The 9 Best Orthopedic Dog Beds of 2021 Give your pet a supportive place to sleep By Mary Jo DiLonardo Updated February 03, 2021 Best Budget: Furhaven Pet Dog Bed at Amazon "Get your pup off the couch and onto a mini version of their own that's both plush and durable." Best for Small Dogs: Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Dog Bed in Shag Fur at Amazon "Using your pet’s own body heat, this bed is a good choice for little dogs that are always chilly." Best for All Types of Sleepers: Barkbox Memory Foam Platform Dog Bed at Amazon "Without side bolsters, this Barkbox bed is an excellent choice for serious sprawlers." Best Cooling: K&H PET PRODUCTS Cool Bed III at Amazon "This bed uses water to keep your pooch cool and comfy." Best for Large Dogs: Friends Forever Memory Foam Dog Couch at Wayfair "Baby your big pup with the same memory foam used in infant mattresses." Best for Arthritis or After Surgery: PetFusion Ultimate Pet Bed at Amazon "With four inches of memory foam, this bed is ideal for post surgery recovery or arthritis." Best for Seniors or Puppies: Frisco Plush Orthopedic Pillow Dog Bed at Chewy "When fido struggles with hopping over bolsters, this bed offers easy access and comfort." Dogs spend about half of their lives sleeping. Most of them sleep all night and then take cat naps throughout the day. Because dogs sleep so much, don’t they deserve a comfy place to rest? With beds in all shapes, sizes, materials, and purposes, it can be hard to choose. But if your dog is older, recovering from surgery or dealing with arthritis, or you just want to provide extra comfort, you might want to consider an orthopedic option. These beds typically feature memory foam, egg crate foam, or other thick materials and padding that can cushion joints and provide support during rest. Although these bedding choices aren’t as environmentally friendly as those made strictly of organic cotton or wool, the tradeoff is that they can be especially beneficial for your pet and a quality product lasts longer so you won’t have to keep replacing it. If a foam product has a distinct chemical odor, be sure to air it out and let it off-gas outdoors before bringing it inside. Ready to give your dog happy dreams? Here are some orthopedic beds for a great night’s sleep. Best Overall: BarksBar Gray Orthopedic Dog Bed 5 Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy So many reviewers said they were able to finally coax their dogs off the couch with this BarksBar bed. It comes in three sizes for every shape of dog, and all feature 3.5 inches of human-grade orthopedic foam. There are cotton-padded wall bumpers around the sides that contour to your pup’s head and neck, and it’s a little bit lower in the front to allow easier access for achier (or shorter) dogs. The cover is removable and easy to wash. The bottom of the bed has a nonstick rubber backing to keep it from slipping on tile or hardwood floors. TIP: If your pet might be prone to accidents, get a bed with a removable cover like this BarksBar bed or many of the others on our list. Take the cover off, and wrap the foam with a garbage bag or pee pad before replacing the cover. Best High-End: Big Barker 7" Pillow Top Orthopedic Dog Bed 5 Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy If you really want to splurge on your big buddy, the Big Barker is an easy choice. These massive beds feature 7 inches of therapeutic foam made exclusively by Big Barker with no off-gassing. It’s topped with a contoured foam edge for neck and head support. The bed comes in three sizes: large, extra-large, and giant. A company-commissioned study by the University of Pennsylvania found that owners said the bed improved joint function by 18 percent and reduced pain by 22 percent in large dogs with arthritis. The foam is guaranteed to keep at least 90 percent of its shape for 10 years, or the company will replace it for free. The microsuede cover is machine washable and water-resistant. Related: The 5 Best Dog DNA Tests of 2020 Best Budget: Furhaven Pet Dog Bed Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Chewy Get your pup off the couch and onto a mini version of their own. This Furhaven Sofa-Style bed has egg-crate foam which offers support and allows air flow so the bed doesn’t get too hot. There are supportive bolsters on three sides with an easy step-up entry on the front. It comes in five sizes. The top sleeping surface of the bed is covered in cozy faux fur and the sides are microsuede. The cover can be tossed in the wash for easy cleaning. There are also versions of this bed with quilted versus plush tops but some reviewers say they aren’t as durable or as popular