6 Best Reusable Beeswax Wraps of 2021 Save plastic and your food with these fun wraps By Arricca SanSone Arricca SanSone is a health and lifestyle writer, specializing in home, shelter, and gardening. She has written for Dotdash since May 2019. Arricca SanSone Updated January 19, 2021 Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Bee's Wrap Assorted 3 Pack at Amazon "These wraps come in a variety of prints, and are made from organic cotton, sustainable beeswax, jojoba oil, and tree resin." Best Budget: Etee Organic Beeswax Food Wraps at Amazon "Etee’s wraps come with a 90-day test period, making them a good choice for anyone trying out beeswax wraps for the first time." Best Variety Pack: Abeego Variety 3 Pack at Amazon "These wraps fit everything from half an avocado to gigantic heads of cabbage." Best for Bowls: Lilybee Beeswax Food Wraps at Amazon "Coming in various sizes and fun patterns, these wraps adhere well to containers and hold up over time." Best for Small Items: BeeBAGZ Family Pack at Beebagz.com "Store loose items like crackers and carrot sticks by folding over and pinching these bags to make a seal." Best Vegan Wrap: Khala & Co Vegan Food Wrap at Packagefreeshop.com "If you're a vegan who prefers to avoid bee products, this wrap uses only plant-based wax." If you’re trying to cut down on single-use plastic in your kitchen, beeswax wraps are a great alternative to disposable products like Cling Wrap or Saran Wrap. They can sometimes also be a good alternative to disposable tinfoil. Wax wraps are reusable, washable, and ideal for wrapping up half a lemon, covering bowls of leftovers, or taking a sandwich to work. Typically, these wraps are made of organic cotton fabric that has been infused with beeswax and other substances such as coniferous tree resin, soy wax, or jojoba oil. The warmth of your hands softens the wax, making it slightly sticky, so you can mold the wrap around containers or food items. A number of companies now make them by hand in small batches. If you're crafty, can make these wraps yourself. Because beeswax wraps are not impermeable to air, foodies say they’re great for storing things that need to “breathe,” such as hard cheeses and greens. But they’re not meant for hot foods (the wax will melt!) or for use in the microwave. Most companies don’t recommend them for storing foods in the freezer. Care is simple: Clean them with cool water and a drop of mild soap, then let air dry. They usually last about a year—more or less, depending on use. Because they’re biodegradable, you can add them to your compost bin once they’re no longer pliable or tacky. Research shows beeswax has some antibacterial properties, possibly due to propolis, a sticky material bees use to seal holes in their hives. But it doesn’t have anti-viral or anti-fungal properties. Because you can only wash the wraps with cool water between uses, you definitely don’t want to use them to store raw meat, fish, or chicken. Sure, they’re not the perfect solution for every food, but they will help you reduce single-use plastics in your kitchen. Here are our top picks for the best reusable beeswax wraps. Best Overall: Bee's Wrap Assorted 3 Pack Buy on Amazon Buy on Thrive Market Buy on Beeswrap.com These wraps come in a variety of attractive prints, and are made from organic cotton, sustainable beeswax, organic jojoba oil, and tree resin. Made in Vermont, they're pre-cut sizes range from small (for items like fruit or snacks) to extra-large (which accommodates a loaf of bread). Bee's Wrap even sells their wax in a roll if you want to cut your own pieces. Reviewers comment on the pleasant scent and say this brand is far superior to others they’ve tried. The company, founded in 2012, is a certified B corporation and certified Green America company and supports 1% for the Planet, The Bee Cause, and other conservancy and environmental stewardship organizations. Best Budget: Etee Organic Beeswax Food Wraps Buy on Amazon Buy on Shopetee.com Etee's wraps are woven from an organic cotton and hemp blend (certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard), which is infused with 10 parts beeswax, one part soy wax, tree resin, organic jojoba oils, organic cinnamon, and clove essential oils. These wraps, made in Canada, also can be used in the freezer for 30 days or less. Reviewers like the pliability of the wraps and felt the material adhered well to itself to make good seals. The company has a 90-day guarantee, so if you don't like them, they offer a refund. Best Variety Pack: Abeego Variety 3 Pack Buy on Amazon Buy on Packagefreeshop.com Made in Canada with beeswax, tree resin, and jojoba oil that's infused into hemp and organic cotton, these wraps fit everything from half an avocado to gigantic heads of cabbage. This variety pack includes 3 wraps in various sizes. Reviewers especially like the variety for every storage need and say produce stays fresher longer. The company, founded in 2008, was at the forefront of the beeswax wrap movement and is committed to zero waste, converting excess materials into other usable products such as fire starters. Best for Bowls: Lilybee Beeswax Food Wraps Buy on Amazon Buy on Lilybeewrap.com Buy on World Market Handmade in New Zealand from 100 percent cotton, beeswax, tree resin, and organic coconut oil, these wraps come in various sizes and attractive patterns. They also sell small bags. Reviewers rave about how well the wraps adhere to containers and say they're sturdy and hold up well over time. The company packages and ships items in recyclable kraft paper, jute twine, and boxes so there's zero plastic usage. Best for Small Items: BeeBAGZ Family Pack Buy on Beebagz.com These beeswax bags, made in Canada, come in three sizes and are made from 100 percent cotton and beeswax, with double-stitched seams to form a pouch. The company also makes beeswax wraps. Reviewers love being able to fold over and pinch the top to make a seal for storing loose items such as carrot sticks, nuts, and crackers, especially in lunch boxes. BeeBAGZ, founded in 2018, is a member of 1% for the Planet, and The Land Between, a conservation organization based in Ontario, Canada. Best Vegan Wrap: Khala & Co Vegan Food Wrap Buy on Packagefreeshop.com If you're a vegan who prefers to avoid bee products, this wrap uses only plant-based wax. It's made from a blend of candelilla wax, soy wax, jojoba oil, coconut oil and tree resin. It will last for over a year, but when it reaches the end of its useful life it's fully compostable. Final Verdict Our top pick for beeswax wraps are the Bee's Wrap (available from Thrive Market). If you're looking for more of a sandwich bag format, consider Reusable Beeswax Food Bags (available on BeeBagz.com). Why Trust Treehugger? Here at Treehugger, we're dedicated to helping our readers find easy swaps to make their lives day-today lives a little more sustainable.