The 7 Best Reusable Menstrual Pads of 2021

"If you want a 100 percent reliable panty, look no further than a bikini and booster combo."

"These Night Pads include two extra-long inserts that you can use alone or together, depending on your needs."

"All reusable pads can pay for themselves in time, but these organic pads from Hesta are the most affordable."

"Replacing over 238 disposable pads across its lifetime, Aisle's Maxi Pad is your best friend in your monthly time of need."

How you choose to handle your period is a deeply personal choice. Going zero-waste isn't possible for everyone, depending on your body, comfort, job and other circumstances. However, it's undeniable that single-use menstrual products can have a huge environmental impact. People with periods can use anywhere between five and 15 thousands pads or tampons during their lifetime. The average pad containing the equivalent of four plastic shopping bags.

If you're looking to reduce the number of disposable products in your life or even avoid them altogether, there are a number of great options available. You can consider a menstrual cup, period underwear, a DIY pad, or one of the reusable pads recommended here. These pads should last for years—and save you hundreds of dollars to boot.

Another issue associated with plastic menstrual pads is that they create a moisture-rich environment where yeast and other infections can thrive. So for people prone to these issues, choosing a fabric pad may help reduce your risk. Look for “reusable pads that use only cotton–and even better–certified organic cotton,” recommends Dr. Stephanie Culver, a board certified obstetrician-gynecologist at Pandia Health. “The cotton-only fabric allows for absorption and less skin irritation, as well as breathability, air flow, and odor control.”

Dr. Culver also recommends using reusable pads alongside “menstrual cups on heavier days” and notes that “reusable pads need to be changed as often as disposables, every two to five hours as needed for hygienic concerns as well as safety.”

Pads come in a range of sizes depending on your flow, including extra-absorbent overnight pads designed to ensure you don’t wake to a leak. Many products also come with their own wet bag for storing used pads until you can pop them in the wash.

Sold by the idea of switching to reusable pads yet? Here are our seven favorite reusable menstrual pads aimed at saving you money and keeping Earth a little bit greener.