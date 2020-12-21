The 7 Best Percale Sheets of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

When it comes to bedding, shopping for sheets can be bewildering. You can wrap yourself in a range of fabrics, be it silk, bamboo, hemp, jersey, flannel, linen, or cotton, each bringing its own comfort and coziness to bed. It all whittles down to your preferences. Cotton is a popular choice, but the universe of cotton sheets is varied too, with different weaves, thread counts, and finishes to decide between.

We love the cotton percale weave for bedding. It’s made from cotton fibers woven in a checkerboard pattern, which produces a smooth fabric with a matte finish. Cotton percale sheets are durable, crisp, and smooth. Lightweight and breathable, they are ideal for hot sleepers who want a dreamy, airy night of sleep. However, conventional cotton is among the world’s dirtiest crops, due to the heavy use of insecticides and pesticides. A thirsty plant, cotton cultivation requires intense irrigation and has led to acute agrarian distress and farmer suicides in India. We're here to help you find ethical cotton options that avoid these issues.

Our sheet picks feature cotton percale that has been third-party certified as gentle on the environment and your health, ideally with a positive social impact. This includes percale that is Global Organic Textile Standard certified, OEKO-TEX certified (indicating it is completely free from harmful chemicals and is safe for use by humans), and Fair Trade certified, which ensures decent working conditions and fair terms of trade for farmers and workers.

Ahead, our suggestions for the best percale sheets for a calming night of sleep.