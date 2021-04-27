Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"Made from organic cotton, these towels are free of the chemicals and pesticides used in normal cotton production."

"Safe on non-stick pans, this brush can cut through even the greasiest of layers."

"Not only are these scrubbers simply designed and come packaged in paper, but they can be recycled and turned into something new."

Keeping your home as sparklingly clean as your conscience is all about swapping out single-use plastic cleaning tools for their environmentally sound counterparts. Available in a range of natural materials, including Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified wood, coconut husks, cellulose, and even recyclable copper, these tools are designed to biodegrade rather than join the 6.3 billion metric tonnes of plastic waste floating in the oceans or sitting in landfill around the world.

Switching out your sponge or brush for a biodegradable option is one of the easiest ways of turning your cleaning routine green, and also means that you’re not adding to the global microplastic problem. Instead, natural cleaning tools can be easily washed and reused, and many are built to last for hundreds, if not thousands, of uses.

Designed to keep your home as green as it is clean, here are the best plastic-free cleaning tools: