The 7 Best Robes of 2020

"Fear not: this PETA-approved vegan silk robe is a friend to all the animals and a must when it comes to sustainable bathwear."

Choosing a comfortable robe isn’t just about selecting between cozy or silky (although those are important considerations); it’s about knowing your choices are doing good to the planet. Bathrobes get pretty close and personal, so like underwear and mattresses, many people will prefer to purchase something new over thrifting or vintage.

This is why all of our choices are either organic or fair trade—ensuring your conscience will remain as clean as the rest of you. Various certifications abound to muddy the water around truly sustainable fabrics and manufacturing methods but we look out for two key standards. The first is the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), which certifies textiles that use a minimum of 70 percent organic fibers. The second is OEKO-TEX, which confirms that the products have been tested and proven free of harmful substances.

We’ve scoured the aisles of our favorite online fashion brands and came up with stylish and sustainable bathrobes. Buyer beware: With the coziness of these fabrics, there’s a strong chance you’ll struggle to get dressed for work in the morning.