The 8 Best Organic Shampoos of 2021

"This fragrance-free shampoo proves to be the best solution to those with sensitive scalps."

When it comes to creating a more sustainable daily or weekly personal care routine, it may be difficult finding the best shampoo that will satisfy the want for more eco-friendly and organic ingredients.

Choosing organic products can sidestep any worry about chemical ingredients, like parabens and synthetic fragrances. Fragrances can lead to headaches and dizziness while parabens, which are usually used for preservation, have been linked to cancer. Treehugger has even made a list of toxic ingredients to be aware of when you shop for personal care items.

A quick indicator for if your shampoo is organic or not is by looking to see if there is an organic certification seal (more on certifications below). All the organic shampoos recommended on this list are also vegan, and cruelty-free or from brands that do not test on animals.

Here are the best organic shampoos: