Socks are an incredible way to bring an element of fun into your wardrobe. Fortunately, there are plenty of eco-friendly socks brands that keep your ecological footprint low and feet on a happy high. Choosing the right organic socks for your feet is as easy as a hop, skip and a jump. Whether ankle or crew, wool or cotton, hiking or dress socks, there’s a wide variety of quirkily designed, cleverly blended and ethically created socks made from environmentally friendly materials.

However, socks present a unique challenge if you’re seeking completely natural bootees. Socks need to be stretchy, durable and supportive, and thus organic fibers are blended with a certain percentage of synthetic material such as nylon, elastane, polyamide and spandex. We’ve pointed that out in each pair we have selected. So, if you’re looking for socks with a conscience that defy early sagging and avoid the pesky toe-hole, look no further.

Ahead, our picks of the best sustainable socks that will keep your feet warm and your wardrobe sharp.