People everywhere are changing their usual bathroom routine by saying goodbye to plastic razors that quickly dull, rust, or easily break and making the switch to reusable razors. Also known as safety razors, these traditional metal razors allow for a closer shave with less irritation than plastic razors. Made from durable, metals (like stainless steel), safety razors are built to last and will save consumers money in the long run.

In addition, replacement blades on a safety razors are inexpensive and recyclable, and many manufacturers even offer blade-recycling programs helping to get one step closer to a zero-waste lifestyle. A large variety of reusable safety razors are available, some with sleek, modern designs and others with advanced features like pivoting razor heads or multiple blade options.

After careful research, here are the best reusable razors.