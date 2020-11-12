Home & Garden Home The 7 Best Reusable Utensils of 2020 For travel and every day By Amanda Ogle Amanda Ogle is a freelance writer and editor covering sustainability, health, travel, food, and lifestyle topics. our editorial process Amanda Ogle Updated November 12, 2020 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home & Garden Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Green Living Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Bewbow Bamboo Utensils Cutlery Set at Amazon "This bamboo set has everything you need, plus extras like an activated charcoal toothbrush, all wrapped up in a canvas pouch." Best Compact: To-Go Ware Bamboo Utensil Set at Amazon "The small size makes it easy to store in purses and backpacks for outdoor pursuits." Best Folding: Me Mother Earth Foldable Cutlery Set at Etsy "This handy, affordable set collapses to fit easily into the washable travel pouch." Best Spork: Snow Peak Titanium Spork at Amazon "Made from Japanese titanium, this spork should last you for ages." Best Metal: Conscious Cutlery Travel Cutlery Set at Consciouscutlery.com "The 'Plastic Sucks' mantra on the carrying case says everything." Best Chopsticks: Hiware Fiberglass Chopsticks at Amazon "These reusable chopsticks come with a frosted, no-slip end to grip your food." Best Straw: FinalStraw Reusable Straw at Amazon "These stainless steel straws fit perfectly in the small carrying case made from post-consumer recycled plastic." In the United States alone, more than 100 million plastic utensils are used every single day, meaning that we throw away billions of plasticware every year. Like all plastic items, throwaway cutlery can take centuries to break down and can even sit in landfills for thousands of years. Cutlery is also the seventh most common item found during beach cleanups, and the Ocean Conservancy considers plasticware one of the “most deadly” items for marine animals, sea turtles, and birds. In 2015, Americans placed almost two billion delivery orders, many of them containing single-use forks, knives, and spoons, yet we continue to consume plasticware at an astronomical rate. To combat this problem, numerous companies have created reusable utensils made from bamboo, steel, and other eco-friendly materials that are great for hiking, camping, and backpacking. Of course, sets like these don't necessarily solve the problem, and it's often better to simply start carting around the metal cutlery you already own. However, if a spork and knife neatly packaged in a carrying case can get you to stop using disposables, it's a step in the right direction. Another perk? Most sets are TSA-approved and great to have with you all the time. Just stow in your bag, and you're good to go for picnics, takeout, and flights. Here are the best reusable utensils for travel and every day. Best Overall: Bewbow Bamboo Utensils Cutlery Set Buy on Amazon You’ll never pick up plastic utensils again with this set from Bewbow. It has everything you need, including a serrated knife, fork, spoon, chopsticks, a straw, a cleaning brush, and even an activated charcoal toothbrush, all wrapped up in an easy-to-transport canvas travel pouch. The bamboo set is made from 100 percent untreated bamboo that's cultivated without pesticides or fertilizers. All of the utensils are completely BPA-free and recyclable. For easy cleaning, simply wash food residue off with water and set the utensils out to air dry. Related: The Best Travel Mugs Best Compact: To-Go Ware Bamboo Utensil Set Buy on Amazon Buy on Patagoniaprovisions.com Buy on Rei.com Lauded by fans for being compact, lightweight, and convenient, this set includes chopsticks and a fork, knife, and spoon. Because of its small size, it’s great to store in purses and backpacks for outdoor pursuits, office lunches, and quick to-go meals. The carabiner on the pack of the carrying case allows you to clip the set to a backpack or purse for easy transportation. The bamboo utensils are also stain- and heat-resistant, and the case is made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic. Pro tip: While the utensils are dishwasher safe, try to wash them by hand when possible, as they will last longer this way. Related: The Best Reusable Grocery Bags Best Folding: Me Mother Earth Stainless Steel Foldable Cutlery Set Buy on Etsy This handy, affordable spork and spoon set is made of food-grade, corrosion-resistant stainless steel. The utensils collapse to fit easily into the washable travel pouch and are great for on-the-go activities. The company also has a foldable straw and spork kit which include collapsible straw cleaning brushes, silicone straw tips, and a keychain for easy transport. The couple that owns this shop strives to eliminate single-use plastics, so products are packaged minimally, and a portion of each sale even goes to ocean conservation and other environmental organizations. Best Spork: Snow Peak Titanium Spork Buy on Amazon Buy on Backcountry.com Buy on Rei.com Want to simplify things and not have to carry around multiple utensils? Then the reusable spork—the spoon and fork combination—from Snow Peak is what you need. Made from Japanese titanium, this spork should last you for ages. Titanium does not corrode and has no metallic flavor, which makes it great for utensils and the backpacker lifestyle. Snow Peak’s sporks come in multiple color options and have a sandblasted finish for a beautiful look and feel. Bonus points for Snow Peak’s commitment to having a positive impact on the planet and creating a product meant to be reused for years. Best Metal: Conscious Cutlery Plastic Sucks Travel Cutlery Set Buy on Consciouscutlery.com More durable and longer-lasting than bamboo, metal reusables tend to be a great investment that will last years, and this set from Conscious Cutlery is one of our favorites. It comes with a stainless steel fork, spoon, knife, straw, straw cleaner, and a set of chopsticks that all fit in a hemp/cotton blend pouch. The set is small enough to fit in a purse, backpack, or glove box, and the “Plastic Sucks” mantra on the carrying case lets everyone know you’re doing your part for the environment. You can feel even better about this purchase knowing that part of it goes toward the company’s commitment to 1% for the Planet and benefits nonprofits aiding in ocean cleanups, environmentalism, and bee conservation. Related: The Best Reusable Produce Bags Best Chopsticks: Hiware Fiberglass Chopsticks Buy on Amazon In China alone, more than 20 million trees are used each year to produce roughly 80 billion pairs of disposable, wooden chopsticks. But why buy throwaway chopsticks when you can have stylish, reusable options? These fiberglass chopsticks from Hiware are made from heat-resistant (up to 356 degrees) fiberglass and are BPA-free with no paint or coating. The frosted, non-slip ends also provide grip, so food doesn’t slide right through the chopsticks, and the beautiful cherry blossom pattern creates a sophisticated look. Just toss them in the dishwasher after each use, and they’re good to go for your next sushi session. Best Straw: FinalStraw Reusable Straw Buy on Amazon Buy on Final.co Buy on Rei.com Americans use around 500 million plastic straws each day. To put that into perspective, 500 million straws would fill over 125 school buses every day, or 46,400 school buses every year. Plastic straws also contribute to the 8 million tons of plastic that end up in our oceans every year. Make the switch to reusable straws with FinalStraw, which is made from stainless steel and available in silver, gold, or rainbow colors. The 9-inch long straw comes with a cleaning brush, and both fit perfectly in the small carrying case made from post-consumer recycled plastic. The company strives to create fun and functional alternatives to single-use plastics, and since launching in 2018, FinalStraw has prevented around 300 million single-use straws from entering the environment. Related: The Best Reusable Straws Why Trust Treehugger? Amanda Ogle has written for National Geographic, Travel + Leisure, Virtuoso Traveler, Texas Highways, OZY, Women's Health, Greatist, and other publications. She loves writing about sustainability and believes it is important that we all strive to be as environmentally friendly as we can. Before going freelance, Amanda was an editor at American Way magazine and has been tackling the freelance world since 2016.