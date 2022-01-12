The 6 Best Refillable Makeup of 2022

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

If you’ve been sculpting the apples of your cheeks with that lovely peachy blush for the past few years, but cringe each time you replace the plastic puck, now is the right time to switch. Several clean beauty brands are giving up the cosmetic industry’s wasteful ways by creating makeup with refillable options (and well-priced subscriptions) which are good for the environment, great for your skin, and light on your pocket.

To know more, we turned to California-based Kathryn Kellogg, the founder of Going Zero Waste and author of "101 Ways to Go Zero Waste." The need for financial frugality and a hormonal imbalance nudged her to be mindful of her beauty choices and embrace a zero-waste lifestyle.

“Refillable products are a fantastic way to reduce waste," says Kellogg. "One of the biggest benefits is that I’m actually saving money and my routine is much more streamlined because I’m not trying to decide between a whole bunch of products!

Ahead, our picks of the best refillable makeup for all seasons.