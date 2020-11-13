Home & Garden Home The 5 Best Reusable Water Bottles of 2020 Stay hydrated with these eco-friendly canteens By Arricca SanSone Arricca SanSone is a health and lifestyle writer, specializing in home, shelter, and gardening. She has written for Dotdash since May 2019. our editorial process Arricca SanSone Updated November 13, 2020 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Green Living Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Naeco Water Bottle at Amazon "Stylish, lightweight, and easy to hold, this hot and cold beverage bottle checks off all the boxes." Best Lightweight: Hydro Flask Lightweight Water Bottle at Backcountry.com "At only 10 ounces, this stainless steel water bottle feels light even when full." Best Glass: Ello Syndicate Glass Water Bottle at Amazon "If you prefer drinking from glass for purer flavor, this bottle is easy to grip and sip with its one-touch flip lid." Best for Hot and Cold Drinks: Klean Kanteen Insulated Classic Water Bottle at Amazon "This metal bottle keeps drinks iced up to 50 hours and hot up to 20 hours." Best BPA-Free Plastic: Tervis Clear Water Bottle at Amazon "Stainless steel and glass are safer, but if you must buy plastic, look for one that is free of bisphenol-A (BPA)." Your reusable water bottle goes with you everywhere: In the car, to the gym, on a walk. But it can be tough to find one that doesn’t drip or leak when you take a sip or toss it in your gym bag. And if you don’t love it, you’re not going to use it—making it just one more disposable item. While reusable water bottles are not a perfect environmental solution (after all, they do require resources to manufacture), they’re still invaluable for limiting the amount of trash we create. While plastic and aluminum are commonly available, food-grade stainless steel and glass are usually the safest bet. Of course, you’ll also want a reusable bottle that’s easy to wash because you need to clean it regularly and don’t want anything gross growing in there. So, if you’re not into handwashing, look for one that’s dishwasher safe. Here are our top picks for the best reusable water bottles for the environment: Best Overall: Naeco Water Bottle Buy on Amazon Buy on Getnaeco.com This 20-ounce bottle keeps drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12. The opening allows you to drop ice cubes in, and the smooth rim feels better on your lips than others that have a screw-on lid, which can be uncomfortable for sipping. It fits in most car cup holders and comes in several bright colors, as well as a chic marble or wood grain pattern. Our editors love this bottle, saying it’s stylish, lightweight, and feels good to drink out of and hold. Founded by an ocean enthusiast, diver, and underwater photographer, the company plants one piece of coral through its partner Coralive for every product sold. The company is a member of 1% for the Planet and also makes reusable straws. Tip Before you buy, think about how you’ll use it. If you sip water when you’re on the road, you need a reusable bottle that fits into the car cup holder. If you bring it to the gym or use it while on your treadmill, it needs a spill-proof cap. Cyclists need one that fits in a bottle cage on the frame and can be operated with one hand. This sturdy stainless steel bottle weighs just 10 ounces for the 24-ounce bottle and 11.63 for the 32-ounce option. It has a wide mouth that makes for easy sipping, and the flexible leakproof cap has a strap, so it's easy to carry. The double-wall insulation is designed to keep water cold up to 24 hours. Reviewers rave about how light it feels, even when full, for use on the trail or just around town. The company created Parks for All, a charitable organization that has donated more than $1.5 million to date to support building, maintaining, and restoring public parks. Best Glass: Ello Syndicate Glass Water Bottle with One-Touch Flip Lid Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart This 20-ounce glass bottle is great for those who prefer drinking from glass rather than plastic or metal, which sometimes transfers an off taste to water. The one-touch flip lid lets you pop it open so you can sip directly from the glass. It’s sturdy, but it’s still glass, so you can’t drop it or leave it in your car in freezing weather. Also, it’s not meant for hot beverages. Though we usually stay away from silicone, you'll be hard-pressed to find a glass bottle without a silicone sleeve (they do help to grip it easily and prevent breaks). And anyway, sleeves are less concerning because they don't actually come into contact with the beverage. All parts are dishwasher-safe, even the sleeve. The company partners with H2OpenDoors, which installs solar-powered water filtration systems in communities without access to a safe water source. The double-wall construction of this 20-ounce bottle keeps drinks iced up to 50 hours and hot up to 20 hours. The large opening allows you to drop in ice cubes, and the cap is designed to be spill-proof. The company is a 1% for the Planet member, and the headquarters is 100 percent solar-powered and 100 percent carbon-neutral, as certified by Climate Neutral, a nonprofit that evaluates companies on their output in the manufacture and delivery of products.

Best BPA-Free Plastic: Tervis Clear Water Bottle

Buy on Amazon

There are still some uncertainties about the use of plastic. However, if you must buy plastic (perhaps stainless steel is too heavy for you and glass is too fragile), look for one that is free of bisphenol-A (BPA). This 24-ounce water bottle is technically dishwasher-, freezer-, and microwave-safe, but we'd never recommend heating plastic or filling with hot liquids, and it should always go on the top rack of the dishwasher. The wide opening allows you to pop ice cubes in, while the snap feature keeps the lid tightly shut. It fits in most car cup holders. Choose from thousands of designs, or you even can personalize with a family photo. It has a lifetime guarantee and is made in the USA. The company, which started in 1946, supports wildlife organizations such as Mote Marine and Florida Aquarium. It aims to become a zero-waste facility by 2022, following sustainable practices such as recycling scrap or returned materials to create new cups and other products such as park benches.