The 9 Best Patio Umbrellas and Stands of 2021

Whether you have a tiny balcony or a spacious patio, getting outdoors is good for you! In fact, a growing number of studies have shown that spending time in nature can decrease stress, lower heart rate and improve concentration. Whether it's lounging on a Saturday morning or taking a break during the week, getting a breath of fresh air is never a bad idea. There are plenty of ways to create shade and natural cooling, including planting trees or installing a trellis for climbing plants, those projects take several years to yield results. A patio umbrella is an instant solution. Best Rectangular Umbrella: Highland Dunes Thibeault 9'10" x 6'6" Rectangular Market Umbrella at Wayfair "It also has a tilt feature, and the material, which comes in four colors, is polyester so it has some UV durability." Best Budget Umbrella: Sunnyglade 9' Patio Umbrella Outdoor Table Umbrella with 8 Sturdy Ribs at Walmart "A solid no-frills choice for moderate use." Best Wooden Frame Umbrella: Parasol 9' Market Umbrella at Wayfair "The pole and frame are sustainably harvested eucalyptus wood, with a pulley lift." Best Cantilever Umbrella: Hampton Bay 11 ft. Solar LED Offset Outdoor Patio Umbrella at Amazon "A cantilever umbrella has its base set to one side so that it provides shade without hogging space in your seating area." Best Portable Umbrella: Wondershade Ultimate Portable Sun Shade Umbrella at Amazon "Easily take this umbrella to the beach with the tripod and sand screw." Best Stone Umbrella Base: Arlmont & Co. Chris Pearly Stone Free Standing Umbrella Base at Walmart "There are many different plastic or metal bases available to anchor your umbrella, but this stone base will last a lifetime." Best Wheeled Umbrella Base: Noble House Hayward 80 lbs. Concrete Patio Umbrella Base in Black at Amazon "If you need to move your umbrella from time to time, this umbrella base with wheels is ideal." Whether you have a tiny balcony or a spacious patio, getting outdoors is good for you! In fact, a growing number of studies have shown that spending time in nature can decrease stress, lower heart rate and improve concentration. Whether it’s lounging on a Saturday morning or taking a break during the week, getting a breath of fresh air is never a bad idea. There are plenty of ways to create shade and natural cooling, including planting trees or installing a trellis for climbing plants, those projects take several years to yield results. A patio umbrella is an instant solution. Before purchasing an umbrella, watch the sun and shade patterns in your outdoor space to figure out whether or not you need a tilt feature to block the glare from late afternoon sun. Size is another factor; if used with a table, the umbrella should have a few feet of overhang. For example, a 36-inch table needs a 9-foot diameter umbrella. Pay attention to where you plan to use the umbrella, too, so it can be raised without hitting limbs, power lines or your roofline (more on what to look for when shopping below). Ahead, our picks for the best patio umbrellas: Best Overall: Arlmont & Co. Singleton 9' Market Sunbrella Umbrella Buy on Wayfair This umbrella fits most average-sized dining tables and would work for a stand-alone setup, too. It comes in more than 30 colors from navy to linen so you can coordinate your look with the rest of your outdoor furniture. The ribs are fiberglass, and the pole is aluminum with a crank lift. The acrylic fabric is manufactured by Sunbrella, which has a strong focus on sustainability with zero waste to landfill manufacturing and a recycling program which gathers leftover scraps to create new fabric. In 2010, the company also created a Sunbrella fabric recycling program for homeowners. The fabric has a substantial feel and the crank lift is easy to use. Best Large Umbrella: Sol 72 Outdoor Caravelle 11' Market Sunbrella Umbrella Buy on Wayfair This umbrella shades a large area, so it’s good for oversized dining tables (for 6 to 8 people) or for use as a stand-alone in a seating area. The Sunbrella fabric comes in more than 30 colors, and you also can choose the frame color. The pole, which does not tilt, is aluminum; the ribs are fiberglass; and it’s a manual lift, which may be tough to manage if you’re not tall. This is a great choice if really want a big umbrella, but a some people may find it difficult to push up because of the weight and height. Best Rectangular Umbrella: Highland Dunes Thibeault 9'10" x 6'6" Rectangular Market Umbrella Buy on Wayfair Sometimes a round umbrella won’t work when you have a long table. This rectangular 9.8 x 6.5 foot umbrella has an aluminum pole, steel ribs, and a crank lift system. It also has a tilt feature, and the material, which comes in four colors, is polyester so it has some UV durability. It’s a good size and decent quality for the price, but there's some confusion about what country the product is manufactured in. 10 Deck Boxes to Maximize Your Garden Space Best Budget Umbrella: Sunnyglade 9' Patio Umbrella Outdoor Table Umbrella with 8 Sturdy Ribs Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon This round umbrella fits most average-sized dining tables