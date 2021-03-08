The Best Places to Buy Ethical Bedding

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"Nest Bedding is a hub that produces everything that you need for a good night of sleep in a sustainable way."

"Scott and Missy Tannen started this bedding company in 2014 with the intention of supporting marginalized organic cotton farmers."

"The brand's roots are deeply entwined in nature and it’s committed to sustainability, ethical production, and minimal processing of natural fibers."

"In 2010, two friends Vishal Naithani and Sachin Chauhan, created Sol Organics with a purpose of building a brand with ethical integrity in a market steeped in dirty cotton and questionable ethics."

"Buffy uses sustainably-grown fibers such as hemp and eucalyptus and recycled fluff from BPA-free, PET plastic water bottles."

Much like fast fashion, the global textile industry that produces our bedding is rife with unsustainable and unethical practices from pollution to poor labor practices. But the good news is that in recent years, a growing number of brands are tackling these issues head-on, offering ethically-minding folks a better choice.

Whether you’re looking to replace your duvet cover, sheets or comforter, it’s possible to find bedding organic fabrics made in Fair Trade facilities. We’ve picked brands whose ethical credentials standout and whose innovative, eco-friendly bedding will also give you restful slumber, while being gentle to people and the planet.

So, check out these ethical bedding brands that are worth the splurge.