6 Best Reusable Beeswax Wraps of 2021

If you’re trying to cut down on single-use plastic in your kitchen, beeswax wraps are a great alternative to disposable products like Cling Wrap or Saran Wrap. They can sometimes also be a good alternative to disposable tinfoil. Wax wraps are reusable, washable, and ideal for wrapping up half a lemon, covering bowls of leftovers, or taking a sandwich to work. Typically, these wraps are made of organic cotton fabric that has been infused with beeswax and other substances such as coniferous tree resin, soy wax, or jojoba oil. The warmth of your hands softens the wax, making it slightly sticky, so you can mold the wrap around containers or food items. A number of companies now make them by hand in small batches. If you're crafty, can make these wraps yourself.

Because beeswax wraps are not impermeable to air, foodies say they’re great for storing things that need to “breathe,” such as hard cheeses and greens. But they’re not meant for hot foods (the wax will melt!) or for use in the microwave. Most companies don’t recommend them for storing foods in the freezer. Care is simple: Clean them with cool water and a drop of mild soap, then let air dry. They usually last about a year—more or less, depending on use. Because they’re biodegradable, you can add them to your compost bin once they’re no longer pliable or tacky.

Research shows beeswax has some antibacterial properties, possibly due to propolis, a sticky material bees use to seal holes in their hives. But it doesn’t have anti-viral or anti-fungal properties. Because you can only wash the wraps with cool water between uses, you definitely don’t want to use them to store raw meat, fish, or chicken. Sure, they’re not the perfect solution for every food, but they will help you reduce single-use plastics in your kitchen.

Here are our top picks for the best reusable beeswax wraps.