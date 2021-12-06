Home & Garden Home The 8 Best Reusable To-Go Containers of 2021 We found the best everyday carry items to step up your low-waste or zero-waste game. By Arricca SanSone Arricca SanSone Hiram College Georgia Southern University Arricca SanSone is a health and lifestyle writer, specializing in home, shelter, and gardening. She has written for Dotdash since 2019. Learn about our editorial process Published December 6, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Sustainable Eating Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Green Living Thrift & Minimalism View Article Sources Bisphenol A (BPA) & Bisphenol S (BPS). Safer Chemicals Healthy Families.