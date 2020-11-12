The 7 Best Reusable Utensils of 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

In the United States alone, more than 100 million plastic utensils are used every single day, meaning that we throw away billions of plasticware every year. Like all plastic items, throwaway cutlery can take centuries to break down and can even sit in landfills for thousands of years. Cutlery is also the seventh most common item found during beach cleanups, and the Ocean Conservancy considers plasticware one of the “most deadly” items for marine animals, sea turtles, and birds. In 2015, Americans placed almost two billion delivery orders, many of them containing single-use forks, knives, and spoons, yet we continue to consume plasticware at an astronomical rate.

To combat this problem, numerous companies have created reusable utensils made from bamboo, steel, and other eco-friendly materials that are great for hiking, camping, and backpacking. Of course, sets like these don't necessarily solve the problem, and it's often better to simply start carting around the metal cutlery you already own. However, if a spork and knife neatly packaged in a carrying case can get you to stop using disposables, it's a step in the right direction. Another perk? Most sets are TSA-approved and great to have with you all the time. Just stow in your bag, and you're good to go for picnics, takeout, and flights. Here are the best reusable utensils for travel and every day.