with their pets. Best for Small Dogs: Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Dog Bed in Shag Fur Buy on Amazon Few dogs can resist this fuzzy round bed from Best Friends. Called a “calming donut,” this bed lets small dogs curl up into the comforting middle while supporting their head and neck on the sides. The non-toxic filling is all responsibly sourced, according to the manufacturer, and is made without flame retardants, formaldehyde, and other potentially harmful products. The bed is self-warming with your pet’s own body heat, making it a good choice for seniors and dogs that are always chilly. We’ve found that puppies also seem to love burrowing in the fun and comforting shagginess of these beds. Best for All Types of Sleepers: Barkbox Orthopedic Ultra Plush Pressure-Relief Memory Foam Dog Bed Buy on Amazon Although side bolsters can offer great support, they can get in the way for a dog that really likes to spread out at nap time. This Barkbox bed is an excellent choice for serious sprawlers. Available in five sizes (price quoted is for large), the bed features 3 inches of gel memory foam for therapeutic support. The bed comes in a light neutral gray. Its plush cover is water resistant (not waterproof) and easily machine washable. Known for its popular monthly subscription pet toy service, Barkbox includes a toy surprise with each bed purchase. Best Cooling: K&H PET PRODUCTS Cool Bed III Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Some dogs are hot all the time and will seek out a cool tile, linoleum, or concrete floor no matter how many soft beds you offer them. Although the coolness can be refreshing, the hard surfaces can be hard on aching joints. This K&H cooling dog bed is a supportive alternative. You just fill the bed with water, which is a safer alternative to beds that are filled with gel. The bed is 22 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than a dog’s 102-degree body temperature. Some reviewers suggest putting a towel under the bed to absorb slight condensation. Many said floor sleepers were quite happy to move to this more supportive bed instead. Best for Large Dogs: Friends Forever Chester Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Couch Buy on Wayfair Buy on Bed Bath & Beyond Made with memory foam that’s the same grade used for baby mattresses, this bed from Friends Forever comes in four sizes all the way up to XXL jumbo. The cushioned bolster provides extra support nearly all the way around, with enough of an opening in front for an easy step up onto the bed. The soft, removable cover comes in four muted shades. It’s tear resistant, has a water-resistant liner, and has a non-skid bottom. It’s machine washable, and fur and hair doesn’t cling easily to the suede-like surface. Best for Arthritis or After Surgery: PetFusion Ultimate Pet Bed 4.3 Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy If your pet has achy joints from arthritis or is facing recovery from surgery, this Pet Fusion bed is a solid spot for supportive rest. It offers four inches of memory foam and generously-sized bolsters on the sides for additional help. The washable cover is waterproof to protect the foam mattress. That’s especially helpful for struggling senior dogs. The soft cover is also easy to spot clean, so you don’t have to toss it into the washer each time there’s a stain, reviewers say. There’s a nonskid bottom to keep the bed in place on wood and tile floors. Best for Seniors or Puppies: Frisco Plush Orthopedic Pillow Dog Bed Buy on Chewy Some dogs have trouble with the bolsters of orthopedic beds. Although they can offer great support for the neck and head, these permanent cushions can get in the way when a pup is trying to clamber on or off the bed. Best for Seniors or Puppies: Frisco Plush Orthopedic Pillow Dog Bed Buy on Chewy Some dogs have trouble with the bolsters of orthopedic beds. Although they can offer great support for the neck and head, these permanent cushions can get in the way when a pup is trying to clamber on or off the bed. It's also particularly tough for older, less agile dogs or smaller puppies. Frisco offers a flat yet orthopedic pillow bed. Packed with shredded memory foam, the bed still has plenty of comfort and allows a pup to hop up or down at any spot. It comes in several colors and is reasonably priced. The removable cover is machine washable. Final Verdict Our top pick is the BarksBar Gray Orthopedic Dog Bed (view on Chewy), for its combination of support and easy-to-wash cover. If you're willing to splurge for a large dog, the Big Barker orthopedic bed (view on Chewy), is backed by university research and a 10-year warranty. 