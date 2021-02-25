Wellness Clean Beauty The 8 Best Organic Shampoos of 2021 It's time to pour those chemicals down the drain By Gabriella Sotelo Gabriella Sotelo is a journalist who covers the environment, climate change, and agriculture. She will earn her Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Environmental Studies from New York University in May 2021. our editorial process Gabriella Sotelo Updated February 25, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Wellness Health & Well-being Clean Beauty Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Josh Rosebrook Nourish Shampoo at Credo Beauty "Coconut oil and aloe vera help this shampoo moisturize your hair." Best Budget: Avalon Organics Nourishing Lavender Shampoo at Walmart "Lavender essential oil makes for a relaxing time in the shower." Best for Babies: MADE OF Foaming Baby Shampoo & Body Wash at Walmart "Chamomile and calendula help soothe your baby's sensitive skin." Best for Natural and Curly Hair: EVOLVh SmartCurl Hydrating Wash at Credo Beauty "A shampoo that will hydrate, soften, and revive your amazing curls." Best for Sensitive Skin: Christina Moss Naturals Original Shampoo at Walmart "This fragrance-free shampoo proves to be the best solution to those with sensitive scalps." Best for Dandruff: Odylique Tea Tree & Herb Shampoo at Ethicalsuperstore.com "Tea tree and other essential oils provide an anti-dandruff, anti-itch shampoo." Best for Oily Hair: Avalon Organics Clarifying Lemon Shampoo at Walmart "With ingredients like lemon essential oil, this shampoo will leave you feeling refreshed." Best Dry Shampoo: Acure Dry Shampoo at Thrive Market "Acure’s dry shampoos work best between washes as it absorbs oils and removes grime." When it comes to creating a more sustainable daily or weekly personal care routine, it may be difficult finding the best shampoo that will satisfy the want for more eco-friendly and organic ingredients. Choosing organic products can sidestep any worry about chemical ingredients, like parabens and synthetic fragrances. Fragrances can lead to headaches and dizziness while parabens, which are usually used for preservation, have been linked to cancer. Treehugger has even made a list of toxic ingredients to be aware of when you shop for personal care items. A quick indicator for if your shampoo is organic or not is by looking to see if there is an organic certification seal (more on certifications below). All the organic shampoos recommended on this list are also vegan, and cruelty-free or from brands that do not test on animals. Here are the best organic shampoos: Best Overall: Josh Rosebrook Nourish Shampoo Buy on Credo Beauty Buy on The Detox Market When it comes to organic ingredients, the Josh Rosebrook shampoo is jam-packed with them. The Josh Rosebrook shampoo is one of the many products here you may want to add to your hair care routine as it both nourishes and moisturizes your hair. Ingredients like aloe vera, coconut oil, and chamomile work in your hair to not only moisturize but also remove any excess oils it may have. For those with drier scalps, the aloe vera provides the nourishment that you may need. The peppermint and rosemary will also allow for continued hair growth. Though this shampoo does not have an official organic certification seal, the ingredients are either a USDA certified organic ingredient, an organic ingredient, or a plant sourced ingredient. The three ingredients unmarked are the vitamin infused water, saponified coconut oil, and potassium sorbate, which is used for preservation. Best Budget: Avalon Organics Nourishing Lavender Shampoo Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Avalonorganics.com As the most affordable option, Avalon Organics will save enough space in your budget to also be able to try different products. All of the company's shampoos and conditioners are made with a biodegradable formula, have an Environmental Working Group (EWG) Verified mark, and also the NSF/ANSI 305 organic certification. The EWG mark lets shoppers know that the product is free of chemicals with health concerns. The Nourishing Lavender shampoo is great for normal to dry hair types, but will allow for a more relaxing personal care routine for most hair types. The aloe vera juice provides the nourishment your hair may need while ingredients like lavender, calendula flower extract, and chamomile flower extract can provide a calming and soothing sensation. To continue the nourishment the company recommends pairing the shampoo with the Nourishing Lavender conditioner for best results. Best for Babies: MADE OF Foaming Organic Baby Shampoo & Body Wash Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Kroger.com Absent of synthetic fragrances and artificial ingredients, MADE OF’s combination shampoo and body wash is perfect for babies with sensitive skin. Calendula in the formula serves as an anti-inflammatory property while sunflower and jojoba works as a conditioning agent for your baby’s skin. MADE OF also has two other shampoo products, one that has lavender and one with sweet orange, if you are looking for a scented product for your child. This shampoo and body wash carries the NSF/ANSI 305 organic certification, is