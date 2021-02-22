Wellness Health & Well-being The 7 Best Reusable Earplugs of 2021 We research earplugs that won't wind up in the trash after a single use By Amber Nolan Amber Nolan is a freelance writer for Treehugger who is passionate about sustainable living, nature, and outdoor adventure. our editorial process Amber Nolan Updated February 22, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Wellness Health & Well-being Clean Beauty Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: EarPeace Moto Ear Plugs at Amazon "Versatile and comfortable earplugs from a trusted brand." Best Corded: Anbow Silicone Ear Plugs at Amazon "A convenient cord makes it easy to keep track of these waterproof earplugs." Best for Loud Projects: Eargasm High Fidelity Ear Plugs at Walmart "These earplugs are ideal for noisy work environments and projects." Best Budget: Keenhealth Reusable Noise Cancelling Ear Plugs at Amazon "Excellent quality earplugs at a reasonable price." Best for Concerts: Loop Earplugs The Experience Pro at Loopearplugs.com "Loop earplugs are stylish and effective with a comfortable fit." Best for Studying: Cruchan Noise Canceling Sleep Ear Plugs at Amazon "Moldable and unobtrusive earplugs that reduce background sounds." Best for Sleep: Decibullz Custom Molded Earplugs at Walmart "A unique design that ensures a peaceful, quiet rest." Whether you’re trying to get a peaceful night’s sleep, are in need of a quiet space for creativity, or are protecting your hearing from the high decibels of a music concert, earplugs are an effective way to lower sound levels. Although extremely beneficial, many single-use earplugs are not biodegradable and end up in landfills or in waterways. Reusable earplugs are a popular alternative used by musicians, festival goers, hunters, construction workers, or anyone who is frequently in a noisy environment. When shopping for reusable earplugs, keep in mind that different products have varying noise reduction ratings (NRR). The higher the NRR rating, the greater the noise reduction (with around 33 decibels being excellent for sleep). After careful research and consideration, here are the best reusable earplugs. Best Overall: EarPeace Moto Ear Plugs Buy on Amazon Buy on Earpeace.com As a trusted brand offering several types of earplugs, Ear Peace has a range of options, in addition to versatile, effective, and affordable designs. The Ear Peace Moto Earplugs are noise-reducing, available in two sizes, have three different filter sets with an NRR of up to 19 (depending on filter). The earplugs allow the user to hear noises clearly, just at lower levels and are ideal for calmer situations like traveling on airplanes or studying as well as loud concerts or riding noisy motorcycles. These silicon earplugs have a low-profile design that’s great for day use (but are not recommended for sleeping) and come with a convenient aluminum case and carabiner. Best Corded: Anbow Silicone Ear Plugs Buy on Amazon A set of corded reusable earplugs helps prevent them from getting lost. The Anbow silicon earplugs have the added benefit of being waterproof, all at a reasonable price. With a noise reduction level of 32, the earplugs do an excellent job lowering the sound levels, and are ideal for loud situations like constructions sites, concerts, hunting, or other high-volume events. They can also be used for sleeping (especially near someone who snores), studying, and travel (the cord helps ensure they won’t get lost on the airplane). Three pairs – with three cases – are included in the kit, as well as a waterproof travel pouch. Best for Loud Projects: Eargasm High Fidelity Ear Plugs 4.6 Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon If you work in an environment that frequently has loud noises and are sensitive to sound, the Eargasm High-Fidelity earplugs are a worthwhile splurge. With an NRR of 16dB, these reusable silicon earplugs are designed for day use (although they can be used for sleeping in light background noise as well). The attenuation filter lowers the volume of sound but preserves quality so you can still hear people speaking. With a discreet, clear exterior, the earplugs have a convenient pull tab that makes it easy to insert and remove. Two different sizes are included, as well as an aluminum storage container, but connecting cords are sold separately. Best Budget: Keenhealth Reusable Noise Cancelling Ear Plugs Buy on Amazon If you’re looking for a quality pair of reusable earplugs without a high price tag, try the silicon earplugs from Keenhealth. The noise-cancelling, BPA-free earplugs are less than the cost of a box of disposable earplugs. Keenhealth’s earplugs are designed to protect hearing in loud environments (exceeding 85 decibels). With a noise reduction rate of 29, the highly effective earplugs stay in place by gently aligning between the ear canal and exterior (be aware that these bright blue plugs remain very visible). The umbrella design is hypoallergenic and waterproof, with two sets included in each pack. Best for Concerts: Loop Earplugs The Experience Pro Buy on Loopearplugs.com If you’re an avid concert goer, a quality set of earplugs is a worthwhile purchase to help protect your hearing. The Experience Pro by Loop earplugs uses dual filtration to reduce both high and low frequency noises, quieting – but not drowning out – sounds. They’re ideal for those attending festivals or racetracks, musicians, or for everyday use by reducing distracting background noise. The stylish gold hoop earplugs fit snuggly thanks to a wide assortment of soft foam and silicone ear tips (in several sizes) that can reduce noise by 20 decibels. A noise-blocking insert is also included for times when you need additional noise reduction. Best for Studying: Cruchan Noise Canceling Sleep Ear Plugs Buy on Amazon Moldable silicon earplugs are similar to a puddy that shapes into the external ear canal (not the inner ear), so they’re an ideal choice for people who have difficulty getting traditional earplugs to stay in the ear canal. The Cruchan plugs are soft, comfortable, and excellent at drowning out distracting noise. With an NRR of 32 decibels, students can focus on the task at hand, yet important sounds (such as alarm clocks or cell phones) can still be heard. Hypoallergenic and waterproof, they can also be used for keeping water out of the ears when swimming (a set includes six pairs).

Best for Sleep: Decibullz Custom Molded Earplugs
Buy on Walmart
Buy on Amazon
Buy on Decibullz.com
Decibullz earplugs have a unique, custom-molded design that completely covers the outside and opening of the ear canal, ensuring a restful nights' sleep. With a NRR of 31 decibels, the earplugs offer the highest sound reduction for blocking out snoring, street noise, and other distractions, and the custom fit means it stays put all night long. Before use, the plugs must be softened in boiling water (then cooled) and reshaped to fit into the ear, but they are re-moldable if you don't get it quite right the first time. The earplugs are made in the United States and are available in five bright color options.

Final Verdict
Ear Peace is our top pick thanks to its comfort, reasonable price, and versatility, but for a budget option, Keenhealth offers an excellent quality at a low price. If you need a good night's sleep, we recommend Decibullz for the unique, custom-molded design and high NRR for added noise reduction.

Recycling Tip
Reusable earplugs made of silicon can be difficult to recycle, but the non-profit organization, Terra Cycle offers a zero-waste recycling program for both silicon and foam (polyurethane) earplugs.

Why Trust Treehugger
Living in close proximity to both a hospital and an airport, the author, Amber Nolan, tried multiple types of disposable earplugs before making the switch to reusable.