The 9 Best Orthopedic Dog Beds of 2021

"With four inches of memory foam, this bed is ideal for post surgery recovery or arthritis."

"Using your pet’s own body heat, this bed is a good choice for little dogs that are always chilly."

"Get your pup off the couch and onto a mini version of their own that's both plush and durable."

"If you really want to splurge on your big buddy, the Big Barker is an easy choice."

Dogs spend about half of their lives sleeping. Most of them sleep all night and then take cat naps throughout the day. Because dogs sleep so much, don’t they deserve a comfy place to rest?

With beds in all shapes, sizes, materials, and purposes, it can be hard to choose. But if your dog is older, recovering from surgery or dealing with arthritis, or you just want to provide extra comfort, you might want to consider an orthopedic option. These beds typically feature memory foam, egg crate foam, or other thick materials and padding that can cushion joints and provide support during rest.

Although these bedding choices aren’t as environmentally friendly as those made strictly of organic cotton or wool, the tradeoff is that they can be especially beneficial for your pet and a quality product lasts longer so you won’t have to keep replacing it. If a foam product has a distinct chemical odor, be sure to air it out and let it off-gas outdoors before bringing it inside.

Ready to give your dog happy dreams? Here are some orthopedic beds for a great night’s sleep.