The 7 Best Reusable Earplugs of 2021

Whether you’re trying to get a peaceful night’s sleep, are in need of a quiet space for creativity, or are protecting your hearing from the high decibels of a music concert, earplugs are an effective way to lower sound levels. Although extremely beneficial, many single-use earplugs are not biodegradable and end up in landfills or in waterways.

Reusable earplugs are a popular alternative used by musicians, festival goers, hunters, construction workers, or anyone who is frequently in a noisy environment. When shopping for reusable earplugs, keep in mind that different products have varying noise reduction ratings (NRR). The higher the NRR rating, the greater the noise reduction (with around 33 decibels being excellent for sleep).

After careful research and consideration, here are the best reusable earplugs.