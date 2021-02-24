Home & Garden Home The 9 Best Organic Socks of 2021 Keep your feet warm and environmental footprint light with these pairs By Neeti Mehra Neeti is a freelance writer for Treehugger who covers sustainability and conscious living. She has edited three magazines during her career and she is currently a columnist and is a contributor to a host of publications. our editorial process Neeti Mehra Updated February 24, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Green Living Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Whether ankle or crew, wool or cotton, hiking or dress socks, there’s a wide variety of quirkily designed, cleverly blended and ethically created socks made from environmentally friendly materials. However, socks present a unique challenge if you’re seeking completely natural bootees. Socks need to be stretchy, durable and supportive, and thus organic fibers are blended with a certain percentage of synthetic material such as nylon, elastane, polyamide and spandex. We’ve pointed that out in each pair we have selected. So, if you’re looking for socks with a conscience that defy early sagging and avoid the pesky toe-hole, look no further. Ahead, our picks of the best sustainable socks that will keep your feet warm and your wardrobe sharp. Best Overall: People Tree Summer Socks Set of 3 Buy on Co.uk Our pick of socks is from UK-based People Tree’s summer collection, the cheerful ecru ikat and striped socks. Since 1991, People Tree has been creating conscious clothing, working with ethical producers, artisans, farmers and garment workers. Made by their Fairtrade certified Turkish partner, Bulus Socks, People Tree is one of the few brands with cotton socks made from a generous 98 percent GOTS-certified organic cotton that’s blended with 2 percent elastane. Just when you thought things couldn’t get better, the chic socks are also certified organic by the Soil Association and are PETA approved vegan. Wear them for work or play with a clean conscience. Best Cotton: Kind Socks Watermelon Socks Buy on Kindsockswear.com The cute watermelon socks from Kind Socks, which is reimagining wardrobe essentials with cotton and kindness, are our favorite cotton feet warmers. The socks are made in India from 98 percent GOTS-certified organic cotton blended with two percent elastane. To wash these breathable cotton socks, they recommend you turn them inside out and pop them in the washing machine at 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius). You can expect a tiny bit of shrinkage the first time. A comfortable crew length, they come in two sizes. What’s more, they’re available in many delightful patterns—bumble bees, stripes, monstera leaves and even leopard and tiger prints. We think they'll put you in a good mood each time you put them on. Best Wool: Maggie's Organics Wool & Cotton Celestial Sweater Sock Buy on Amazon Buy on Maggiesorganics.com A champion for workers and farmers’ rights, business transparency and organic principles, Maggie’s Organics’ socks embody all these values. Soft, insulating and moisture-wicking, the Celestial Sweater Socks are heaven on your feet literally, featuring stars on one sock and suns on the other. They’re a blend of GOTS-certified organic Merino wool (50.7 percent), GOTS-certified organic cotton (19.8 percent), along with nylon and spandex. This clever mix results in none of the itchiness of woolen socks. Instead, you feel like your feet are wrapped up cozily in a cushy cardigan. 8 Slippers That Are Kind to Your Feet and the Environment Best for Hiking: Teko Womens Merino Hiking Socks Buy on Co.uk When it comes to selecting the right hiking, trekking or walking socks, Teko ticks the right boxes of comfort and fit, while balancing care for the environment and cutting-edge performance. They’re designed by former professional skier and footwear designer Gordon Fraser, based on the physiology of the foot and ankle. The socks are made from Merino wool certified by Bluesign, a third-party verification for sustainable textile production, blended with polyamide nylon and elastic. They are snug and strechy and you can wear them through the seasons. With medium cushioning and seamless toes, the socks give support and don’t bunch up, preventing pain and blisters, whether you’re hitting the ski slopes or hiking trails. Best Ankle Socks: Conscious Step Socks That Build Homes Buy on Consciousstep.com If you’re the kind of person who doesn’t want their socks to sneak up on to your calves, look no further than Conscious Step’s ankle socks. Available in two sizes, the socks are vegan, Fairtrade certified and made of GOTS-certified cotton, mixed with polyamide and spandex. Perching right on your ankles, the seamless toed socks are great for warm weather and come with a padded sole. Taking it a step further, for every purchase of their socks, Conscious Step donates towards different humanitarian and environmental causes and name their socks thus. For every set of Socks That Build Homes sold, the company donate $1 to non-profit Habitat for Humanity for building safe housing for families in need. As a reminder, each sock is embroidered with a wee home. If you’re still not convinced, Conscious Step also contributes to the environment through 1% for the Planet. Best Dress Socks: Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton Shimmer Sock Buy on Eileenfisher.com Casual yet classy, Eileen Fisher’s shimmer trouser socks add a little something special to your professional wardrobe. The socks are understated and elegant, reflecting the fashion sensibility of the purpose-driven design house. Made from organic fibers blended with recycled nylon and spandex, the socks have a non-binding cuff for additional comfort. They'll clad your feet in style and substance. The 7 Best Vegan Coats and Jackets of 2021 Best Crew Socks: Girlfriend Collective Please Recycle Crew Sock Buy on Girlfriend.com Popular activewear brand Girlfriend Collective’s crew socks are envy inducing, whether at full length or scrunched down to a quarter crew. They are cozy, well-cushioned and comfy. Available in funky neon (our personal pick!), mocha, limestone and white colors, their compressive stitch is said to boost your blood circulation and reduce swelling. The socks are made from OEKO-TEX certified fabric created from 93 percent recycled water bottles, (which are BPA free) and spandex at a SA8000 certified factory, which ensures fair wages and safe conditions for workers, in Hanoi, Vietnam. What’s more, once you’ve stretched them out of shape, you can even recycle the pair with their ReGirlfriend program. Best Bamboo: Thought Bamboo Socks Buy on Wearethought.com Fancy a flock of birds or a skulk of foxes on your feet? UK-based Thought’s bamboo socks are intricately designed and mindful of the planet. They’re a carefully considered blend of bamboo viscose, GOTS-certified organic cotton and certified Global Recycled Standard (a third-party certification for recycled content) polyester and elastane. The result is bamboo socks which are soft, breathable and hypoallergenic, keeping bacteria at bay. Thought conserves energy by shipping the socks via ocean freight, in plastic-free, FSC-certified card packaging, made from responsibly managed forests. International deliveries take around two weeks to arrive. It’s well worth the wait. Best Value Pack: Pact 2-Pack Crew Sock Buy on Wearpact.com Basic and beautiful, Pact is making sustainability accessible with affordable essentials, using responsible fabrics, innovative technology and ethical partners. The two-pack mid-rise crew socks are Fairtrade certified, made from GOTS-certified cotton, along with nylon and elastane and are great value for money. The socks fit most foot sizes and you can choose from among the black/charcoal, maritime navy/brown, or white/cream set. Lightweight and snug, they won't sag with use, but are thin enough to wear with shoes without pinching your toes. Final Verdict Sustainable socks are a great way to add a pop of color to your green wardrobe. Our top recommendation is one of our favorite brands People Tree Summer Socks (view at People Tree) made from organic cotton.If you want a bit of attitude, we love the sassy message on the Girlfriend Collective's Please Recycle Crew Socks (view at Girlfriend Collective). Why Trust Treehugger To ensure you are choosing a sock which satisfies organic criteria, we have shortlisted socks which have been certified by appropriate third-party certifications. This includes Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS-certified) cotton and wool, which means that the textiles used have at least 70 percent organic natural fibers and Fairtrade certified, which implies better prices, decent working conditions and a fair deal for farmers and workers in developing countries. Author Neeti Mehra is a luxury-industry veteran who's also committed to sustainable, slow, and mindful living. 