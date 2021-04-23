The 5 Best Pressure Canners of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Whether you’re dealing with a bumper crop of green beans from your overflowing garden or you scored a deal at the farmer’s market, canning is the ones of the best ways to preserve nature’s bounty. You can support local farms, stock up on high quality fruits and vegetables when they’re in season, and free up valuable freezer space. Plus, it gives you control over the ingredients in your food. The jars and rings are reusable for years, too (though the lids and seals are one-time use items). There’s also immense satisfaction in putting up your own food like Gram did, and self-sufficiency is never a bad thing!

Basically, there are two canning methods: A boiling water bath, which is exactly what it sounds like because jars of food are processed in a pot of boiling water. This technique works for foods that naturally are acidic, such as pickles, jams, and most fruits. But other foods that are not acidic need processed in a pressure canner, such as vegetables, poultry, fish, and meat. These pots have a domed lid with vent holes, and either a weighted gauge or a dial-type gauge on the lid to monitor the pressure level.

Ahead, our top picks for pressure canners.