which seat four to six people, and weighs just under 10 pounds. The fabric, which comes in several colors, is polyester, and the umbrella has metal ribs. The pole has a tilt function and crank lift. It’s a solid no-frills choice for moderate use at a lower price. Best Wooden Frame Umbrella: Parasol 9' Market Umbrella Buy on Wayfair This classic market umbrella pairs well with wood tables and outdoor furniture with more traditional styling. The umbrella fabric is acrylic, and comes in three colors. The pole and frame are sustainably-harvested eucalyptus wood, with a pulley lift. The umbrella has a substantial and solid feel, and the pulley lift makes it easy to raise and lower. Best Cantilever Umbrella: Hampton Bay 11 ft. Aluminum Cantilever Solar LED Offset Outdoor Patio Umbrella Buy on Amazon Buy on Home Depot A cantilever umbrella has its base set to one side so that it provides shade without hogging space in your seating area. This 11-foot umbrella, made from olefin, comes in several fade-resistant colors. It also has 40 small solar-powered LED lights attached to the aluminum ribs for nighttime entertaining. The pole is steel, and it’s a manual crank lift with tilt. The umbrella comes with a plastic stand, which you must fill with 220 pounds of play sand (not included). Make sure to place it where you want it before filling because it can’t be moved easily afterwards! It provides tons of shade coverage, but that you must keep it tied closed when not in use to prevent wind damage. The 6 Best Mosquito Traps That Don't Zap Best Portable Umbrella: Wondershade Ultimate Portable Sun Shade Umbrella Buy on Amazon Buy on Dick's Buy on Wondershade.com This lightweight umbrella telescopes from 3 to 8 feet tall with a 60-inch diameter shade. It comes with both a tripod to set up on grass or concrete and a sand screw for the beach, plus accessory collars for cup holders and hooks to keep your possessions off the ground. A carrying bag is included. This umbrella is meant to be used for outings, but it could also work with a small patio table. However, it's more likely to blow over in the wind than other umbrella designs. Best Stone Umbrella Base: Arlmont & Co. Chris Pearly Stone Free Standing Umbrella Base Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Wayfair There are many different plastic or metal bases available to anchor your umbrella, but this stone base will last a lifetime (and looks good, too). The granite base, which weighs about 60 pounds, can be used with a table but is heavy enough for a small standalone umbrella. It comes with three adapters to accommodate most pole sizes. We like that this base is made from natural stone, although it's not heavy enough to keep all umbrellas from toppling over in the wind. Best Wheeled Umbrella Base: Noble House Hayward 80 lbs. Concrete Patio Umbrella Base in Black Buy on Amazon Buy on Home Depot If you need to move your umbrella from time to time, this umbrella base with wheels is ideal. Weighing more than 80 pounds, this square base can be used with standalone umbrellas or with a table that has an extra-large umbrella. The four locking wheels can be left off if you prefer to use it as a stationery base, and the stand is also available in a round shape. It’s likely the last stand you’ll ever have to buy. It’s sturdy and easy to move, although it’s tougher to roll over uneven surfaces such as brick patios. Final Verdict Our top pick is Singleton 9-foot Sunbrella Umbrella (view at Wayfair) for its fiberglass frame and UV resistant fabric.If you need a standalone solution to shade a large area, the Hampton Bay 11-foot Cantilever Solar LED Umbrella (view at Amazon) will provide plenty of shade and comes with a base. What to Consider When Shopping for a Patio Umbrella Fabric The umbrella fabric may be canvas, which tends to fade quickly, or synthetics, such as polyester and olefin, which have better UV resistance. The gold standard is solution-dyed acrylic fabric, which means the pigment doesn’t just penetrate the surface but goes all the way through the fibers. This process makes the fabric more UV, fade, mold and mildew resistant. Obviously, it’s also pricier. Pole and Frame Umbrella poles typically are aluminum (so that it’s rust-resistant) or wood. The supporting ribs may be made of wood or aluminum, which can bend if you get a wind gust. Fiberglass ribs tend to be stronger because they flex with the breeze. There are crank, push and lift, or pulley lifts. It’s a matter of preference, but the push and pulley types require you to stick a pin in the collar, the place where the ribs come together, to hold up the umbrella. That can be awkward if you can’t reach that high. Base Even if you’re using your umbrella with a table, you’ll need a base to anchor it. Check pole diameter to make sure it will fit into the base. And although nearly every umbrella has a wind vent to prevent it from becoming airborne, keep it down when you’re not using it so it won’t become a giant sail. Why Trust Treehugger?

At Treehugger, we want you to purchase items that will last a long time to prevent unnecessarily adding to our landfills. Arricca SanSone specializes in writing about home, shelter and gardening.