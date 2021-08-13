The 8 Best Organic Seed Companies of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

It’s fairly easy to find seeds these days, even at grocery and dollar stores, but by seeking out organic sources, you’ll know they're coming from a good source. The companies on this list go above and beyond to offer their customers quality seeds for veggies , herbs, flowers , and more. Many of them are also smaller independent companies that are helping to preserve heirloom varieties, so you can feel good giving them your support.

Organic seeds are often an important part of eco-friendly gardening efforts. Not only can you rest assured that your seeds are free of GMOs and chemical pesticides, but you’ll also have the opportunity to support some great companies.

Baker Creek is extremely well known for heirloom seeds in the gardening world. The company was started by teenager, Jere Gettle, in 1998 as a hobby at his Missouri homestead. Today it’s the largest heirloom seed company in the county. The catalogs are gorgeous—be sure to order your free one from their website . The company has a huge selection, and you’ll likely discover veggies and flowers that you’ve never heard of before. Once you start ordering from Baker Creek, you’ll likely be placing an order for years to come.

This certified organic farm in upstate New York has a great selection of organic flower seeds. Most of its offerings are open-pollinated, non-GMO, a good number of heirlooms as well. Hudson Seed Valley has a beautiful line of art packs worth checking out, thanks to partnerships with artists around the country to create unique seed packaging. You might also want to check out the blog, which regularly has great growing tips, recipes, and more from the farm's staff.

This is another seed company with a big, notable reputation. Territorial Seed Company has been around since the 1970s and has been in the hands of the same family since the 1980s. The company has made a promise to never knowingly grow or sell genetically-engineered seeds or plants. In addition, it has a huge selection of organics for just about every veggie you’d want to grow, from asparagus to turnips. With its promise of excellent quality and a money-back guarantee, you can feel good about ordering from Territorial.

If you love supporting individuals or you’re looking for a specific variety, then Etsy can be a great option. There are many niche growers, farmers’ market vendors, and gardeners who are on Etsy and have certified organic seeds they’re selling on a small scale. Be sure to read the descriptions carefully to look for organic, non-GMO seeds. Also look for those who have good reviews because this goes a long way in making sure you’re ordering from a reputable source.

"Seed Savers is my go-to for growing veggies in my little urban garden. I've grown beautiful garlic, arugula, and herbs that I've ordered from Seed Savers." ~ Margaret Badore , Treehugger Senior Editor

For years, Seed Savers Exchange has had a huge role in protecting and preserving rare and heirloom seeds. This non-profit organization prides itself as being “the world's largest seed exchange, open to all.” Through seed exchange and growing efforts at its Heritage Farm, Seen Savers has helped save seeds that might otherwise go obsolete. It has more than 300 certified organic seed options to choose from, many of which are available in bulk. Definitely sign up for a free seed catalog from the website, which is gorgeous by the way, and there’s no doubt you’ll find something you want (aka need) to grow.

A great all-around seed source for flowers, veggies, herbs, and even cover crops, High Mowing has a great reputation in the garden space. The company write on its website: “All of our organic, non-GMO seed is regularly tested for germination rates, disease, and GMO contamination...our team is dedicated to the stewardship of our planet.” With a great promise and free shipping for orders over $25, this is a company worth splurging on.

Even though Burpee is a big brand that has been around for decades, it's really doing its part to be more sustainable and offer green options. With the Burpee organics line, you’ll likely find all the regular varieties you love as certified organic. You usually get a good number of seeds for a great price, so split the cost with friends who are also looking for seeds, and you can make your money go even further.

This small, family-owned farm has an impressive selection of both veggies and flowers. The company is 100% certified organic and open-pollinated, meaning the pollination of the plants (and therefore seeds) occurs by insect, bird, wind, humans, or other natural mechanisms. Based in Bellingham, Washington, it will ship seeds all over the country. This company is the real deal, and the selection is fantastic. Whether you’re working to support more pollinators or want to grow from organic seeds to feed your family, they have a little something for everyone.

What to Look For in Organic Seed Companies

Packaging

Whether you’re shopping in person and looking for these reputable companies or you’re shopping online, it pays to read the labels. Companies are proud to be certified organic or non-GMO, so look for these labels and icons to make sure you’re buying as green and sustainable as possible.

Source

Do the companies grow all their plants and seeds on-site or do they source from other places? This is important to learn as you’re trying to go organic. Most of the companies featured here clearly state that their seeds are grown on site, so you can feel confident they’re involved in the growing process every step of the way. Look for About Us pages or other details that highlight the growing process.

Special Features

A lot of times, these speciality seed companies will have unique heirlooms or rare varieties that you can’t get at your local garden store. Read about the varieties and options you have available, and if you do come across something unique, try to learn about it to see how it differs from other plants you might be used to.

FAQs

Are organic seeds more expensive?

They can be because the company usually has to go to greater lengths to put organic practices into place. However, there are often far more seeds in a packet, so there might be an opportunity to collaborate and share seeds with a friend. This way you won’t be spending any more but will be getting better quality.

Are organic seeds harder to grow?

There’s a myth out there that says organic seeds are harder to grow and germinate than more traditional seeds, but most gardeners agree this isn’t true. Don’t let this stop you from trying organic seeds. All seeds need good light, water, and the right temperatures to germinate.

How do seed companies get to be certified organic?

All garden companies have to go through a five-step process in order to earn the USDA organic status. Keep in mind that small companies may still use organic practices without the official USDA label, especially if they are small or independent. But when you see this on a label or package, you can be sure they earned it.

Is organic the same as non-GMO?

It’s not the same thing per se, but when something is organic, it is also non-GMO. This is because GMO is not allowed during organic production. However, GMO-free seeds and food may not necessarily be organic.

