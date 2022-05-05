We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

When shopping for furniture and home accessories, style is usually the first thing on the buyer’s mind. But we’re here to argue that sustainability should be a key factor in your home decor decisions, and it doesn’t mean that you have to sacrifice beauty. You can search for furniture and home goods made of recycled materials, second-hand items, or shop at stores that offset their carbon footprint and/or contribute to organizations that work to save the environment and fight against climate change. With some quick research, you can find out how a company measures up. If a retailer is practicing sustainability at all, you should be able that information clearly stated on its website. We’ve compiled a list of the sites where you can buy beautiful sustainable home decor. Here are our favorites:



ourCommonplace Home 5 Courtesy of ourCommonplace View On Ourcommonplace.co OurCommonplace vets each one of its brands for ethical practices and sustainability so you don’t have to. Each brand selected must adhere to at least two of ourCommonplace’s six standards: sustainability, woman-owned, toxic-free, ethical, BIPOC-owned, and/or cruelty-free. You’ll find pieces that are EnergyStar certified, SMaRT certified, certified by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, and more. The website carries everything from sustainable wax candles to Fair Trade woven throw pillows and beyond. We also like that shipping is carbon neutral, meaning with each shipment, ourCommonplace invests in energy efficiency, forest restoration, or renewable energy projects that offset the amount of carbon emissions generated. The company partners with 1% for the Planet, which donates 1% of every purchase to organizations that tackle environmental issues.

Jungalow By Justina Blakeney 5 Courtesy of Jungalow View On Jungalow.com If bright colors and fun patterns are your style, Jungalow has just the vibe for you. Jungalow is all about vibrancy and bold decor, perfect for adding energy to your apartment or home. Two trees are planted with every order, and the company has planted more than 65,000 trees so far, but that’s not all. Jungalow incorporates organic, natural, recycled, recyclable, and compostable materials wherever possible. The company also works to optimize packaging to reduce single-use plastics and styrofoam.

Made Trade 4.9 Courtesy of Madetrade View On Madetrade.com Made Trade is Carbon Neutral certified, meaning the company is 100% carbon neutral. The carbon emissions of each product’s manufacturing is offset, as well as the delivery of each purchase. The company partners with 1% for the Planet, so you know 1% of your purchase will be donated to eco-friendly causes. Shoppers can find products that are Fair Trade, sustainable, vegan, made by woman owned and people of color owned companies, and more. The website houses a robust selection of merchandise, from furniture to decor, to bedding and beyond. It's a great place to shop for gifts, with items like candles, vases, planters, and baskets.

Joybird 4.7 Courtesy of Joybird View On Joybird.com For the mid-century modern fan, Joybird brings sustainability and style to your home decor choices. You can shop for furniture, art, kitchenware, and more on this site. Items are made-to-order, and some purchases allow for fabric customizations, too. Joybird contributes to the non-profit One Tree Planted with each purchase, and the company has planted more than 350,000 trees so far, more than needed have used to make its furniture. That means the company has more than offset its wood usage.

The Little Market 4.8 Courtesy of The Little Market View On Thelittlemarket.com The Little Market provides artisan-made, Fair Trade, unique home goods. The company offers women-made products and supports artisan groups that are committed to environmentally sustainable practices. The products sold on The Little Market feature a simple elegance, with lots of whites and neutrals. The style is clean and natural. The Little Market enables patrons to shop by cause, so you can browse products that support causes you care about, such as the environment, traditional techniques, homelessness, HIV/AIDS, and much more.

Kaiyo 4.9 Courtesy of Kaiyo View On Kaiyo.com One of the best ways to shop sustainably is to shop second-hand. Kaiyo understands this, and offers a platform for high-end, pre-owned furniture and home accessories. You can sign up as a seller or a buyer. As a buyer, you’ll browse unique items from brands such as West Elm, Ethan Allen, Drexel Heritage, Restoration Hardware, among others, for bargain prices. We particularly love that the company offers white-glove delivery service, which is an advantage over many other online marketplaces for second-hand furniture. Buying pre-owned items keeps furniture out of landfills, contributing to a greener planet. So far, Kaiyo has saved more than 2 million pounds of furniture from landfills. Kaiyo plants a tree for each purchase, too.

The Citizenry 4.8 Courtesy of The Citizenry View On The-citizenry.com The Citizenry offers beautiful handcrafted furniture and home decor from artisans around the world. Many are made with recycled, natural, and organic materials. Look for items that say they are Oeko-Tex (meaning their toxin-free) and/or Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). All products sold on The Citizenry are Fair Trade and small batch, so you know you’re shopping ethically. You can find everything from unique furniture, to bath and kitchen items, to bedding and rugs. It’s easy to find information on the website on why The Citizenry makes the material selections and stock selections it does. Most of its decisions are grounded in ethical business practices.

SustainAble Home Goods 4.9 Courtesy of SustainAble Home View On Yoursustainablehome.com The name says it all. Sustainable Home Goods strives for sustainability from every angle. The company works with artisan partners who utilize ethical and eco-friendly means of production to bring you the highest-quality, earth-friendly selections for your home. Sustainable Home Goods partners with artisan entrepreneurs that help to sustain jobs and support their communities around the world. You’ll be able to read about how each product is made and by whom when you shop around on the site.

