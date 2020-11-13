The 5 Best Reusable Water Bottles of 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Your reusable water bottle goes with you everywhere: In the car, to the gym, on a walk. But it can be tough to find one that doesn’t drip or leak when you take a sip or toss it in your gym bag. And if you don’t love it, you’re not going to use it—making it just one more disposable item. While reusable water bottles are not a perfect environmental solution (after all, they do require resources to manufacture), they’re still invaluable for limiting the amount of trash we create.

While plastic and aluminum are commonly available, food-grade stainless steel and glass are usually the safest bet. Of course, you’ll also want a reusable bottle that’s easy to wash because you need to clean it regularly and don’t want anything gross growing in there. So, if you’re not into handwashing, look for one that’s dishwasher safe. Here are our top picks for the best reusable water bottles for the environment: