud Loom Organic Robe Buy on Amazon Buy on Madetrade.com Buy on Theultimategreenstore.com The name “cloud loom” conveys the soft plushness of Coyuchi’s trademarked fabric, and this bathrobe is no exception. The long-staple organic cotton used to craft this bathrobe is certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard. It is both absorbent and as close to fleece as organic cotton can come, making for heavenly, post-bath comfort. Available in three understated colors (we love slate), its unisex style means makes it a versatile choice. Available in three understated colors (we love slate), its unisex style means you might find yourself fighting over it with your other half. That said, it’s definitely tempting to just buy two off the cuff: The brand works largely with Fair Trade Certified farmers and will also take your old linens for a discount on a new purchase with the guarantee they won’t end in landfill—a truly laudable way of keeping fashion sustainable. Best Silk: Ettitude Bamboo Lyocell Robe Buy on Ettitude.com If you’ve gone vegan or are just doing your best to be more mindful in your choices, you might be looking for a plant-based alternative to silk. If so, we have the choice for you! Ettitude’s PETA-approved vegan silk bathrobe is a fabulous alternative. Made from 100 percent organic and hypoallergenic bamboo lyocell (which, in layman's terms means that fewer toxic chemicals and less waste—an issue with standard bamboo fabrics), this bathrobe feels light, silky, and opulent. Its mid-length hem makes it the best option for mild mornings. Best Waffle: Ettitude Bamboo Lyocell Waffle Bathrobe Buy on Ettitude.com Ettitude’s waffle bathrobe offers unisex styling and neutral colors, making it an appealing choice for a range of tastes. All-organic bamboo lyocell woven is into a sumptuously soft waffle texture that is both comfortingly thick and moisture-wicking—making it a perfect post-shower robe. It comes packaged in a reusable drawstring bag, made from recycled plastic fibers. Best Kimono: Bloom & Give Kimono Robe Buy on Bloomandgive.com Brighten up your day with these beautifully patterned kimono robes from Bloom and Give. This company is dedicated to showcasing the sustainable and traditional artistry of India with hand-crafted block prints by artisans in Jaipur, continuing a tradition that dates back some 800 years. You may even be tempted to wear this out of the house: It’s the epitome of chic and sustainable. Not only will the prints on this bathrobe add color to your mood, but there’s another sweetener if you support this company. Ten percent of all sales go directly to girls’ education programs across India, which support the company in its commitment to erasing global poverty and minimizing conflict.