EWG verified, and also carries the USDA Biobased certification. The biobased certification allows you to know that the shampoo has a “USDA-verified amount of renewable biological ingredients.” With these certifications you can rest assured that your baby will be in safe hands with this formula. The 7 Best Biodegradable Diapers of 2021 Best for Natural and Curly Hair: EVOLVh SmartCurl Hydrating Wash Buy on Credo Beauty Buy on Dermstore Buy on Pharmaca.com Curly Girl Method approved, Evolvh SmartCurl Hydrating Wash has all the right ingredients to leave your curls shiny, soft, and hydrated. Similar to the Josh Rosebrook shampoo, Evolvh does not have an organic certification but is made up of certified organic, natural, and plant-derived ingredients. This hydrating wash uses kiwi seed oil to help hydrate your curly hair and castor oil to repair damaged hair cuticles. People love how this shampoo keeps their curls together. For the best curl results you can even pair the wash with Evolvh’s SmartCurl Hydrating Conditioner (view on evolvh.com) Best for Sensitive Skin: Christina Moss Naturals Original Shampoo Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Christinamossnaturals.com Christina Moss Naturals Shampoo is good for all hair types, but it is especially great for those with sensitive skin as it lacks synthetic fragrances or any components like parabens that will irritate your skin. The shampoo carries the ‘Made With Organic Ingredients’ seal, which means the product must contain at least 70 percent certified organic ingredients, and it also carries a GMO free seal. Some of the ingredients like coconut oil, olive oil, and sunflower seed help moisturize and soothe your scalp. The shampoo is even family-friendly, as the company website describes it as being also suitable for babies. The 8 ounce bottle should still be fresh up to six months after the purchase date, and each tube is recyclable. Best for Dandruff: Odylique Tea Tree & Herb Shampoo Buy on Ethicalsuperstore.com Buy on Lovelula.com Buy on Odylique.com For those with itchy, dandruff prone, or greasy hair, this is an excellent shampoo for you. Odylique’s Tea Tree and Herb Shampoo has some key ingredients like tea tree oil that will fight dandruff, aloe vera juice that will help repair your hair, rosemary to encourage shine, and even nettle which aids your overall scalp health. These ingredients remove the need for any corresponding conditioner, as this shampoo will maintain a dandruff-free head when massaged thoroughly into the scalp. The shampoo has a Soil Association Organic seal. This seal is the United Kingdom’s organic certification and has its own set of rigorous standards that have to be followed to gain the certification. An extra bonus to this shampoo and its certifications, is that it not only comes from a recycled bottle but can be recycled once again if cleaned. The 9 Best Shampoo Bars of 2021 Best for Oily Hair: Avalon Organics Clarifying Lemon Shampoo Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Avalonorganics.com A brand so good that it made our list twice, Avalon Organics also provides a great, affordable shampoo for grease-prone hair. The Clarifying Lemon shampoo is filled with ingredients that will remove any excess oil and brighten your hair. Citrus ingredients such as lime, lemon, orange, and grapefruit oil will leave your hair bright and refreshed and leave you with a citrus scent. As mentioned in ‘Best for Budget,’ Avalon Organics has an NSF Organic Certification, an EWG verification, and has a biodegradable formula. If a solution for oily hair isn’t what you are looking for in Avalon Organics, they also have many other formulas for your type of hair including a volumizing shampoo for thin hair and a thickening biotin-based shampoo. Best Dry Shampoo: Acure Dry Shampoo Buy on Thrive Market Buy on Amazon For those wanting to skip wash day, we recommend this dry shampoo. Acure’s Dry Shampoo is great for when you are on the run and want to keep your hair looking fresh as you are out the door. The USDA Organic certified dry shampoo has key ingredients such as cornstarch and arrowroot powder to remove any grease buildup. Final Verdict Our top pick for organic shampoo is Nourish Shampoo by Josh Rosebrook (view at Credo Beauty). For a more affordable shampoo, consider Avalon Organics Nourishing Lavender Shampoo (view on Walmart). What to Look for in Organic Shampoo USDA Organic Seal In the United States there is the USDA Organic seal which means that the product is made up with 100 percent of certified organic ingredients. The USDA also allows for products labeled with ‘Made with’ if at least 70 percent of the product is made with organic ingredients. Other Organic Certifications Other certifications you can look out for come from abroad, like Ecocert, COSMOS, or a NSF/ANSI 305 label. However if there is no seal present, you can be on the lookout for organic ingredients which usually have to be noted on the ingredients label. What’s most important is that you find the level of organic certification that’s most comfortable for you. Why Trust Treehugger? We read the ingredients labels, so you don’t have to. We looked for shampoos with organic certification, that are vegan, and cruelty-free, or from brands that do not test on animals. 