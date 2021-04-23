Home & Garden Home The 5 Best Pressure Canners of 2021 Preserve the garden's bounty with these pressure canners By Arricca SanSone Arricca SanSone is a health and lifestyle writer, specializing in home, shelter, and gardening. She has written for Dotdash since May 2019. our editorial process Arricca SanSone Updated April 23, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Sustainable Eating Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Green Living Thrift & Minimalism Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Presto Pressure Canner and Cooker at Walmart "If you need a large pressure canner that also works on an induction cooktop, this is the answer." Best Budget: Mirro Polished Aluminum Pressure Cooker at Walmart "Great for beginners, this pressure cooker is one of the most reasonably-priced options." Best Multi-Purpose: Granite Ware Pressure Canner Cooker Steamer at Walmart "Saving space in the kitchen, this pressure canner also serves as a pressure cooker or steamer." Best Large Canner: T-FAL Pressure Canner at Walmart "Make an extra large batch with this heavy duty pressure cooker and canner." Best Small Canner: All American Pressure Cooker & Canner at Amazon "Small but mighty, this model receives rave reviews for its heft and durability." Whether you’re dealing with a bumper crop of green beans from your overflowing garden or you scored a deal at the farmer’s market, canning is the ones of the best ways to preserve nature’s bounty. You can support local farms, stock up on high quality fruits and vegetables when they’re in season, and free up valuable freezer space. Plus, it gives you control over the ingredients in your food. The jars and rings are reusable for years, too (though the lids and seals are one-time use items). There’s also immense satisfaction in putting up your own food like Gram did, and self-sufficiency is never a bad thing! Basically, there are two canning methods: A boiling water bath, which is exactly what it sounds like because jars of food are processed in a pot of boiling water. This technique works for foods that naturally are acidic, such as pickles, jams, and most fruits. But other foods that are not acidic need processed in a pressure canner, such as vegetables, poultry, fish, and meat. These pots have a domed lid with vent holes, and either a weighted gauge or a dial-type gauge on the lid to monitor the pressure level. Ahead, our top picks for pressure canners. Best Overall: Presto 01784 23-Quart Pressure Canner and Cooker Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Capacity: 23 quarts | Dimensions: 15.4 x 15.1 x 14.8 inches | Induction Compatible: Yes If you need a large pressure canner that also works on an induction cooktop, this is the answer. This canner is made from aluminum but has a stainless-steel-clad base, which makes it usable on electric, gas, smooth-top, and induction ranges. It has a pressure gauge for precise processing pressures and a canning rack. It accommodates 18 pints (when stacked) or 7 quarts, so you can process huge batches at one time. A nice bonus is that you can also use the canner for the boiling water bath canning method, so it’s a good option if you’re just getting into canning. An all-aluminum version of this model that's not induction compatible is also available. Take Note: Most canners are meant for use on burners of 12,000 BTU or less, but be aware that not all canners work on all cooktops. For example, aluminum canners will not work on induction cooktops, unless the base is made with a different material like this Presto Pressure Canner. Best Budget: Mirro 92122A Polished Aluminum Pressure Cooker Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Capacity: 22 quarts | Dimensions: 17 x 14 x 17 inches | Induction Compatible: No This aluminum canner holds 26 half-pint jars (when stacked), 16 pints or 7 quart-size jars. It features an overpressure plug, locking lid system, and side gasket pressure release. The handles stay cool to the touch, but just remember that the lids of most pressure canners are not submersible, so don’t dunk it under water to clean. It’s one of the most reasonably-priced if you’re not yet sure how often you’ll be using a pressure canner. It’s a reliable budget model, but that the aluminum is thin compared to other canners. Best Multi-Purpose: Granite Ware 20-Quart Pressure Canner Cooker Steamer Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Capacity: 20 quarts | Dimensions: 14.5 x 14.3 x 13.4 inches | Induction Compatible: No If you have limited space in your kitchen for multiple devices, this 20-quart pressure canner serves both as a pressure cooker and steamer. It holds 24 half-pints, 8 pints, or 7 quarts. This is a weighted gauge canner, meaning there’s no dial pressure gauge to watch; instead, the weighted gauge will rock and rattle as the pressure builds. It’s affordable and well-made. Note that unlike many of the company’s products which are made in the United States, this particular item is imported from China. Final Verdict Our top pressure canner pick in the Presto Pressure Canner and Cooker (available at Walmart), which compatible with induction stovetops. If you’re looking for a less expensive option, consider the Mirro Polished Aluminum Pressure Cooker (available at Walmart). Pressure Canning Basics The reason you need a pressure canner for low-acid foods is because the spores of the deadly bacterium Clostridium botulinum, known as botulism, are heat resistant. If you remember way back to science class, water boils at 212 degrees at sea level, and that’s simply not hot enough to kill botulism spores. Conversely, a pressure canner can attain temperatures of 240 to 250 degrees, which is plenty hot to kill those nasty little bacteria. The other critical thing to remember is that there’s no free-styling when it comes to canning, either with a boiling water bath or pressure canning. Heat penetration tests, performed by food laboratories, have analyzed the internal temperatures and processing times necessary to kill harmful microbes. There’s no formula to take into account all the variables that affect food safety, such as the consistency of food, pH levels, size and shape of the jar, and the solids to liquids ratio—so you must follow tested and approved recipes at the USDA’s National Center for Home Food Preservation. It’s also helpful to take an online class by your local university coop extension service and to brush up on the basic methods. Also, always read the instructions before operating your pressure canner, making sure to “vent,” or get rid of air that’s trapped inside the pot, for the appropriate amount of time before pressurizing your canner. It’s important to know that canners must be operated at increased pressures as the altitude increases (find your altitude here); approved recipes will offer guidance on time adjustments. 