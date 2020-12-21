Home & Garden Home The 7 Best Percale Sheets of 2021 Swaddle yourself in these crisp and cooling cotton sheets By Neeti Mehra Neeti is a freelance writer for Treehugger who covers sustainability and conscious living. She has edited three magazines during her career and she is currently a columnist and is a contributor to a host of publications. our editorial process Neeti Mehra Updated December 21, 2020 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home & Garden Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Green Living Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set at Brooklinen "Crisp, cool, and non-fussy, Brooklinen’s percale sheets are a popular choice." Best Variety: Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale Sheets at Wayfair "The crinkled sheets are available in a tempting palette like pewter and ginger." Best Cooling: Sol Organics Crisp Percale Bedding Bundle at Solorganix.com "The natural fiber and percale weave traps less heat, even in the summer." Best Budget: Magnolia Organics Percale Collection Sheet Set at Amazon "Magnolia Organics’ percale set is affordable without compromising on sustainability." Best Luxury: Snowe Percale Sheet Set at Snowehome.com "Boasting a 500-thread count, these Italian milled percale sheets are fluid and luxurious." Best With Deep Pockets: Boll & Branch Percale Tailored Sheet Set at Bollandbranch.com "If you’ve been struggling with untucked sheets every morning, look no further." Best Egyptian Cotton: L.L. Bean Premium Egyptian Percale Sheet Collection at L.L.Bean "Sleeping on LL Bean’s Egyptian percale sheet bundle is akin to sleeping on a fluffy cloud." When it comes to bedding, shopping for sheets can be bewildering. You can wrap yourself in a range of fabrics, be it silk, bamboo, hemp, jersey, flannel, linen, or cotton, each bringing its own comfort and coziness to bed. It all whittles down to your preferences. Cotton is a popular choice, but the universe of cotton sheets is varied too, with different weaves, thread counts, and finishes to decide between. We love the cotton percale weave for bedding. It’s made from cotton fibers woven in a checkerboard pattern, which produces a smooth fabric with a matte finish. Cotton percale sheets are durable, crisp, and smooth. Lightweight and breathable, they are ideal for hot sleepers who want a dreamy, airy night of sleep. However, conventional cotton is among the world’s dirtiest crops, due to the heavy use of insecticides and pesticides. A thirsty plant, cotton cultivation requires intense irrigation and has led to acute agrarian distress and farmer suicides in India. We're here to help you find ethical cotton options that avoid these issues. Our sheet picks feature cotton percale that has been third-party certified as gentle on the environment and your health, ideally with a positive social impact. This includes percale that is Global Organic Textile Standard certified, OEKO-TEX certified (indicating it is completely free from harmful chemicals and is safe for use by humans), and Fair Trade certified, which ensures decent working conditions and fair terms of trade for farmers and workers. Ahead, our suggestions for the best percale sheets for a calming night of sleep. Best Overall: Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set 5 Buy on Brooklinen Crisp, cool, and non-fussy, Brooklinen’s percale sheets are a popular choice and our top pick of percale sheets. Made from 100 percent long-staple cotton, the 270 thread count sheets are OEKO-TEX certified and are smooth, breathable, and gentle on your skin. They also have thoughtful details that sort out our niggling bedding issues. The clever envelope closures on the pillowcases keep the pillows from spilling out and snugly in place. The sides of the fitted sheet are labeled long or short, saving you from struggling to fit them correctly. You can pop them in the washing machine, and Brooklinen recommends you line dry them. It’s the perfect bedding to dive into after a long day, and if you’re still not convinced, the set comes with a 365-night sleep trial. Best Variety: Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale Sheets Buy on Wayfair Buy on Anthropologie Buy on Coyuchi.com We love Coyuchi’s Crinkled percale sheets which have the breathability of percale, while being extra soft, with a lovely, slightly rumpled look. You can either mix and match a set, or choose a single-color set. The sheets are available in a tempting palette of solid colors such as blush, aegean, pewter, ginger, and other soothing shades. Made from GOTS-certified organic cotton grown and woven in India, they are smooth enough to snuggle in as soon as you remove them from the reusable bag they are packed in, which is also made from organic fabric. The moisture-wicking set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (one standard pillowcase for twin sets). The all-season sheet set is Fair Trade and Made Safe certified. Coyuchi also donates to environmental nonprofit 1% For the Planet. Best Cooling: Sol Organics Crisp Percale Bedding Bundle Buy on Solorganix.com Are you a hot sleeper waking up slick in sweat every morning? Then Sol Organics’ percale organic bundle is for you. The natural fiber and percale weave trap less heat, making it lightweight and breathable even during scorching summer months. The sheets have been made in India from Fair Trade cotton, using no child labor. The single-ply yarn spun from long GOTS-certified organic cotton fibers makes for smooth, durable sheets. Dyed with low-impact organic dyes, the bundles are thus available in limited shades of white, dove gray, and ivory. The set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, a duvet cover, and two pillowcases and sham covers each (depending on size ordered). Sleep peacefully at night knowing your bedding is sustainable and has a positive social impact. Best Budget: Magnolia Organics Percale Collection Sheet Set Buy on Amazon Magnolia Organics’ percale set is affordable without compromising on sustainability. Smooth, airy, and well-priced, Magnolia Organics’ Percale sheet sets are made from GOTS-certified organic cotton and use GOTS-certified low-impact dyes. They may tend to wrinkle easily, but are durable and hold up after many washes. The long-staple length cotton is ring-spun, meaning the fibers are twisted, which results in soft sheets that keep you cool at night. Best Luxury: Snowe Percale Sheet Set Buy on Snowehome.com Swathe yourself in luxury with Snowe’s percale sheets. Boasting a 500-thread count, these Italian-milled percale sheets made from fine, long-staple cotton threads that are fluid and luxurious. Matte-finished and OEKO-TEX certified, the generously sized sheets drape easily and aren’t scratchy or coarse, though they are prone to wrinkling. The trick to avoiding wrinkles is to iron or fit slightly damp sheets on your bed, thus smoothening any creases out. The set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases neatly packed in a percale envelope, which you can use to store them. If you're looking to splurge, these sheets are a luxury well worth the investment. The 7 Best Robes of 2020 Best With Deep Pockets: Boll & Branch Percale Tailored Sheet Set Buy on Bollandbranch.com If you’ve been struggling with untucked sheets every morning, look no further than Boll & Branch’s Percale sheet set that comes with a generous 17-inch elasticized fitted sheet. It can comfortably slide under your mattress, gliding over any toppers or pads, and stays tucked in place, even after a night of tossing and turning. The 360 thread count sheets come with Boll & Branch’s incredible commitment to the environment, health, and social causes, which are outlined in the company’s detailed impact report. These crisp sheets are made from GOTS and Fair Trade-certified organic cotton in a Fair Trade factory and are OEKO-TEX certified. Beautifully hand-finished, they come with a 30-night trial. Best Egyptian Cotton: L.L. Bean Premium Egyptian Percale Sheet Collection Buy on L.L.Bean Egyptian cotton has a reputation for being the softest, luxurious, and most durable cotton. Sleeping on LL Bean’s Egyptian percale sheet bundle is akin to sleeping on a fluffy cloud. The set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (one pillowcase in case of twin sheets) made from 400 thread count long-staple Egyptian cotton. Made in Portugal, the bedding set is OEKO-TEX certified. Customers speak highly of its softness and comfort. One of the only drawbacks of these hotel-style sheet sets is a limited color palette. Final Verdict Our overall top recommendation for percale sheets is the Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set. If you're looking for a lower-cost option, go with the Magnolia Organic Percale Collection.