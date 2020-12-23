The 7 Best Period Underwear Styles of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"With their lacy waistband, these panties are just as pretty as your regulars but hold one pad’s worth of flow."

The environmental impact of monthly periods can be staggering. Over 5.8 billion tampons were sold in the United States in 2018 alone, and estimates suggest one person can use between five and 15 thousand pads and tampons in a lifetime. All of that plastic and packaging is ultimately destined for landfills, or worse. The plastic applicator that is a staple of many tampon brands is the fifth most common item to be found washed up on beaches across Europe.

Beyond this, some people find that plastic can cause health problems too. Yeast infections and other vaginal irritations can be caused by dampness and heat being trapped in the most delicate part of your body. Both plastic-based pads and tampons can exacerbate this, creating a moisture-rich environment where infections thrive.

How you deal with your period is a deeply personal choice, and here at Treehugger, we respect that for some people, going zero-waste when it comes to periods isn't the right option. But if you are looking to use fewer disposable products, there are a number of great alternatives, from menstrual cups to DIY pads, and of course, period underwear.

Many people choose to switch away from conventional products to reusable period underwear to cut down on or replace single-use period products. Period panties both look and feel almost identical to your normal ones but can absorb several tampons’ worth of blood, depending on the style you choose. Organic cotton and other sustainable fabrics can offer better breathability.

We surveyed the market to bring you our top recommendations for sustainable period underwear, to help you feel more comfortable and confident, whatever the time of the month.