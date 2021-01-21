Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"The lids of these Glasslock come with locking clamps that ensure that they won’t leak."

"Thanks to the metal clamps, the lids stay on for easy and safe transport of your lunch."

Plastic is ubiquitous. It’s in our homes, offices, and schools. Its longevity is sometimes a good thing, like those handy recycled park benches that can withstand the elements. Yet plastic’s staying power comes with some serious environmental drawbacks.

It doesn’t decompose like organic matter, so it often breaks up into tinier and tinier pieces called microplastics (particles less than 5 millimeters) that proliferate in our bodies, the soil, alpine environments, and oceans. These plastics have nasty health and environmental impacts.

Once plastic ends up in a marine environment, for example, it enters ocean currents like particulate smog and can collect into plastic trash islands. The mass of one of these islands—the Great Pacific Garbage Patch—is estimated to be approximately 80,000 tons, a weight equivalent to 500 Jumbo Jets. Ocean plastics impact aquatic life like seabirds and sea turtles who ingest the microplastics or get caught in plastic trash like fishing nets.

Fortunately, there are many small things that we can do to reduce plastic waste and to prevent plastic from entering the environment in the first place. We can avoid single-use plastics (like bottled water), look for refill stations, and we can switch to reusable products for storing our leftovers, our kitchen pantry dry goods, or carrying our lunches that are made of other materials.

You can always repurpose tins and jars from other grocery items, but if you’re looking to invest in some new storage containers, we have some suggestions. All our recommendations have plastic-free bodies, but a few use silicone seals and durable plastic lids.

Read on to get our top picks for plastic-free storage containers.