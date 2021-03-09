The 9 Best Patio Umbrellas and Stands of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"If you need to move your umbrella from time to time, this umbrella base with wheels is ideal."

"There are many different plastic or metal bases available to anchor your umbrella, but this stone base will last a lifetime."

"A cantilever umbrella has its base set to one side so that it provides shade without hogging space in your seating area."

"It also has a tilt feature, and the material, which comes in four colors, is polyester so it has some UV durability."

Whether you have a tiny balcony or a spacious patio, getting outdoors is good for you! In fact, a growing number of studies have shown that spending time in nature can decrease stress, lower heart rate and improve concentration. Whether it’s lounging on a Saturday morning or taking a break during the week, getting a breath of fresh air is never a bad idea. There are plenty of ways to create shade and natural cooling, including planting trees or installing a trellis for climbing plants, those projects take several years to yield results. A patio umbrella is an instant solution.

Before purchasing an umbrella, watch the sun and shade patterns in your outdoor space to figure out whether or not you need a tilt feature to block the glare from late afternoon sun. Size is another factor; if used with a table, the umbrella should have a few feet of overhang. For example, a 36-inch table needs a 9-foot diameter umbrella. Pay attention to where you plan to use the umbrella, too, so it can be raised without hitting limbs, power lines or your roofline (more on what to look for when shopping below).

Ahead, our picks for the best patio umbrellas: