The 8 Best Portable Washing Machines of 2021

If you’re tired of hauling laundry down the stairs of a walk-up apartment or waiting at a crowded laundromat for your clothes to clean, a portable washer can be a convenient alternative. These small washers can be used almost anywhere by connecting to a kitchen sink or bathroom faucet, and since the loads are smaller, there’s less water waste than if you were to put the same micro-load of wash into a full-sized machine.

Even the most energy-efficient washers have an annual energy use of 80 to 120 kilowatt hours per year, where a portable washer, in comparison, uses around 25 to 40 kilowatt hours per year. Portable washers are a fraction of the size of traditional washers, so they’re not ideal for every household, but for individuals or couples living in spaces without a laundry hook-up, portable washers can be a huge time saver.

Here are the best portable washers: